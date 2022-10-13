As Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida late last month, scenes of the aftermath and devastation spread widely on social media, much of it real.But hurricanes have also become notorious for the spread of fake news, especially with seemingly strange interactions involving animals during a storm.One video of a seal flopping down a city street that went viral after Hurricane Ian has now been debunked. The footage is real, but it was filmed years ago in Chile — not last month in Florida.The video shows a large, grey seal on a city sidewalk, seemingly after a rainstorm. The clips were...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO