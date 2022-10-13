TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dana Chandler has been released from jail on bond according to Shawnee County Department of Corrections Officer Helen Fauerbach, on Wednesday. Chandler’s bond had been lowered to $350,000 by a Shawnee County judge from $1,000,000 in September. Now that Chandler has posted bail, she will reside with her nephew in Olathe. However, she is […]

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO