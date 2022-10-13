Read full article on original website
James Gray Gets Up Close and Personal at Lumière Film Festival
U.S. film writer and director James Gray (“Little Odessa”, “Two Lovers”, “The Immigrant”, “Armageddon Time”) drew several laugh-out-loud moments from a packed theatre during a masterclass at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon. In a disarmingly honest conversation laced with humorous self-deprecation,...
Marlon Wayans Revealed The One Reason Will Smith Might Not Want Him To Return For Season 2 Of "Bel-Air"
Marlon chatted with BuzzFeed about the fate of his character and the role Will Smith could play in that decision.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
I have no idea how I went my whole life without knowing this stuff.
25 Badly-Cast Older/Younger Versions Of Characters That Honestly Just Confused Me
Slapping on some makeup and copying a hair color does NOT make up for bad casting!
‘SNL’: Watch Megan Thee Stallion Work at Hot Girl Hospital, Lead a Twerk-Out Class and More
In addition to serving as musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Megan Thee Stallion’s comedic skills were on display as the show’s host, with the rapper taking part in the majority of the episode’s sketches. Among the highlights was a sketch called “Hot Girl Hospital,” where Megan,...
Legendary New York Concert Promoter Ron Delsener Announces His Retirement; There Will Never Be Another
I’ve known the name Ron Delsener for as long as I can remember. Growing up in New York, I listened to a lot of radio — especially Q104.3 — and you’d hear ads for concerts at Madison Square Garden and Giants Stadium (pre-MetLife) brought to you by “Ron Delsener Presents.” Then you’d see his name on the ticket stub.
Fox News Execs Hunt Down the Tucker-Kanye Video Leaker
This reporting appears as one of several scooplets featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Fox News executives are “full-on freaked out” about the leak of never-aired clips of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Kayne West, Confider has learned, and the network is closing in on the “mole” who was the source of the embarrassing breach. A few weeks ago Carlson interviewed West, who now goes by the mononym Ye, and touted him as a brave truth-teller dismissed by liberal elites for his...
‘Smile’ Continues to Kill at International Box Office, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Hits $70 Million Overseas
Paramount’s R-rated thriller “Smile” continues to beat box office expectations in North America and beyond. Over the weekend, the horror movie added $16.3 million at the international box office, boosting its overseas tally to $66.4 million. Globally, “Smile” has grossed $137.5 million, a killer result for a...
Disney to Release ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in French Cinemas After Opting to Skip Them With ‘Strange World’
The company previously decided to forgo the theatrical roll out of “Strange World” in France on Nov. 23 in favor of a launch on Disney+. The bold move was seen as an attempt to put pressure on upcoming negotiations to amend the windowing rules which are expected to kick off in January.
Kanye West Lashes Out at ‘Jewish Zionists’ on ‘Drink Champs’
After a controversial and troubling couple of weeks, Kanye West returned to Drink Champs for Round Three with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. While the 45-minute interview hasn’t been posted to YouTube, it can be viewed on the Revolt TV website. After a brief introduction, West immediately went into...
‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ is The New Cozy Fall Game We’re all Obsessed With
When Animal Crossing: New Horizons had its debut on Nintendo Switch back in 2020, players around the world were obsessed with this cozy, island-living paradise that added a sense of calm to many during uncertain times. Now, new installments have joined the cozy game roster, including the latest addition, Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube on readiness to handle midterm election misinformation
Dam Hee Kim, University of Arizona; Anjana Susarla, Michigan State University, and Scott Shackelford, Indiana University. (THE CONVERSATION) The 2016 U.S. election was a wake-up call about the dangers of political misinformation on social media. With two more election cycles rife with misinformation under their belts, social media companies have experience identifying and countering misinformation. However, the nature of the threat misinformation poses to society continues to shift in form and targets. The big lie about the 2020 presidential election has become a major theme, and immigrant communities are increasingly in the crosshairs of disinformation campaigns – deliberate efforts to spread misinformation.
