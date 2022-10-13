Read full article on original website
Evansville “food desert” neighborhoods visited during World Food Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier Sunday night, a new mobile neighborhood food market was launched as part of the World Food Day celebration in Evansville. Junior League’s Mobile Market went out to “food desert” neighborhoods. These areas are referred to as food deserts because there isn’t a closeby grocery story near them. Organizers say a […]
14news.com
Feed Evansville addresses food insecurity on World Food Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday was World Food Day at the C.K. Newsome Center in Evansville. Feed Evansville hosted the event. The goal was to spread the word about food insecurity in the area, and have some fun as well. The event featured a bounce house, food trucks, games and...
14news.com
Owensboro’s ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ shelter hosts Fall rummage sale
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensboro nonprofit is hosting a Fall rummage sale from Oct. 14 -15, and the proceeds could change the life of someone you know. My Sister’s Keeper is a homeless shelter that provides lodging, food and community resources to women and children experiencing a hardship like homelessness.
Kenergy Hosting a Fun Member Appreciation Event with Free Stuff in Owensboro
Thursday's going to be a really fun day in Owensboro- especially if you're a member of Kenergy. The electrical cooperative is hosting its annual Member Appreciation Day at Towne Square Mall here in town and, as always, there will be lots of FREE giveaways and food. And those giveaways involve Disney +!
14news.com
National organization honors fallen Evansville Marine
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Marine Sgt. Brock Babb was an Evansville native who died in the line of duty while serving in Iraq on Oct. 15, 2006. 16 years later, he’s being remembered for the ultimate sacrifice. “16 years, to the day, and him being honored like this,”...
104.1 WIKY
More Units Called To Fight Warehouse Fire
Evansville fire units are fighting a defensive battle with a warehouse fire at 119 Morton Avenue. There are currently 14 fire trucks on scene with more units coming from Henderson. The Volunteers of America building is now on fire and has been evacuated. Sources say the warehouse was condemned last...
14news.com
Newburgh kicks off Halloween events
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Newburgh is hosting a few different events beginning Thursday night to help you get into the Halloween spirit. The Rivertown Trail was lit up with jack-o-laterns and Halloween decorations. Families could dress up and walk through the trail and take photos under the red bridge.
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Authorities say two men are in jail following a long stand off in Owensboro. It happened Friday on Alexander Avenue near East 20th Avenue. A solemn ceremony for an Evansville native killed in the line of duty. Years later, his ultimate sacrifice is being remembered and recognized. In...
Owensboro DC Christmas Parade deadline coming up
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – “Early-bird” entries for the Owensboro Christmas Parade are approaching the Halloween deadline. Organizers say early-bird groups save 50% by signing up for the Owensboro Christmas Parade before November 1. Non-profit entries are $50, while commercial entries are $150, but this is only through Halloween. The entry fees go up November 1 […]
14news.com
Evansville bakery ‘Gayla Cake’ faces the impacts of inflation
Evansville bakery 'Gayla Cake' faces the impacts of inflation
Drive Thru Trick or Treat Event Planned at Evansville Indiana’s Washington Square Mall
Things are going to get spooky (and pretty darn adorable too!) at Evansville's Washington Square Mall this Halloween season as Voices, Inc hosts Drive Thru Boo. This family-friendly, drive-through style trick-or-treat experience should definitely be on your must-haunt list for the kids!. Convenient Trick or Treating From the Car. Your...
EWSU announces S. Barker Ave. closures for Refresh Evansville project
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says there will be lane restrictions and closures along S. Barker Ave. between Claremont Ave. and B Street.
Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon ceremony for Grand Re-Opening
The Henderson KY Chamber of Commerce announced the opening of a public space for the city
No empty kennels leaves local animal shelter seeking help
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State animal shelter is looking for help after they say their kennels are completely full. The Muhlenberg County Humane Society posted on social media Friday night saying now is a good time to get a dog if you’ve been thinking about doing so. “Urgent our shelter is completely FULL we […]
EFD battles blaze on the west side
The Evansville Fire Department battled a fire on the west side of Evansville on Friday night.
Hoosier high school bands compete at Central
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Marching band season was on full display this weekend at Central High School in Evansville. Bands from all around the region competed against one another for a spot at semi-state. Central hosted bands from the B and D classes, which are determined by the size of the school bands. Two of […]
Madisonville appreciates employees
The city of Madisonville announced some closures on Friday for a celebration.
Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library Hosting Free Dead of the Dead Celebration November 5th
The Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is partnering with Evansville Day of the Dead for a celebration of the Mexican tradition known as "Día da los Muertos" and you're invited. What is Dia da los Muertos?. Dia da los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead" is a Mexican tradition that...
wevv.com
Henderson police plan to connect with community during 'Backstage Pass' event
The Henderson police department is hosting a free event that will allow people to get up close and personal with the equipment that officers use. It's a behind-the-scenes look at some of the work the officers do daily. Attendees will get a chance to sit in a police cruiser and...
14news.com
USI Cross Country teams sweep UE Invitational
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Cross Country finished in first place out of seven teams in the University of Evansville Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning at Angel Mounds in Evansville. USI registered 36 points, claiming the first-place position by 22 points. The Screaming Eagles recorded...
