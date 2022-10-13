Read full article on original website
Richard Ferrer
2d ago
Glad they got an increase. Just wish I could get an increase on my paycheck. Single father of a disabled kid. Making just above food stamp level. By the time I buy groceries (150-200 a week) put gas in my truck(100$). Still have a mortgage, electric,water,internet,phone etc etc. Between taxes, and insurance I lose 1/4th my check a week. This is not a good time to be lower middle class. I would be better off taking a lower paying job and getting government assistance.
Reply(1)
2
Related
WITN
flyExclusive, Kinston-based jet charter, to become publicly traded under merger
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - flyExclusive, a Kinston-based private jet charter company, will become publicly traded after a merger with a global investment firm. Under the terms of the agreement, flyExclusive and EG Acquisition Corp. will combine into a new company that is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and will adopt flyExclusive as the corporate operating brand. flyExclusive founder and CEO Jim Segrave will lead the combined company.
WITN
Yacht company sends new employees through BCCC apprenticeship
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Pamlico Yachtworks (PYW) and Beaufort County Community College are working together on a program for new hires. PYW will be sending eight newly-hired employees through an apprenticeship through BCCC. The program will require new hires to attend class three days a week while working at the PYW facility for the remaining two days of the week. These employees will earn their full wages and the classes come at no expense to them.
carolinacoastonline.com
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
WITN
ECU to honor Golden LEAF’s investment in their Eastern Region Pharma Center
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has scheduled a ceremony to name the first floor of the Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building in recognition of the Golden LEAF Foundation at 4 p.m. Monday in the new building’s lobby. The naming honors Golden LEAF’s recent investment of $1.9 million...
PCS appoints Hutchinson as director of transportation￼
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday. Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His PCS tenure has encompassed facility and transportation […]
New hydroponic growing system will help local Salvation Army feed more people
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Salvation Army in Eastern North Carolina has a brand-new way to feed even more families ahead of the holidays. With the simple snip of a ribbon during a special ceremony on Friday, people in the Onslow County area will now have better access to healthy food going forward. 9OYS […]
FOX Carolina
$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
WITN
Pitt Community College to participate in state educator pipeline collaborative cohort
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College administrators say the college will participate in the inaugural North Carolina Educator Pipeline Collaborative cohort to help ensure the state’s methods of recruiting and preparing educators for its workforce are effective and innovative. The collaborative, which was launched last week by the...
wraltechwire.com
New flyExclusive expansion in Kinston to bring 200 more jobs to Eastern NC
KINSTON – There’s more investment, and more jobs, coming to Eastern North Carolina, as Kinston-based flyExclusive opened a 48,000 square foot expansion facility at its headquarters this week. The company, which employs more than 750 workers, also plans to add 200 additional employees who will work out of...
WITN
Hundreds to walk to end Alzheimer’s in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting those of all ages and abilities to Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Bern on October 22nd at Union Point Park. Registration and check in start at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony and walk will begin at 10 a.m.
WITN
UPDATE: 100 people Walk to End Alzheimer’s
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and surrounding area residents joined together in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. Saturday morning at Hines Farm Park outside of Jacksonville, 100 people walked to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s...
neusenews.com
Veterans' Roundtable: Veterans' issues and events for Kinston & Lenoir County
Welcome to our second weekly article, VETERANS’ ROUNDTABLE, with veterans’ news for everyone. Our intent is to keep everyone abreast of all veterans’ issues and events for Kinston & Lenoir County. We will accept veterans’ information from anyone wanting to reach out to our veterans’ community. However, we must have the information on Monday before it is to be published the following Monday. Please send information to Debbie Humphrey at dsh2526@gmail.com or drop it off at G.I. Joe’s.
AMEXCAN holds its biggest event of year at Town Common
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — AMEXCAN’s biggest event of the year kicked off Saturday morning at Town Common in Greenville. The 8th annual AMEXCAN Latino Festival is all about celebrating diversity and sharing the Latino culture with the community. The annual celebration included live performances from different Latino groups, authentic food and local vendors. “You see […]
WITN
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, Onslow County and surrounding area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s –...
Check your tickets! Winner of $1M Mega Millions bought ticket in Wayne County, officials say
Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in a Wayne County convenience store has won a $1 million prize in Friday's drawing, according to a press release from lottery officials.
WITN
Man charged with robbing New Bern city utility offices
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Raleigh man is accused of robbing the New Bern Utilities Customer Service Center this morning. The hold-up happened around 9:15 a.m. at the city offices on Fort Totten Drive. The robber, who employees believed was armed with a weapon, made off with...
WITN
Pitt County School appoint new director of transportation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday. Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Aesthetic Center Opens in West New Bern
The first commercial business to call West New Bern home is finished and open to the public. The New Bern Aesthetic Center, which includes both Zannis Plastic Surgery as well as Rinnova Spa and Wellness, is a 13,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art plastic surgery and spa destination. Dr. John Zannis opened his first facility in 2010 and will now be able to welcome patients to the spa or plastic surgery center in a much more modern and desired location. His growing client base, both locally and from around the country, will enjoy the large atrium for relaxation, comfortable waiting areas for family members, and an easy to get to location. The spa will have all the desired services, with separate areas for both men and women, as well as cutting edge treatments like cosmetic lasers and a float pod.
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Smoke on the Water starts next week
Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
Comments / 4