Legendary New York Concert Promoter Ron Delsener Announces His Retirement; There Will Never Be Another
I’ve known the name Ron Delsener for as long as I can remember. Growing up in New York, I listened to a lot of radio — especially Q104.3 — and you’d hear ads for concerts at Madison Square Garden and Giants Stadium (pre-MetLife) brought to you by “Ron Delsener Presents.” Then you’d see his name on the ticket stub.
Marlon Wayans Revealed The One Reason Will Smith Might Not Want Him To Return For Season 2 Of "Bel-Air"
Marlon chatted with BuzzFeed about the fate of his character and the role Will Smith could play in that decision.
‘SNL’: Watch Megan Thee Stallion Work at Hot Girl Hospital, Lead a Twerk-Out Class and More
In addition to serving as musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Megan Thee Stallion’s comedic skills were on display as the show’s host, with the rapper taking part in the majority of the episode’s sketches. Among the highlights was a sketch called “Hot Girl Hospital,” where Megan,...
Dwayne Johnson Singing Loretta Lynn’s ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” With Kelly Clarkson? Why Not
Dwayne Johnson is an unabashed country music fan, particularly of the outlaw variety — he cites Sturgill Simpson, Cody Jinks, and Jamey Johnson as modern-day favorites. If it’s got teeth, The Rock is all in, which is probably why it wasn’t the least bit strange for him to cover “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” this week in honor of Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4.
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale: Hard Rock ‘Has Nothing to Do With What’s Between Anybody’s Legs’
When Lzzy Hale and her band, Halestorm, were first nominated for a Grammy in 2013 — earning a Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance nod for their song “Love Bites” — the power singer found herself the only woman in a category full of dudes. (They won.) Not much seemed to have changed by 2019, when Halestorm scored their second Grammy nomination, for Best Rock Performance.
People Are Sharing Awkward Celebrity Encounters They've Had, And Oh Lord, I'm So Embarrassed For Them
To the person who stepped on Tina Fey's toes during a photo op after a Saturday Night Live episode: I'm so, so sorry.
Fox News Execs Hunt Down the Tucker-Kanye Video Leaker
This reporting appears as one of several scooplets featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Fox News executives are “full-on freaked out” about the leak of never-aired clips of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Kayne West, Confider has learned, and the network is closing in on the “mole” who was the source of the embarrassing breach. A few weeks ago Carlson interviewed West, who now goes by the mononym Ye, and touted him as a brave truth-teller dismissed by liberal elites for his...
Rauw Alejandro, Sebastián Yatra, Marco Antonio Solís to Perform at 2022 Latin Grammys
The Latin Recording Academy has announced the first round of acclaimed artists who will perform at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards. The first slate of stars set to take the stage at the awards ceremony scheduled for Nov. 17 include Rauw Alejandro, Jesse & Joy, Sebastián Yatra, Chiquis, and Marco Antonio Solís.
James Gray Gets Up Close and Personal at Lumière Film Festival
U.S. film writer and director James Gray (“Little Odessa”, “Two Lovers”, “The Immigrant”, “Armageddon Time”) drew several laugh-out-loud moments from a packed theatre during a masterclass at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon. In a disarmingly honest conversation laced with humorous self-deprecation,...
Kanye West Lashes Out at ‘Jewish Zionists’ on ‘Drink Champs’
After a controversial and troubling couple of weeks, Kanye West returned to Drink Champs for Round Three with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. While the 45-minute interview hasn’t been posted to YouTube, it can be viewed on the Revolt TV website. After a brief introduction, West immediately went into...
Twitter Is Joking About Seeing You At Hypothetical "Conventions," And It's My New Go-To Insult And Compliment
Just got back from the Healthy Amount of Screen Time convention... nobody there knew me. 💔
