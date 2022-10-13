This past week, the SEC’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee met to discuss several key topics regarding access to capital and smaller firms. One of the topics revolved around initial public offerings (IPOs), a sector of finance that tanked in 2022. In fact, according to a presentation by Matt Toole of Refinitiv Deals Intelligence, 2022 has been the slowest first nine-month period for US-listed traditional IPOs since 1990, with just $6.6 billion in proceeds raised so far this year. This represents a whopping 94% decline compared to a year ago. At the same time, the number of public offerings has been the slowest period for US IPOs since 2009.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO