ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

1-on-1 with NYC HPD Commissioner Adolfo Carrión Jr.

By Monica Morales
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aPbCP_0iY9TqZW00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Adolfo Carrión Jr. said his humble beginnings growing up in public housing inspired him to be in public service and help the Latino community. He’s now the head of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, one of the largest housing agencies in the country.

Carrión’s office is just a few blocks away from the Jacob Riis Houses, a NYCHA development where he grew up. Carrión said the neighborhood shaped who he is as a person and helped him find his purpose.

PIX11 News met Carrión outside City Hall. But he admits he feels most comfortable in the Bronx where he also grew up.

Carrión rose through the ranks of New York City politics as a city council member and Bronx borough president. He ended up at the White House after President Barack Obama tapped him as the first director of the White House Office of Urban Affairs.

Mayor Eric Adams named Carrión commissioner of the Department of Housing Preservation and Development in January. Carrión said he came in to his new job with a mission in mind, to create more affordable housing in every neighborhood.

Carrión said it’s a tough job, but he has the grit to get it done because of his history. He was born in Williamsburg, Brooklyn — his Puerto Rican parents moved to NYCHA’s Jacob Riis Houses on the Lower East Side. Carrión said he wants to pay it forward by giving every New Yorker a chance at a fair start.

Carrión is also particularly proud of a program called the Homeowner Help Desk , which has expanded under his watch. He said it’s designed to help low- and moderate-income homeowners, specifically in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Southeast Queens and the Bronx, afford to stay in their homes.

Carrión’s focus is the Latino community, which he says has been overlooked for way too long. “New York is 30% Latino. The fastest-growing sector of our population is Latinos. My hope is the next generation of Latinos grows up to build the city to lead the city,” said Carrión.

Carrion said he is also trying to create more opportunities for minority- and women-owned developers in New York City. He is also hiring a new staff for his agency.

Find housing resources, including the affordable housing lotteries, online at the New York City Housing Resource Portal .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

NYC officials, locals march to end gun violence

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — The “Walk the Bridge for Peace” drew close to 100 people who marched alongside New York City elected officials Sunday. The walk from Inwood in Upper Manhattan over the 207th Street Bridge and into University Heights in the Bronx demands an end to gun violence, but the question is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?

The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Manhattan borough president on crime, housing, migrants, and more

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss several issues facing the island, including gun violence, subway crime, congestion pricing, rising evictions, and the influx of migrants to New York City. Levine appeared as the first guest in PIX11’s series of weekly talks with each of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York governor’s race spotlight finds transit safety issue

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City’s transit system have crossed over to the governor’s race. Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin is set to hold a press briefing Monday afternoon to call on his opponent, incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, to prioritize transit safety over congestion pricing. According […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

Two Vicious Day Time Beatings In The City

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Cops are looking for the men behind two vicious day time attacks in Queens and Brooklyn. The first took place on Thursday in Middle Village, Queens around 1:30 p.m. A 66-year-old man was jumped from behind and then dragged along the sidewalk on on 71st Street near Juniper Valley Road.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Bronx block party encourages voters to flip the ballot on Election Day

The Racial Justice Commission hosted a Block Party for Racial Justice on Sunday in the Bronx. The event was held in collaboration with local elected officials, the city Department of Transportation, NYC Small Business Services, and community organizations to encourage voters to flip the ballot and increase voter awareness. "Many...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Unity walk attempts to curb hate crimes

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — As hate crimes in New York City increase, communities are looking for solutions to prevent the crimes from happening. One group believes that altering people’s beliefs may be the answer. Today, individuals from various racial and religious backgrounds came together in Flushing, Queens, to attempt to alter people’s beliefs. PIX11’s Steve […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Editor's Note: Brooklyn Apartment Death Story

A story published earlier Monday indicated that a pair of deaths last Friday in Brooklyn, initially believed to be a murder-suicide, was now believed to be a double homicide instead. That report was based on information provided by the NYPD. However, the NYPD now says the initial theory remains intact,...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said. Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: …. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11’s Hispanic Heritage Month Icons

NEW YORK — National Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. The month-long celebration begins each year on Sept. 15, the anniversary of independence for several Latin American countries, and ends on Oct. 15. PIX11 celebrated Hispanic Heritage all month long […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Dealing with NYC's housing lottery

New York City may have tall buildings, but the city has just as tall a task to figure out how to curb skyrocketing rents. Manhattan’s median rent is about $4,100, which is the highest it’s ever been. Verona Lee-Alcid, who is a housing ambassador with Bronx Community Health...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Central Park Boathouse future unclear as NYC looks for new operator

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Loeb Boathouse in Central Park has closed down and its future now remains uncertain. PIX11 spoke to Boathouse operator Dean J. Poll by phone Sunday. He said the closing has been in the works since the summer and impacts more than 160 employees. Poll said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy