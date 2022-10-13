Where is the best place to watch and stream Judge! right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Satoshi Tsumabuki Keiko Kitagawa Lily Franky Kyoka Suzuki Etsushi Toyokawa. A major advertising festival is held each year to determine the best television commercial in the world. A rookie ad man at a big advertising company named Otan is selected as a judge on the festival jury. Meanwhile, a coworker also named Ota (although the Japanese characters are slightly different) poses as his wife so that he can attend an open party which is held nightly. Knowing that he’ll get fired if his company doesn’t win the Grand Prix, he’s forced to resort to a variety of desperate tactics.

