NewsTimes

James Gray Gets Up Close and Personal at Lumière Film Festival

U.S. film writer and director James Gray (“Little Odessa”, “Two Lovers”, “The Immigrant”, “Armageddon Time”) drew several laugh-out-loud moments from a packed theatre during a masterclass at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon. In a disarmingly honest conversation laced with humorous self-deprecation,...
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Execs Hunt Down the Tucker-Kanye Video Leaker

This reporting appears as one of several scooplets featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Fox News executives are “full-on freaked out” about the leak of never-aired clips of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Kayne West, Confider has learned, and the network is closing in on the “mole” who was the source of the embarrassing breach. A few weeks ago Carlson interviewed West, who now goes by the mononym Ye, and touted him as a brave truth-teller dismissed by liberal elites for his...
NewsTimes

Kanye West Lashes Out at ‘Jewish Zionists’ on ‘Drink Champs’

After a controversial and troubling couple of weeks, Kanye West returned to Drink Champs for Round Three with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. While the 45-minute interview hasn’t been posted to YouTube, it can be viewed on the Revolt TV website. After a brief introduction, West immediately went into...
NewsTimes

Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube on readiness to handle midterm election misinformation

Dam Hee Kim, University of Arizona; Anjana Susarla, Michigan State University, and Scott Shackelford, Indiana University. (THE CONVERSATION) The 2016 U.S. election was a wake-up call about the dangers of political misinformation on social media. With two more election cycles rife with misinformation under their belts, social media companies have experience identifying and countering misinformation. However, the nature of the threat misinformation poses to society continues to shift in form and targets. The big lie about the 2020 presidential election has become a major theme, and immigrant communities are increasingly in the crosshairs of disinformation campaigns – deliberate efforts to spread misinformation.
