Some Tulsa seniors have mixed emotions about the coming increase in their Social Security benefits

The roughly 70 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits got some good news on Thursday when the Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% increase in their cost-of-living adjustment will be coming their way in January.

It’s the highest cost-of-living adjustment in 40 years and it will put – on average – an extra $140 in the pockets of those seniors receiving benefits at a time when inflation and gas prices have weighed heavy on their fixed incomes.

Helen Jones is a widow and a retired secretary who raised a son and a daughter. She has 3 granddaughters and 3 great-granddaughters.

Jones has been expecting Thursday’s announcement from the Social Security Administration.

“I think it’s fantastic. I’m elated,” she said.

She spends her days doing activities with other residents in her retirement community – like playing cards, drawing, painting and making crafts. Jones primary source of income is her social security benefits. “And money out of my savings and my savings is going downhill rapidly,” she said. Jones says she is staying afloat with the inflation and she hopes this increase will help her make her monthly budget. “Yes, I’m excited about receiving it but I also know that everything else is going to increase also, which will alleviate what I’m going to get but there again, I’m still anxious to get it,” Jones said.

FOX23 asked Jones what she would do with a little extra money from her benefits. “Ooh, I wonder what will I do with that? I’m so excited. I’ll have to think about it. I don’t know,” Jones said, “I’m sure it will be absorbed into a daily living but it is nice to think about.” Jones’ friend Ella Dilts shares that sentiment.

Dilts says the increase may lighten the load caused by inflation and gas prices. “I think it will keep us at pace with it, but I still will be living the same way that I have been. I’m not going to be able to do more activities or, I’ll still be watching my pennies,” Dilts says.

Jones, too, says that if there is any money left over at the end of the day, she is anxious to go shopping.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.