Raleigh, NC

wiproud.com

Raleigh shooting rampage shatters quiet neighborhood’s peace

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — For Hedingham resident Marvin Judd, Nicole Connors and her beloved wire-haired dog, Sami, were as much a fixture of his routine as his daily drive to get an egg-and-cheese biscuit for breakfast. “I’d see her walking that dog,” said Judd, 76, who’s lived in the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
SELMA, NC
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running

SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
SELMA, NC
cbs17

1 dead in crash on US 1 in Cary; kayaks fall from trailer, triggering wreck

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a wreck that closed U.S. 1 southbound in Cary for more than two hours Saturday afternoon, officials said. The wreck was reported around 4:10 p.m. on U.S. 1 southbound near mile marker 97 between Tryon Road/U.S. 64 and Ten Ten Road. U.S. 1 South was closed just south of the U.S. 64/Tryon Road exit until 6:35 p.m.
CARY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro Police investigating death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a call from 911 in reference to a welfare check. Around 8:25 a.m. Sunday the Goldsboro Police Department found an unknown victim unresponsive, and EMS was called. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

NC government says over $2.5M spent on mansion repairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state government has spent roughly $2.5 million on Executive Mansion repairs during Gov. Roy Cooper’s tenure — expenses that a state official said were needed for critical safety, security and other upkeep for the over 130-year-old building. The Department of Administration, which maintains state-owned buildings, confirmed recently to North State […]
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Edgecombe County paramedics train for mass casualty incidents

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus. The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M. The college programs involved in the training...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

