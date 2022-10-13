Read full article on original website
NC Street News
3d ago
you gotta love Nc where you can get 25 to life for drugs but double murder ahhh i'll be home in a decade, he's been locked up for 5 yrs giving him time served and he'll do another 8 and prolly get paroled
Clinton Tattrie
3d ago
I don't know all of the facts in the case, but 15 years maximum seems very lenient to me for a double homicide in the commission of a robbery. I'm just sayin
Related
WITN
SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating the murder of a woman this afternoon. Sheriff Paula Dance told WITN that a woman’s body was found inside the mobile home at the corner of Highway 33 and Weston Road. Deputies were called around 8:45 a.m. Monday for a welfare check.
WITN
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone chases speeding teen with gun
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager chose the wrong emergency vehicle not to stop for this morning, one driven by Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. The sheriff said he tried to stop the car doing about 80 miles per hour on North Old Carriage Road around 11:00 a.m. The...
Wake County DA files juvenile petition against mass shooting suspect
The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspect that is accused of killing five people and injuring two others on Thursday.
wcti12.com
Suspect in 2020 shooting sentenced to more than four years in prison after plea
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man was sentenced to more than four years in prison in connection to a 2020 shooting at 2400 Beechnut Drive in Kinston. Clayton Fernando Clark Jr. pled to voluntary manslaughter. Montez Garner was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 2020 shooting.
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty police inside Moe & D's Restaurant Grill & Bar on Church Street in downtown Rocky Mount.
WITN
Sheriff says nothing criminal in fire that killed two people in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said this morning that there was nothing criminal in a fire that killed two people late Saturday night. The house fire on Highway 58, south of Snow Hill, was first reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors say they heard loud...
Shots fired inside a house in the Hedingham neighborhood; 1 man in custody: Police
The man who fired the weapon is facing possible charges of discharging a firearm in city limits.
WITN
Man charged with robbing New Bern city utility offices
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Raleigh man is accused of robbing the New Bern Utilities Customer Service Center this morning. The hold-up happened around 9:15 a.m. at the city offices on Fort Totten Drive. The robber, who employees believed was armed with a weapon, made off with...
Toddler dies after shooting in car, North Carolina deputy says
A 2-year-old child died in the shooting in a parked car at a home, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell.
WITN
Two men arrested after fight at Rocky Mount bistro
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two young men after a fight breaks out inside a bar and bistro. Off-duty working police officers call for backup after a fight breaks out inside Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main Street. After the police backup arrived,...
cbs17
Police launch death investigation in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A welfare check Sunday turned into a death investigation, according to Goldsboro police. At about 8:25 a.m., officers said someone called 9-1-1 requesting a welfare check. The location has not been released. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found someone who was...
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty police at Aroma Bar and Bistro, Rocky Mount police said.
Beulaville man sentenced to life without parole
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beulaville man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual felon status. Rasheed Teron Freeman was sentenced by Judge Henry L. Stevens IV in Duplin County Superior Court. His life […]
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Suspect sentenced in 2020 shooting to 51-64 months
On December 7, 2020, Lenoir County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a shooting incident at 2400 Beechnut Drive in Kinston. Upon arrival, deputies found a victim, Montez Garner, deceased from a gunshot wound. Deputies arrested Clayton Fernado Clark Jr. at the scene in regards to this incident. As a result of...
WITN
Fugitive in Snow Hill murder case gains national attention
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The year was 1997 when Rebecca Moses was in the Snow Hill area at a mobile home on Highway 58. After that night, she was not seen alive again. Police believe it was the woman’s estranged husband, Ramirez Garcia, that shot and killed her. Since then, a warrant was placed for his arrest, but deputies have been unsuccessful in capturing the man.
Suspect dies in NC shooting, victims identified
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
Deputies: 2 arrested after 59+ grams of fentanyl, other drugs seized in North Carolina
Two people have been arrested in Cumberland County in connection to a drug trafficking operation, according to deputies.
wcti12.com
Victims identified in New Bern Ave. shooting, police still seeking suspects
NEW BERN, Craven County — Two of the four victims from a recent shooting on New Bern Avenue have been identified. The other two are juveniles. The shooting happened Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Victims include a 16-year-old juvenile, a 17-year-old juvenile, 19-year-old Kaihem Hicks and 31-year-old Malcolm Goodman. One...
Roseboro man facing 125 counts of exploitation of a minor
A Roseboro man has been charged with 125 felony counts of exploitation of a minor, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities, wh
newbernnow.com
Press Conference Held in New Bern to Discuss Multiple Shooting Incidents
Update on Oct, 15, 2022: New Bern Avenue Shooting. The victims are a 16-year-old black male; a 17-year-old black male, Kaihem Hicks, 19-year-old black male, Malcolm Goodman, black male, a 31-year-old. All of New Bern. One victim was treated and released while the other three were transported to ECU Health Medical Center. Last known conditions are stable.
