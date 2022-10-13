Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Right After A Weekend of Flooding Around Bangor, More Big Rain Tuesday
I've said it before... Mother Nature hates us. We just got over a weekend of utterly crazy rain here in the Bangor area. Lots of spots with flooding, and various degrees of trouble to accompany it. In Brewer, firefighters had to break out their new boat to rescue people stranded in their house due to rising waters on Brooks Street.
Pair of Little Piggies Didn’t Go To Market, But Did Dig Up an Ohio Street Lawn
What's with all the livestock on the run these days?. It's beginning to make us wonder. Not too long ago we told you about some cows that had escaped in the Alton area. Then earlier in the month, we had a story about a different set of cows who were on the run in Orland.
Bangor Florist Will Help Spread Smiles With ‘Petal It Forward’ Movement
It's no secret that folks these days are stressed out. People everywhere wear the worries of the world on their shoulders, and on their faces. Smiles can be hard to come by on some days. But the floral industry is hoping to change that, even if for one small moment,...
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Organization offering free furniture to community
OLD TOWN — A non-profit organization in the old town known for handing out free furniture to those transitioning into independent housing opened its doors to the public for an open house celebrating 11 years of serving the community. Welcome to Housing home goods bank offers free furniture, household...
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
Brewer Firefighters Use New Boat to Rescue a Flooded-Out Family
Friday's rain and wind storm wreaked havoc on a lot of Mainers, including a Brewer family who had to be rescued from their home by boat. What a crazy start to the weekend. Hours of heavy rain caused flooding in areas that don't usually fill with water. And those high winds took down branches and trees that blocked roadways and prompted power outages, even totally washing out one portion of Pushaw Road in Glenburn. Road crews and first responders were busy, keeping everyone safe, including in Brewer where firefighters were faced with a unique situation.
Glenburn Parks & Rec Brings Back Halloween Trail This Month
Let's face it, it can be kind of tricky to find family-friendly things, outside of a trunk-or-treat situation, to do with young kids around the Halloween holiday. I know my kids well enough to realize they don't do well with the gore or horror aspects of a traditional haunted house. And I know myself well enough to realize that I am jumpy as all get-out and would likely punch someone squarely in their face if they lept out of a dark corner to scare me.
Anah Shriner’s 11th Annual FEZtival of Trees dates announced
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Anah Shriners have announced their dates for the 11th Annual Feztival of Trees. The doors will open Thursday, November 17th at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.. Then they will be open Friday the 18th through Sunday the 20th starting at 10 a.m.. They will be...
Date Set For 2022 Anah Shriners “Feztival Of Trees”
Mark your calendars! The date has been set for this year's 11th Annual "Annah Shriners Feztival Of Trees. " The event will take place at the Shriner's building at 1404 Broadway in Bangor. According to Annah Shrine Facebook Page, the "Feztival of Trees" kicks off Thursday, November 17th and will run the 3rd and 4th weekends in November.
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
Is the City of Bangor Going to Allow Entire Tiny Home Neighborhoods?
What's not to love? The concept is particularly hot these days. There's a whole movement geared toward owning less stuff, and reducing your footprint on the planet. I certainly think the little houses look super rad. And so innovative. You start seeing where they put all that stuff in such a tiny space, and it's mind-blowing.
Welcome DECU to Wilson Street in Brewer, Plus a Bonus
Last time I drove by it was not yet opened. But that was weeks ago. If you remember the announcement of what that building was going to be as it was being built after the Cigaret Shopper store was knocked down, it seems like that was forever ago. And it...
Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good
Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
Northeast Equine Sanctuary advances 640-acre safe haven for horses and donkeys in Freedom
FREEDOM—It is perhaps no coincidence that nearly 40 neglected and abused horses and donkeys, and other equines will soon spend the rest of their lives at peace... living in Freedom. Northeast Equine Sanctuary, a new 640-acre facility in Waldo County, is soon to be in operation as an offshoot...
Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Planned For New Bangor Market Friday Afternoon
It's been a few months now since Downtown Bangor's newest market, The Salty Brick, quietly opened its doors to the public. And now that they've settled, owner James Gallagher (of Bangin’ Whoopie fame--yup, he owns that, too) has decided it's time to do a proper "grand opening" and ribbon cutting.
A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan
Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
Vassalboro marijuana grow facility a 'total loss' after fire
VASSALBORO, Maine — A marijuana grow facility in Vassalboro is considered a "total loss" following an overnight fire. In a Facebook post, the Vassalboro Fire Department said crews were dispatched to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. According to the department, someone passing by the area reported seeing a fire.
They’re Back For Year 2! Get Your “Dogs Of Carmel” Calendar & Help Families In Need
In an attempt to help families in need in Carmel last year, folks got creative and came up with a unique idea: They decided to feature dogs from the town in a special calendar and sell it in town, putting the proceeds towards helping local folks who were struggling. And thus, the "Dogs of Carmel Calendar" was born.
Holden PD Rescues Rogue Pig On The Run
Let's just go ahead and get the joke out of the way right now: Yes, the Holden Police Department did, indeed, bring home the bacon this week, as they rescued a rogue pig on the run!. Holden Police Chief, Chris Greeley, gave us the skinny on exactly what went down...on...
