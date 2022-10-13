Read full article on original website
Related
15-year-old suspect in Raleigh shooting remains in 'grave' condition: Official
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenager suspected in the fatal shootings of five people in Raleigh, North Carolina, is still in "grave" condition, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation into the mass shooting told ABC News. The 15-year-old was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries following a standoff...
Raleigh shooting: One of the 5 people killed is a Chaminade Julienne graduate
DAYTON — UPDATE: 12:50 P.M. Chaminade Julienne responded to News Center 7 and confirmed Nicole Connors was a 1988 graduate. Nicole Connors, one of five people shot to death in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday, is a 1988 Chaminade Julienne graduate who is being remembered by friends and a former classmate.
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty police at Aroma Bar and Bistro, Rocky Mount police said.
'It is a concern': 1 person injured after armed, masked suspects break into Raleigh home: Police
Three masked men forced their way into a home in Raleigh and attacked the man who lives there.
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty police inside Moe & D's Restaurant Grill & Bar on Church Street in downtown Rocky Mount.
Shots fired inside a house in the Hedingham neighborhood; 1 man in custody: Police
The man who fired the weapon is facing possible charges of discharging a firearm in city limits.
wiproud.com
Raleigh shooting rampage shatters quiet neighborhood’s peace
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — For Hedingham resident Marvin Judd, Nicole Connors and her beloved wire-haired dog, Sami, were as much a fixture of his routine as his daily drive to get an egg-and-cheese biscuit for breakfast. “I’d see her walking that dog,” said Judd, 76, who’s lived in the...
Raleigh mass shooting leaves 5 dead, 2 injured; 15-year-old suspect in critical condition
New details trace the path the 15-year-old shooter took, destroying families and causing panic across Raleigh.
WRAL
Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
WRAL
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running
SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
NC officials, President Biden react to ‘tremendous tragedy’ 5 deaths in Raleigh shooting
Prayers for victims came from members of Congress and Gov. Roy Cooper pledged state aid in apprehending the shooter.
Juvenile petition filed against 15-year-old suspect in Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a press conference held in Raleigh Friday morning following the Raleigh mass shooting. A juvenile petition has been filed against the 15-year-old suspect who went on a shooting rampage in Raleigh, killing five people and injuring two others Thursday, according to CBS affiliates WNCN.
1 dead in early morning double shooting in Selma
Two people were shot in Selma early in the morning, according to investigators.
cbs17
1 dead in crash on US 1 in Cary; kayaks fall from trailer, triggering wreck
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a wreck that closed U.S. 1 southbound in Cary for more than two hours Saturday afternoon, officials said. The wreck was reported around 4:10 p.m. on U.S. 1 southbound near mile marker 97 between Tryon Road/U.S. 64 and Ten Ten Road. U.S. 1 South was closed just south of the U.S. 64/Tryon Road exit until 6:35 p.m.
WECT
Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa. Dozens march in 'Take Back the Night' rally in downtown Wilmington. Dozens march in 'Take Back the Night' rally in downtown Wilmington. Cape Fear Gardening: Pumpkin-Palooza at the NHC Arboretum. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Cape Fear Gardening: Pumpkin-Palooza at...
WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a call from 911 in reference to a welfare check. Around 8:25 a.m. Sunday the Goldsboro Police Department found an unknown victim unresponsive, and EMS was called. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was...
NC government says over $2.5M spent on mansion repairs
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state government has spent roughly $2.5 million on Executive Mansion repairs during Gov. Roy Cooper’s tenure — expenses that a state official said were needed for critical safety, security and other upkeep for the over 130-year-old building. The Department of Administration, which maintains state-owned buildings, confirmed recently to North State […]
WITN
Edgecombe County paramedics train for mass casualty incidents
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus. The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M. The college programs involved in the training...
