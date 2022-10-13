ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Pacers pick up fourth year team option in Tyrese Haliburton's contract

By Tony East
 4 days ago

Haliburton will be with Indiana for at least two more seasons.

The Indiana Pacers announced on Wednesday that they have picked up the fourth year team option in guard Tyrese Haliburton's contract.

Haliburton is the face of the Pacers franchise right now, so this move was a no brainer for Indiana. The team had until October 31st to make this move, but there was no point in waiting to extend the length of Haliburton's deal.

Indiana acquired Haliburton from Sacramento in a trade back in February after sending away two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis. The Pacers changed directions during the 2021-22 season, and acquiring the young point guard was a big part of that shift. He is a key part of the Pacers' young core.

During his time with the Pacers last season, Haliburton averaged 17.5 points and 9.6 assists per game. He was the team's best player down the stretch, especially on the offensive end — he shot 41.6% from long range and 56.5% from inside the arc.

This year, Haliburton's role projects to expand. Indiana traded away Malcolm Brogdon during the offseason, so the 22-year old will get more opportunities as the Pacers lead guard. The next developmental step for the young ball handler is figuring out the right balance of passing and shooting, and being a leader for the Pacers this year will give him plenty of chances to grow in that area.

In his second preseason game, Haliburton showed what he may be capable of in his bigger role — he scored 20 points and dished out seven assists in just over 24 minutes of play. He was the engine of the Pacers offense, and he will have many similar performances during the regular season.

Haliburton is one of the most promising young Pacers, and with his fourth year rookie scale team option now picked up, he is tied to the franchise through the 2023-24 season. He will make just over $5.8 million that year.

After that season, Haliburton will become a restricted free agent unless he agrees to terms on a rookie extension with the franchise in the summer of 2023.

Haliburton is currently nursing a back injury and is considered day-to-day. Head coach Rick Carlisle called it "nothing serious," on Wednesday. Indiana plays one more preseason game on Friday before beginning the regular season next week.

