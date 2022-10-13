Read full article on original website
Marlon Wayans Revealed The One Reason Will Smith Might Not Want Him To Return For Season 2 Of "Bel-Air"
Marlon chatted with BuzzFeed about the fate of his character and the role Will Smith could play in that decision.
‘SNL’: Watch Megan Thee Stallion Work at Hot Girl Hospital, Lead a Twerk-Out Class and More
In addition to serving as musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Megan Thee Stallion’s comedic skills were on display as the show’s host, with the rapper taking part in the majority of the episode’s sketches. Among the highlights was a sketch called “Hot Girl Hospital,” where Megan,...
Dwayne Johnson Singing Loretta Lynn’s ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” With Kelly Clarkson? Why Not
Dwayne Johnson is an unabashed country music fan, particularly of the outlaw variety — he cites Sturgill Simpson, Cody Jinks, and Jamey Johnson as modern-day favorites. If it’s got teeth, The Rock is all in, which is probably why it wasn’t the least bit strange for him to cover “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” this week in honor of Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4.
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale: Hard Rock ‘Has Nothing to Do With What’s Between Anybody’s Legs’
When Lzzy Hale and her band, Halestorm, were first nominated for a Grammy in 2013 — earning a Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance nod for their song “Love Bites” — the power singer found herself the only woman in a category full of dudes. (They won.) Not much seemed to have changed by 2019, when Halestorm scored their second Grammy nomination, for Best Rock Performance.
Twitter Is Joking About Seeing You At Hypothetical "Conventions," And It's My New Go-To Insult And Compliment
Just got back from the Healthy Amount of Screen Time convention... nobody there knew me. 💔
