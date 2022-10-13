FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the second time in less than 24 hours, Fort Wayne Police responded to a call on a reported stabbing. This one was in the early morning hours Friday, shortly after 2:30 A.M. Police were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Rd where they found an adult female victim suffering from stab wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO