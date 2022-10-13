Read full article on original website
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. – Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Replaced By Dominik At Advertised Appearance, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Smackdown In Three Minutes
– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio has been pulled from an advertised appearance at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday. He was replaced by his son Dominik. This is due to Rey being moved to the Smackdown roster. Dominik bragged about it on Twitter. – Here are...
Saraya On Being Nervous In Her First AEW Promo, Criticism Of Her Reference To WWE
Saraya’s first promo in AEW didn’t go off the way she wanted, and she recently discussed the promo and the online reaction to her WWE reference in the promo. The AEW star appeared on Talk is Jericho and discussed the promo, which was criticized by fans for her delivery as well as what was perceived as a shot against WWE when she said she now had “a boss that listens to me.” You can check out the highlights from the discussion below:
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
Sasha Banks Comments On Possible Match With KAIRI
Sasha Banks got the internet speculating a bit this weekend about a possible match with WWE alumna KAIRI. Banks posted to her Instagram stories last night to share a mockup graphic of Banks vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship. Banks posted the image with the caption “It’s so very interesting.”
Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Triple H with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier at Extreme Rules, Carmella showing off a tight leopard-print dress, Bianca Belair wearing her own self-made gear, Braun Strowman showing off his gym gains, Raquel Rodriguez going on a hiking adventure, Zelina Vega, Maryse backstage at Raw, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Melina on How Women in WWE Would Be Punished With Gimmick Matches
– During a recent interview with Wrestle Purists, former WWE Superstar Melina discussed how demeaning gimmick matches used to be used as a punishment against women in WWE during the Divas Era. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Melina on how things have changed in WWE: “We’re blessed to have...
Various News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent for WWE, Hikaru Shida Ready to Become 3-Belts Shida, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was in attendance at last night’s AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament show to scout talent for WWE. As previously reported, Sapolsky was recently brought back to WWE to work with the creative team. – On next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, former AEW...
Tay Melo Reflects On Career So Far, Thanks WWE and AEW
In a post on Twitter, Tay Melo reflected on her career so far and thanked both WWE and AEW for what they’ve done for her. She wrote: “I’m grateful for every opportunity I had in life. Thank you WWE to find me in 🇧🇷 and offer me a future that I could never imagine I would have. Thank you AEW for giving me a second chance, to show me that things were not done & I was just in the beginning. Thank you PRO WRESTLING.”
WWE News: JBL Reportedly Set For RAW Tapings, Ron Simmons At WWE HQ, Note On Talent Missing Live Events
– PWInsider reports that there was talk at Smackdown last Friday, and over the weekend, that JBL will be at the next several episodes of RAW. It’s unknown what he will be used for. – GUNTHER, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet were set for Friday night’s WWE event in Phoenix...
Taylor Wilde On Being Nervous Before Impact Wrestling Return
In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful, Taylor Wilde spoke about her self-doubt before her Impact Wrestling return at Rebellion 2021. She had been away from the business for a decade at that point. She said: “There was a moment when I was standing in gorilla before I re-debuted...
Toni Storm Says She Wants To Put An End To ‘Interim Nonsense’
In an interview with Bleacher Report, Toni Storm said that she wants to beat Thunder Rosa and put an end to what she calls ‘nonsense’ with the AEW interim women’s title. Here are highlights:. On her run in AEW so far: “I’ve really loved it so far....
WWE News: Omos Appears On Smackdown With MVP, Roxanne Perez Competes On Show
– Omos has made the jump to Friday nights, appearing on Smackdown with MVP to face off with Braun Strowman. Tonight’s show saw Strowman defeat two local competitors, after which MVP and Omos appeared in of the crowd and contronted Strowman. MVP cut a promo and said that if Strowman thinks he’s the Monster of All Monsters, he hasn’t met Omos. Omos tried to get into the ring but was held back by MVP.
Renee Paquette On the Possibility of Doing Segments With Jon Moxley In AEW
Renee Paquette is part of AEW now, and she recently weighed in on potentially doing a segment with her husband Jon Moxley. Paquette, who signed with AEW this week, spoke about working with Moxley and more on her latest podcast. You can check out the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:
Gabe Sapolsky Reportedly In Charge of Extras For Raw & Smackdown
A new report has an update on Gabe Sapolsky’s current role in WWE. As reported in late September, Sapolksy was brought back into WWE and is now working on the creative team. Sapolsky had previously been working on NXT as a consultant and then a producer before being released. According to the WON, the EVOLVE founder has additional duties as well.
Dax Harwood Says Someone Needs To Hire Willie Mack
In a post on Twitter, AEW’s Dax Harwood said that someone needs to hire Willie Mack, who is currently a free agent. Mack was part of Impact Wrestling but left earlier this year. Harwood wrote: “For the love of God, somebody needs to hire this man. Absolute [Money].”
WWE News: The Rock Sings With Kelly Clarkson, Santino Marella Interviewed For A&E, Kane Destroys Everyone
– The Rock made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new film Black Adam. While there, the two sung a duet of Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin'”. – PWInsider reports that Santino Marella was recently interviewed for A&E’s upcoming Biography...
WWE News: Kane Commemorates 20th Anniversary Of His Spineroonie, Full Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley NXT Match
– Kane did the Spineroonie 20 years ago this weekend, and he took to Twitter to recall the moment. The WWE Twitter account posted the video of the now-WWE Hall of Famer doing Booker T’s signature move, and Kane retweeted it to add:. “Of all the terrifying things I’ve...
Liv Morgan Recalls Meeting MJF, Says He’ll Make The Best Choice For Himself In 2024
Liv Morgan had a run-in with MJF last month, and she discussed how the meeting came about as well as a potential MJF jump to WWE in 2024. Morgan spoke with Metro for a new interview and discussed the photo she posted to Twitter of herself and MJF in late September. You can check out some highlights below:
