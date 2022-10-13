ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Comments / 4

NC Street News
3d ago

you gotta love Nc where you can get 25 to life for drugs but double murder ahhh i'll be home in a decade, he's been locked up for 5 yrs giving him time served and he'll do another 8 and prolly get paroled

Reply(1)
3
Clinton Tattrie
3d ago

I don't know all of the facts in the case, but 15 years maximum seems very lenient to me for a double homicide in the commission of a robbery. I'm just sayin

Reply
2
Related
WITN

SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating the murder of a woman this afternoon. Sheriff Paula Dance told WITN that a woman’s body was found inside the mobile home at the corner of Highway 33 and Weston Road. Deputies were called around 8:45 a.m. Monday for a welfare check.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man charged with robbing New Bern city utility offices

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Raleigh man is accused of robbing the New Bern Utilities Customer Service Center this morning. The hold-up happened around 9:15 a.m. at the city offices on Fort Totten Drive. The robber, who employees believed was armed with a weapon, made off with...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Two men arrested after fight at Rocky Mount bistro

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two young men after a fight breaks out inside a bar and bistro. Off-duty working police officers call for backup after a fight breaks out inside Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main Street. After the police backup arrived,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Police launch death investigation in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A welfare check Sunday turned into a death investigation, according to Goldsboro police. At about 8:25 a.m., officers said someone called 9-1-1 requesting a welfare check. The location has not been released. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found someone who was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Beulaville man sentenced to life without parole

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beulaville man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual felon status. Rasheed Teron Freeman was sentenced by Judge Henry L. Stevens IV in Duplin County Superior Court. His life […]
BEULAVILLE, NC
WITN

Fugitive in Snow Hill murder case gains national attention

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The year was 1997 when Rebecca Moses was in the Snow Hill area at a mobile home on Highway 58. After that night, she was not seen alive again. Police believe it was the woman’s estranged husband, Ramirez Garcia, that shot and killed her. Since then, a warrant was placed for his arrest, but deputies have been unsuccessful in capturing the man.
SNOW HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Suspect dies in NC shooting, victims identified

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Press Conference Held in New Bern to Discuss Multiple Shooting Incidents

Update on Oct, 15, 2022: New Bern Avenue Shooting. The victims are a 16-year-old black male; a 17-year-old black male, Kaihem Hicks, 19-year-old black male, Malcolm Goodman, black male, a 31-year-old. All of New Bern. One victim was treated and released while the other three were transported to ECU Health Medical Center. Last known conditions are stable.
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy