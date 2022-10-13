Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women caught with methamphetamine
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th Street regarding suspicious activity, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the investigation, deputies took two suspects into custody after illegal narcotics were...
Man charged in Topeka homicide case
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A criminal charge has been filed against a man accused in the homicide of a 68-year-old Topeka woman. Elisha R. A. Burton, 25, of Topeka is now charged with first degree premeditated murder, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court for a scheduling conference […]
Kansas couple jailed after drugs found in reported stolen pickup
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and theft allegations. Just before 11a.m. Thursday, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Ford F150 pickup truck, that was reported stolen out of Lawrence, in the 2200 blockof SE Market Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.
Kansas man shot by police had long criminal history
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Topeka. Just before 12:30 a.m., p0lice received a 911 call from a resident at 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. #6, in Topeka,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
44-year-old man sentenced for July 2020 murder in Olathe
Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney Steve Howe announced in a press release Friday a 44-year-old man has been sentenced in the July 2020 murder of Jessica Leigh Smith.
WIBW
Trial set for man charged in death of two-year-old
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial is set for a man charged in the death of his two-year-old daughter. Jeffery Exon faces charges for 1st degree murder, child endangerment, and failure to report the death of a child in the January death of his daughter Aurora. A two and a...
Douglas County crash leaves one dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — Law enforcement responded to a crash in Douglas County near the 500 block of E 1100 Road. One person died in the crash while another was transported to a Kansas City area hospital to be treated for injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening. The crash involved a pickup truck […]
Kan. man jailed for cruelty to animals accused of domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on new charges after a an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested Zachary M. Craine, 27, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May of 2021, Craine was jailed for alleged cruelty to animals;...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lawrence man accused of trying to kill ex’s new boyfriend
Steven Drake II, of Lawrence is charged with attempted first-degree murder, accused of trying to shoot and kill his ex's new boyfriend.
WIBW
High speed chase ends in suspect on the loose after ramming police car
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Watch Commander a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle investigation led to the suspect intentionally ramming into a Capital Police patrol car initiating a vehicle pursuit. The call came in at around 1:52 pm, from Capital Police requesting TPD to assist...
Woman sentenced to life in prison for 2021 homicide
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been sentenced for a 2021 murder. According to a release from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Harlee Elizabeth Borders was sentenced Wednesday for the murder of Kristi Ann Craig-Rodriguez. Borders entered a plea agreement and were convicted earlier this year for multiple felonies which included: Attempted murder in […]
Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Topeka police face staffing shortage after two officer-involved shootings
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With two police shootings just weeks apart, the Topeka Police Department is facing a slight staffing shortage. As of today, the TPD has 14 officers on administrative leave. Five were placed on leave following a shooting on Thursday morning after a knife-wielding suspect was killed. The suspect allegedly threatened three people, including […]
KBI identifies man shot by police in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot by Topeka police Thursday morning. According to a KBI preliminary investigation, a 911 call came from 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. stating the caller’s family member was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically. Authorities said the woman was able […]
Dana Chandler released on bond
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dana Chandler has been released from jail on bond according to Shawnee County Department of Corrections Officer Helen Fauerbach, on Wednesday. Chandler’s bond had been lowered to $350,000 by a Shawnee County judge from $1,000,000 in September. Now that Chandler has posted bail, she will reside with her nephew in Olathe. However, she is […]
1 killed in Douglas County fatal crash Saturday
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a deadly crash in the 500 block of East 1100 Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dana Chandler made bond and was released from Shawnee Co. Jail at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, jail officials told 13 NEWS. During a September 29 status hearing, Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios lowered Chandler’s bond to $350,000 cash or professional surety from the previous amount of $1 million.
WIBW
Celebration of Life held for 8-year-old Turnpike accident victim
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family said goodbye to one of the three little girls killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday, October 8. A Celebration of Life Brooklyn Peery, 8, of Topeka was held Friday at Dove Cremations and Funerals’ Southwest Chapel. According to...
Kansas teen sentenced to life in prison for role in death of friend’s mom
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka teenager has been sentenced for his role in the death of his friend’s mother who was killed in 2021. Amadeus Courage Ballou-Meyer was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 50 years before he is eligible for parole, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney. He […]
Former Kansas City FBI analyst admits to taking classified documents home
A former analyst with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Kansas City admitted to taking classified documents related to national defense to her home.
Comments / 0