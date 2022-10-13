ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Evansville “food desert” neighborhoods visited during World Food Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier Sunday night, a new mobile neighborhood food market was launched as part of the World Food Day celebration in Evansville. Junior League’s Mobile Market went out to “food desert” neighborhoods. These areas are referred to as food deserts because there isn’t a closeby grocery story near them. Organizers say a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Feed Evansville addresses food insecurity on World Food Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday was World Food Day at the C.K. Newsome Center in Evansville. Feed Evansville hosted the event. The goal was to spread the word about food insecurity in the area, and have some fun as well. The event featured a bounce house, food trucks, games and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro’s ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ shelter hosts Fall rummage sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensboro nonprofit is hosting a Fall rummage sale from Oct. 14 -15, and the proceeds could change the life of someone you know. My Sister’s Keeper is a homeless shelter that provides lodging, food and community resources to women and children experiencing a hardship like homelessness.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

National organization honors fallen Evansville Marine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Marine Sgt. Brock Babb was an Evansville native who died in the line of duty while serving in Iraq on Oct. 15, 2006. 16 years later, he’s being remembered for the ultimate sacrifice. “16 years, to the day, and him being honored like this,”...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

More Units Called To Fight Warehouse Fire

Evansville fire units are fighting a defensive battle with a warehouse fire at 119 Morton Avenue. There are currently 14 fire trucks on scene with more units coming from Henderson. The Volunteers of America building is now on fire and has been evacuated. Sources say the warehouse was condemned last...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Newburgh kicks off Halloween events

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Newburgh is hosting a few different events beginning Thursday night to help you get into the Halloween spirit. The Rivertown Trail was lit up with jack-o-laterns and Halloween decorations. Families could dress up and walk through the trail and take photos under the red bridge.
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Authorities say two men are in jail following a long stand off in Owensboro. It happened Friday on Alexander Avenue near East 20th Avenue. A solemn ceremony for an Evansville native killed in the line of duty. Years later, his ultimate sacrifice is being remembered and recognized. In...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro DC Christmas Parade deadline coming up

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – “Early-bird” entries for the Owensboro Christmas Parade are approaching the Halloween deadline. Organizers say early-bird groups save 50% by signing up for the Owensboro Christmas Parade before November 1. Non-profit entries are $50, while commercial entries are $150, but this is only through Halloween. The entry fees go up November 1 […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Evansville bakery ‘Gayla Cake’ faces the impacts of inflation

Steps for internet access in rural Union Co. move forward. Woman accused of shooting husband makes court appearance in Posey Co. Woman accused of shooting husband makes court appearance in Posey Co. League of Women Voters hold forum for Ind. House Rep. candidates. Updated: 4 hours ago. League of Women...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hoosier high school bands compete at Central

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Marching band season was on full display this weekend at Central High School in Evansville. Bands from all around the region competed against one another for a spot at semi-state. Central hosted bands from the B and D classes, which are determined by the size of the school bands. Two of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI Cross Country teams sweep UE Invitational

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Cross Country finished in first place out of seven teams in the University of Evansville Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning at Angel Mounds in Evansville. USI registered 36 points, claiming the first-place position by 22 points. The Screaming Eagles recorded...
EVANSVILLE, IN

