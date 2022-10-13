Read full article on original website
HS football: ‘Someone had to pay for last week’ -- Farrell bounces back into form, hangs ‘50-burger’ on Sea
Had Roberto Duran been on hand for Saturday afternoon’s CHSFL contest between Monsignor Farrell and St. Joseph-by-the-Sea, perhaps, he would have pulled a sideline official over and said “no más”. Though neither team was ready to give up in a showdown between Staten Island rivals, it...
HS football: Port Richmond’s goal-line stand vs. Eagle Academy was a masterpiece, and then some
There was the huge, 10-play drive that not only saw star running back Jaedon Dash get a carry on every play, but ended with his go-ahead touchdown. Then there was the big fumble caused by Michael Dickerson’s strip late in the game. The recovered fumble by Joshua Olaoye helped seal Port Richmond’s 12-8 PSAL victory over Eagle Academy II on Friday.
Saturday’s HS football roundup: New Dorp keeps unbeaten season intact; St. Peter’s win fueled by 2 KO returns; SW triumphs
Two-way player Jack Kay’s game-saving tackle at the goal line on fourth down with 45 seconds remaining in the game enabled New Dorp to hang on and record a 20-12, non-league victory over A.P. Randolph Saturday at home. The win lifted the Central Cougars’ record to 6-0 overall. Randolph...
HS football: Port Richmond rides workhorse Jaedon Dash, key takeaway to third straight victory
Rather than sulk after Port Richmond lost its lead on the last play of the third quarter Friday night, Jaedon Dash opted to remain positive. “We had to keep our heads up and stick together,’' explained the senior running back. “There was still plenty of time. We just needed to stick together as a team and not get down.’'
How to get the NFL RedZone on Sunday (10/16/22) for FREE | NFL to meet this week on roughing-the-passer calls
Fans of the NFL, especially out-of-town teams, can get updates on their teams all day. The NFL RedZone — which zooms into games where teams are about to score and also features highlights of game — is back for the 2022 season. Fans can watch RedZone for free...
