Brewer, ME

Z107.3

Right After A Weekend of Flooding Around Bangor, More Big Rain Tuesday

I've said it before... Mother Nature hates us. We just got over a weekend of utterly crazy rain here in the Bangor area. Lots of spots with flooding, and various degrees of trouble to accompany it. In Brewer, firefighters had to break out their new boat to rescue people stranded in their house due to rising waters on Brooks Street.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Organization offering free furniture to community

OLD TOWN — A non-profit organization in the old town known for handing out free furniture to those transitioning into independent housing opened its doors to the public for an open house celebrating 11 years of serving the community. Welcome to Housing home goods bank offers free furniture, household...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Brewer Firefighters Use New Boat to Rescue a Flooded-Out Family

Friday's rain and wind storm wreaked havoc on a lot of Mainers, including a Brewer family who had to be rescued from their home by boat. What a crazy start to the weekend. Hours of heavy rain caused flooding in areas that don't usually fill with water. And those high winds took down branches and trees that blocked roadways and prompted power outages, even totally washing out one portion of Pushaw Road in Glenburn. Road crews and first responders were busy, keeping everyone safe, including in Brewer where firefighters were faced with a unique situation.
BREWER, ME
Z107.3

Glenburn Parks & Rec Brings Back Halloween Trail This Month

Let's face it, it can be kind of tricky to find family-friendly things, outside of a trunk-or-treat situation, to do with young kids around the Halloween holiday. I know my kids well enough to realize they don't do well with the gore or horror aspects of a traditional haunted house. And I know myself well enough to realize that I am jumpy as all get-out and would likely punch someone squarely in their face if they lept out of a dark corner to scare me.
GLENBURN, ME
Z107.3

Date Set For 2022 Anah Shriners “Feztival Of Trees”

Mark your calendars! The date has been set for this year's 11th Annual "Annah Shriners Feztival Of Trees. " The event will take place at the Shriner's building at 1404 Broadway in Bangor. According to Annah Shrine Facebook Page, the "Feztival of Trees" kicks off Thursday, November 17th and will run the 3rd and 4th weekends in November.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Is the City of Bangor Going to Allow Entire Tiny Home Neighborhoods?

What's not to love? The concept is particularly hot these days. There's a whole movement geared toward owning less stuff, and reducing your footprint on the planet. I certainly think the little houses look super rad. And so innovative. You start seeing where they put all that stuff in such a tiny space, and it's mind-blowing.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Welcome DECU to Wilson Street in Brewer, Plus a Bonus

Last time I drove by it was not yet opened. But that was weeks ago. If you remember the announcement of what that building was going to be as it was being built after the Cigaret Shopper store was knocked down, it seems like that was forever ago. And it...
BREWER, ME
B98.5

Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good

Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
WATERVILLE, ME
Z107.3

A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan

Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Z107.3

Holden PD Rescues Rogue Pig On The Run

Let's just go ahead and get the joke out of the way right now: Yes, the Holden Police Department did, indeed, bring home the bacon this week, as they rescued a rogue pig on the run!. Holden Police Chief, Chris Greeley, gave us the skinny on exactly what went down...on...
HOLDEN, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
