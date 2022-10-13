ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Curse of Bridge Hollow” star Marlon Wayans performs at Gotham Comedy Club

By Ojinika Obiekwe
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bn2Ah_0iY9TW7600

With a new flick coming to Netflix just in time for Halloween, Marlon Wayans should most definitely be crowned the king of scary comedy. “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” is his latest film. It’s a family-friend tale that will make you laugh and scream at the same time.

Wayans will also hit the stage Gotham Comedy Club on Thursday, October 13 and Friday, October 14. Tickets available at www.gothamcomedyclub.com . “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” steams on Netflix on October 14

