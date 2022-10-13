Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Passenger in crash on Hessen Cassel dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the 5 people hurt in a crash in southeast Fort Wayne Friday evening has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, just south of East Paulding Road. Police said a vehicle crossed the center...
wfft.com
Four die from car-crash-related injuries over the weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the names of four crash victims who died over the weekend. On Friday night around 7:30, police were called to a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. The backseat passenger, 50-year-old Ma Ma Tar Amin of Fort Wayne was taken to the hospital and later died.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: 13 cars damaged in weekend hit-and-run crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking into a hit-and-run crash over the weekend that caused damage to over a dozen cars on the city’s south side. FWPD says around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, officers responded...
wfft.com
New Haven crash kills one, seriously injures another
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is dead and another person is hospitalized after a crash in New Haven early Sunday morning. New Haven Police responded to a crash on State Road 930 near New Haven Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. They say one driver was going the wrong...
WANE-TV
Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
1 dead in overnight crash in New Haven
The New Haven Police Department said the crash happened on SR 930 just west of New Haven Ave.
WANE-TV
Police investigate rollover crash at intersection of Covington, Getz roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are currently investigating a Fort Wayne crash that left a vehicle on its side. A car was seen on its side nearly in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Getz roads. Multiple officers, a firefighter, and an ambulance were at the...
WOWO News
UPDATED: Woman Found Dead In Friday Morning South Fort Wayne Stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the second time in less than 24 hours, Fort Wayne Police responded to a call on a reported stabbing. This one was in the early morning hours Friday, shortly after 2:30 A.M. Police were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Rd where they found an adult female victim suffering from stab wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries.
WISH-TV
Man faces murder, attempted murder charges in Fort Wayne stabbings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been charged for murder and attempted murder after stabbing a woman and attempting to stab a man early Friday morning in Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne Police Department says. At 2:35 a.m. Friday, police went a report of a person stabbed...
wfft.com
Woman killed in stabbing on Decatur Road identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The woman killed in Friday's early morning stabbing on Decatur Road has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified her as Margaret Louise Surry, 34, of Fort Wayne. The autopsy showed the cause of death was stab wounds of the neck and body.
wfft.com
One woman dead, one man injured in early morning stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman has died and a man has been injured after being stabbed early Friday morning. Police responded to a call about a woman being stabbed around 2:35 a.m. in the 7900 block of Decatur Road. Police say they found a woman who was pronounced...
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery to add location in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winery popular with residents of northeast Indiana announced it’s adding a new location in downtown Fort Wayne this year. Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, a staple of DeKalb County, announced Monday on Facebook a Fort Wayne location is set to open before Thanksgiving.
wfft.com
Coroner IDs stabbing victim who showed up at Fort Wayne fire station
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Coroner has identified a 38-year-old man who died after he showed up at the Fort Wayne Fire Station No. 1 with a stab wound. The coroner says Robert Lee Higginbotham III of Fort Wayne died from a stab wound to the torso. The manner of death is homicide.
WANE-TV
Allen County Coroner identifies two stabbing victims from Thursday evening and Friday morning.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner has identified the two stabbing victims who died in separate incidents Thursday evening and Friday morning. Robert Lee Higginbotham, 38 of Fort Wayne, who sought aid at the downtown Fort Wayne fire station on Main Street Thursday around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, died from a stab wound to the torso, the coroner said. His death is the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne church holds vigil for grieving families
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Those who have experienced the loss of a child, or want to support those who have, are invited Sunday evening to a Fort Wayne church for a service of remembrance. October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Messiah Lutheran Church is holding...
WANE-TV
Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
Times-Union Newspaper
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne leaf collection starts October 31
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Street Department leaf collection will begin on October 31 and run through December 16. South neighborhood collection dates will be Oct. 31-Nov. 4 and Nov. 28-Dec. 2. North neighborhood collection dates will be Nov. 7-11 and Dec. 5-9. Central neighborhood collection dates...
WOWO News
Wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Diagnosed With Cancer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The wife of Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Henry has announced she is battling pancreatic cancer. Cindy Henry made the announcement via a letter in The Journal Gazette Saturday. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic...
WANE-TV
Embassy show sets off smoke alarms, firefighter presence briefly shuts down Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A reported fire turned out to be a false alarm as an Embassy Theatre performance’s stage production set off smoke alarms and prompted a moderate firefighter and police presence. Firefighters responded to a reported fire at the Embassy Theatre Thursday night that briefly...
