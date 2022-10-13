The first commercial business to call West New Bern home is finished and open to the public. The New Bern Aesthetic Center, which includes both Zannis Plastic Surgery as well as Rinnova Spa and Wellness, is a 13,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art plastic surgery and spa destination. Dr. John Zannis opened his first facility in 2010 and will now be able to welcome patients to the spa or plastic surgery center in a much more modern and desired location. His growing client base, both locally and from around the country, will enjoy the large atrium for relaxation, comfortable waiting areas for family members, and an easy to get to location. The spa will have all the desired services, with separate areas for both men and women, as well as cutting edge treatments like cosmetic lasers and a float pod.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO