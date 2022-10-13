ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

HS football: Port Richmond’s goal-line stand vs. Eagle Academy was a masterpiece, and then some

There was the huge, 10-play drive that not only saw star running back Jaedon Dash get a carry on every play, but ended with his go-ahead touchdown. Then there was the big fumble caused by Michael Dickerson’s strip late in the game. The recovered fumble by Joshua Olaoye helped seal Port Richmond’s 12-8 PSAL victory over Eagle Academy II on Friday.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy