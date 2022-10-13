Read full article on original website
Mastercard Partners with Paxos to Offer Crypto Trading Services
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has partnered with leading digital asset platform Paxos to offer crypto trading to banking firms. According to a statement by Mastercard, “Crypto Source” is a new feature that provides an option for traditional financial services to offer crypto trading services. Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at...
Financial Services Firm Five FS Finalizes $3.5M Seed Round
Dubai-based financial services platform Five FS has officially launched in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia and also secured $3.5 million in seed funding. Five FS’ investment round was reportedly led by Romanian VC firm Zeyshare Ventures “at a $30 million valuation.”. As noted in the...
BNPL: Compass Enhances Buy Now Pay Later Operations
Compass, the Mediobanca Group’s consumer credit arm, has reportedly “completed two deals in the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) segment.”. The rationale for the deals is “to accelerate the bank’s growth in the deferred payment business using digital channels, which it has entered successfully with the launch of its PagoLight product.”
Digital Asset Firm OKX Teams Up with Pyth Network
OKX, which claims to be the world’s “second largest” cryptocurrency exchange (presumably after Binance), announced that it is partnering with Pyth network, a next-generation Oracle solution built on the Solana blockchain and designed “to provide trusted and verifiable market data to decentralized applications.”. Pyth operates “one...
Going Digital: ICICI Bank Launches Four Digital Banking Units
ICICI Bank says it has launched four digital banking units, or DBUs. ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India with a market cap of around $74 billion. According to the Bank, its launch of these DBUs aligns with the government’s plan to launch 75 DBUs commemorating India’s 75th year of independence.
Open Source Bitcoin (BTC) Focused Fintech Initiative Now Live
ZEBEDEE, a Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, announced a new initiative that “contributes open source code and products to the Bitcoin Lightning space.”. The new not-for-profit and completely open source initiative “has already resulted in several products and code repositories that push the frontier of...
State Street Digital’s TradeNeXus Platform Teams Up with Capitolis to Introduce Integrated Portfolio Optimization Offering
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced that TradeNeXus, a GlobalLink digital platform for foreign exchange transactions and an integral part of State Street’s Digital Division, has partnered with Capitolis, the technology company “reimagining” capital markets, “to launch an automated post-trade solution to optimize portfolios.”. This product...
Equitybee Introduces Second Quarterly Fund
Equitybee, the employee-focused stock options funding solution, announced its second quarterly fund, the VC5 Fund, which “leverages Equitybee’s unique deal flow and inherent advantages to offer accredited investors a new and unique investment channel.”. The latest fund will “follow VC firms Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures,...
Bitcoin Platform NYDIG Reduces Staff: Report
NYDIG, a Bitcoin gateway platform providing various crypto services, has quietly reduced its employee account, according to a recent report. WSJ.com writes that about one-third of its staff, or 110 individuals, have been let go. The move follows a change in executive leadership that was announced on October 3, 2022. At that time, NYDIG said that Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad had been promoted to the roles of CEO and President, respectively. CEO Robert Gutmann and outgoing President Yan Zhao were expected to remain at Stone Ridge Holdings Group, the parent company of NYDIG.
UK’s Molo Finance Expands its BTL Product Range
Molo Finance are pleased to announce the expansion of their buy to let product range. Relaunching back into the market, Molo will be adding the following products to their buy-to-let portfolio:. Fixed rate mortgages: starting from 6.69% on 65% LTV for individual buyers and 6.99% on 65% LTV for limited...
Digital Asset Infrastructure Firm CANVAS Launches L2 Scaling Solution for “Gasless” DeFi Transactions
CANVAS, a DeFi infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the testnet launch of CANVAS Connect, the Layer 2 scaling solution “built for the digital economy.”. CANVAS Connect was “built in partnership with StarkWare, using the company’s STARK Proofs to batch DeFi transactions.” The new service will “remove the need for individuals to pay prohibitively high gas costs when accessing all Layer 1 dApps on the Ethereum network.”
BIS Innovation Hub, Bank Indonesia Reveal G20 TechSprint Winners
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and Bank Indonesia recently announced the winners of the G20 TechSprint 2022 challenge during a live award ceremony in Jakarta. This year’s competition, under the Indonesian G20 Presidency, was launched in April to catalyze new technologies that “would better enable the development and future use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).”
BlueSnap, BitPay to Offer Cryptocurrency Acceptance, Payout Services
BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, announced a partnership with BitPay, which claims to be the largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This product partnership will “give businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in up to 15...
Ethereum Staking After Merge: Launchnodes Introduces Geth Nodes for ETH Staking
Launchnodes recently announced the rollout of Geth Nodes for Ethereum staking on AWS, following Ethereum’s successful ‘Merge’ in late September 2022. Using Geth nodes (execution layer clients) on AWS is “a cheap and easy way to enable staking through any consensus layer client when staking Ethereum.”
UK’s Zumo Joins World Economic Forum’s Crypto Sustainability Coalition
Zumo, the UK-based wallet and crypto-as-a-service enterprise solution provider, has announced at Sibos 2022 that it has “become the latest member of the World Economic Forum’s Crypto Sustainability Coalition.”. Part of the wider Crypto Impact and Sustainability Accelerator, the newly formed coalition will explore “how blockchain tools can...
Blockchain.com Receives In-Principle Approval from Monetary Authority of Singapore
Blockchain.com, a leading crypto wallet provider, digital asset trading platform, and block explorer service provider, recently revealed that it has “secured an in-principle approval for the Major Payment Institution License offering Digital Payment Token services from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).”. With this preliminary approval, Blockchain.com Singapore continues...
Slowest IPO Market Since 1990: SBCFAC Discusses Dismal Public Offering Market
This past week, the SEC’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee met to discuss several key topics regarding access to capital and smaller firms. One of the topics revolved around initial public offerings (IPOs), a sector of finance that tanked in 2022. In fact, according to a presentation by Matt Toole of Refinitiv Deals Intelligence, 2022 has been the slowest first nine-month period for US-listed traditional IPOs since 1990, with just $6.6 billion in proceeds raised so far this year. This represents a whopping 94% decline compared to a year ago. At the same time, the number of public offerings has been the slowest period for US IPOs since 2009.
Goldman Sachs Reorganizes Firm Structure, Consumer Banking Moves to Wealth Management, Other Fintech Shuffled to Transaction Banking: Report
A day before Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) will post its Q3 earnings, a report has been distributed indicating Goldman will pursue a major overhaul of the structure of the banking firm. According to WSJ.com, investment banking and trading will now be a single division, asset and wealth management another, and transaction...
Nextdoor and Oracle Advertising Announce Strategic Collaboration
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, and Oracle Advertising, a leader in real-time attention analytics, today announced a strategic collaboration that will offer greater transparency and controls to Nextdoor advertisers, helping ensure high-value, optimal ad experiences on the platform. Development is expected to begin in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005862/en/ Nextdoor | Oracle Advertising Collaboration (Graphic: Business Wire)
Forter Introduces Smart Claims to Address Chargeback Fraud, Increase “Win Rates”
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced the launch of Smart Claims, a new product offering designed “to help businesses manage chargebacks more effectively.”. By connecting order and claims data across different payment systems into a single, consolidated view, Smart Claims “enables merchants to resolve chargeback disputes more...
