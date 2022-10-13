Read full article on original website
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/14/2022-10/16/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Oct. 16:. At 8:35 a.m. to South Emerson Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 9:37 a.m. to South Emerson Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 11:28 a.m. to...
county17.com
Campbell County average gas price falls 12 cents, more than doubling national price decline
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gas prices across the nation fell this week for the first time in a month, coming down 5.4 cents, according to price tracker GasBuddy. Campbell County’s average price also fell this week, down 12 cents from a week ago. “After a sharp rise in the...
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through October 8
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Oct. 2 through Oct. 8. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 2 through Oct. 9 . All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County.
county17.com
Lots of sun and warmth as high pressure settles in again
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With high pressure from the west settling into the area for the first half of the week, Campbell County can expect to see dry conditions, light winds and lots of sunshine. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts a high of today of...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/10/22–10/16/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Trooper: truck driver probably fell asleep before hitting 2 trucks on 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper said that it’s likely a man who was driving a semi that collided with two other trucks this afternoon had fallen asleep at the wheel. The crash occurred on a two-lane stretch of Highway 59 that’s about a mile north...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Oct. 14
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Assault, Oct. 13, Campbell County Detention Center, CCSO. Campbell County Undersheriff...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Oct. 17
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Casper Vs. Gillette: Which Is A Better Town To Live In?
There are some fun and friendly rivalries between Wyoming towns. But, honestly, having lived in a few I can tell you that each one has its own charm and reasons why people love their Wyoming town. So how do you know which one is best for you?. In the video...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Oct. 13
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Better Photo Of Clearmont, Wyoming
Hi, when I read the story about Clearmont schools, I realized that your photo was not very recent. The grain silo advertising logo has been beautifully restored since then, and is no longer peeling and patchy. So I want to offer you the free use of this one, taken today, if you think it’s suitable.
