First lady Jill Biden gets booed at Eagles game: reports
First lady Jill Biden didn't get the warmest of welcomes when she appeared at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles game.
Tom Brady ridiculed for sideline rant and Bucs loss after weekend without Gisele amid looming divorce rumors
Tom Brady attended Patriots' owner Robert Kraft's wedding Friday without wife Gisele Bündchen, and then lost his football game Sunday after not attending practice.
Fresno State football coach suspended after breaking glass in coach's box
Fresno State football has placed a coach on administrative leave after punching a coach's box window that shattered and injured a mother and daughter.
Tom Brady blames 'execution' issues for loss to Steelers: 'We didn’t earn the win'
Tom Brady explained his frustrations with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense after the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Eagles' Nick Sirianni gets fired up on sidelines after skirmish: 'Always going to stick up for our guys'
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was fired up on the sidelines toward the end of their win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
Ohio softball coach pleads guilty after sleeping with student, begged him not to tell
A former teacher's assistant in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct after sleeping with a student and begging him not tell anyone.
Last Tennessee quarterback to beat Alabama has seen enough: ‘It’s sickening’
Erik Ainge, the last Tennessee quarterback to beat Alabama, is tired of waiting for another Vols victory and is ready to celebrate at Neyland Stadium Saturday.
DC 15-year-old shot dead on grandmother's porch killed year after father also murdered in same neighborhood
DC police are still hunting for three suspects in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old on his grandmother's porch. The teen was killed about a year after his dad was also murdered.
Missing Paris girl, 12, found dead in suitcase; numbers 'placed' on body with 'device': report
Investigators in Paris have taken multiple people into custody after the body of a 12-year-old girl was found stuffed inside a suitcase on Friday, according to a local report.
Indiana mom gets 115 years over oatmeal-poisoning murder plot related to custody dispute
Indiana mother Heidi Marie Littlefield was reportedly sentenced to 115 years in prison for strangling her ex-boyfriend and poisoning his oatmeal with fentanyl.
JESSE WATTERS: Teachers should be minding their own business when it comes to parents' choices
Fox News host Jesse Watters rips Democrats for trying to control children's education and withholding information from their parents on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Georgia girl Kaylee Jones, 17, disappeared 4 months ago after talking to strangers online: 'Heartbreaking'
Kaylee Jones, a Georgia teenager, climbed out her bedroom window for months ago, and her family hasn't seen her since. Her parents believe she was talking to strangers online.
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Oklahoma police find 'multiple' sets of human remains amid search for 4 missing cyclists
Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said "multiple" sets of human remains had been found amid a search for four missing Oklahoma men who vanished from a bike ride.
Two Florida robbery suspects shot, killed by mall jewelry store owner, two others being sought
Two robbery suspects are dead after a Florida jewelry store owner shot and killed them during a robbery, Florida authorities said.
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial: judge
Actor Mel Gibson can testify in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault and rape trial, Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled on Friday. Lench ruled that Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Weinstein's accusers. Gibson was one of many witnesses, and by far the best known, whose identities...
Minnesota woman allegedly assaulted for wearing American flag shirt
A Minnesota woman says she was assaulted after wearing an American flag shirt. Police said the woman's face was so swollen they could barely see her eyes.
Florida 'Good Samaritan' discovers $150,000 worth of cocaine washed-up on shoreline, hands it to authorities
Florida officials say that a Good Samaritan discovered more than $150,000 worth of cocaine on the shores of Daytona Beach and handed it to authorities
