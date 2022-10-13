Read full article on original website
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. – Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Replaced By Dominik At Advertised Appearance, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Smackdown In Three Minutes
– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio has been pulled from an advertised appearance at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday. He was replaced by his son Dominik. This is due to Rey being moved to the Smackdown roster. Dominik bragged about it on Twitter. – Here are...
Saraya On Being Nervous In Her First AEW Promo, Criticism Of Her Reference To WWE
Saraya’s first promo in AEW didn’t go off the way she wanted, and she recently discussed the promo and the online reaction to her WWE reference in the promo. The AEW star appeared on Talk is Jericho and discussed the promo, which was criticized by fans for her delivery as well as what was perceived as a shot against WWE when she said she now had “a boss that listens to me.” You can check out the highlights from the discussion below:
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
Willie Mack Explains Why He Opted to Leave Impact Wrestling
– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at AAA Triplemania 30 in Mexico, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack discussed his exit from Impact Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights:. Willie Mack on why decided to step away from Impact: “Well, first and foremost, it was a money thing...
Sasha Banks Comments On Possible Match With KAIRI
Sasha Banks got the internet speculating a bit this weekend about a possible match with WWE alumna KAIRI. Banks posted to her Instagram stories last night to share a mockup graphic of Banks vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship. Banks posted the image with the caption “It’s so very interesting.”
WWE News: Note on Tonight’s NXT Live Event, Dominik Mysterio Set for Signing, Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye to Rey Mysterio
– WWE NXT is back for another live event tonight at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Gainesville, Florida. WWE is advertising NXT World Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Cameron Grimes, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade for tonight’s show. – Ahead...
Various News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent for WWE, Hikaru Shida Ready to Become 3-Belts Shida, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was in attendance at last night’s AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament show to scout talent for WWE. As previously reported, Sapolsky was recently brought back to WWE to work with the creative team. – On next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, former AEW...
Rosa Mendes Gushes About Working With Naomi
Rosa Mendes gave a recent interview with Ring The Belle and provided a few details about her experiences working alongside Naomi (via Fightful). Both wrestlers took part in the intial phases of the Women’s Revolution, with Mendes starting her WWE career in 2006 and Naomi first appearing on Raw in 2012 after signing her initial deal in 2009. You can read a highlight from Mendes and watch the complete interview where she details other aspects of her life and work below.
Matt Hardy Talks “Bad Taste” Of WWE Storylines Involving Himself And Jeff Hardy
Busted Open Radio‘s recent conversation with Matt Hardy allowed for the wrestler to weigh in on a few WWE angles that came over poorly (h/t to Wrestling Inc). The Hardy brothers’ tag team were involved with a variety of notable WWE elements, but other storylines landed badly for one or both performers at times. You can find a few highlights from Hardy and listen to the complete episode below.
Tay Melo Reflects On Career So Far, Thanks WWE and AEW
In a post on Twitter, Tay Melo reflected on her career so far and thanked both WWE and AEW for what they’ve done for her. She wrote: “I’m grateful for every opportunity I had in life. Thank you WWE to find me in 🇧🇷 and offer me a future that I could never imagine I would have. Thank you AEW for giving me a second chance, to show me that things were not done & I was just in the beginning. Thank you PRO WRESTLING.”
WWE News: JBL Reportedly Set For RAW Tapings, Ron Simmons At WWE HQ, Note On Talent Missing Live Events
– PWInsider reports that there was talk at Smackdown last Friday, and over the weekend, that JBL will be at the next several episodes of RAW. It’s unknown what he will be used for. – GUNTHER, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet were set for Friday night’s WWE event in Phoenix...
Mike Chioda Was “Shocked To See” Cody Rhodes Return To WWE
Speaking recently on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, Mike Chioda talked about the pattern of movement by talent between WWE and AEW and his particular surprise with Cody Rhodes’ choices therein (via Wrestling Inc). The general motif has been one of released WWE wrestlers migrating toward the younger promotion, but sometimes things do go the other way. You can read a few highlights from Chioda and watch the full episode below.
Gabe Sapolsky Reportedly In Charge of Extras For Raw & Smackdown
A new report has an update on Gabe Sapolsky’s current role in WWE. As reported in late September, Sapolksy was brought back into WWE and is now working on the creative team. Sapolsky had previously been working on NXT as a consultant and then a producer before being released. According to the WON, the EVOLVE founder has additional duties as well.
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Moves to Smackdown Roster, Sami Zayn Beats Kofi Kingston
– Rey Mysterio is officially a Smackdown star, making his move from Raw on this week’s show. Mysterio spoke with Triple H earlier in the show and said that he refused to face his son Dominik, who is now with The Judgment Day. Rey said he would quit WWE before that happened and Triple H said they would work it out.
WWE News: Omos Appears On Smackdown With MVP, Roxanne Perez Competes On Show
– Omos has made the jump to Friday nights, appearing on Smackdown with MVP to face off with Braun Strowman. Tonight’s show saw Strowman defeat two local competitors, after which MVP and Omos appeared in of the crowd and contronted Strowman. MVP cut a promo and said that if Strowman thinks he’s the Monster of All Monsters, he hasn’t met Omos. Omos tried to get into the ring but was held back by MVP.
Toni Storm Says She Wants To Put An End To ‘Interim Nonsense’
In an interview with Bleacher Report, Toni Storm said that she wants to beat Thunder Rosa and put an end to what she calls ‘nonsense’ with the AEW interim women’s title. Here are highlights:. On her run in AEW so far: “I’ve really loved it so far....
The Great Muta Says His Moonsault Press Had An Effect On His Physical Condition
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Great Muta spoke about his physical health leading into his retirement and how doing the moonsault press slowed him down. He said: “As I thought, it’s the ‘Moonsault Press’ that did me in. I’ve been using this move since I was young, and it’s a factor in my success, but it’s had an effect on my physical condition. I’ve been thinking about how Great Muta became popular in the US. People have to realize that Keiji Muto and Great Muta are two sides of the same coin. I think my career went well because we were like rivals, Muto and Muta. After announcing my retirement, my mind and body became lighter. If it’s NOAH now, I think they’ll be my last big stage, the runway leading to it, the best. I’m going to run through that rail with all my strength, 100% full-force. In addition to today’s announcement, there will be a few more games. I think it’s quite difficult, but I really love this place. I hope that, in the end, I can share this time with many fans across the world.“
WWE News: Kane Commemorates 20th Anniversary Of His Spineroonie, Full Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley NXT Match
– Kane did the Spineroonie 20 years ago this weekend, and he took to Twitter to recall the moment. The WWE Twitter account posted the video of the now-WWE Hall of Famer doing Booker T’s signature move, and Kane retweeted it to add:. “Of all the terrifying things I’ve...
Dax Harwood Says Someone Needs To Hire Willie Mack
In a post on Twitter, AEW’s Dax Harwood said that someone needs to hire Willie Mack, who is currently a free agent. Mack was part of Impact Wrestling but left earlier this year. Harwood wrote: “For the love of God, somebody needs to hire this man. Absolute [Money].”
