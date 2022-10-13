ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyonce and Solange Knowles’ Ups and Downs Through the Years: From Sisters to Superstars

By Julia Emmanuele
 4 days ago
Sisters and superstars. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her sister Solange Knowles have always been each others' best friends — and their biggest fans.

"I’m so happy to interview you because, clearly, I’m your biggest fan and I’m super proud of you," the "Sorry" songstress said while speaking with her younger sister for Interview magazine in January 2017. "So we’ll start from the beginning. Growing up, you were always attracted to the most interesting fashion, music, and art. You were obsessed with Alanis Morissette and Minnie Riperton and mixing prints with your clothes … when you were only 10 years old. You would lock yourself in a room with your drum set and a record player and write songs."

Beyoncé continued: "I remember thinking, ' My little sister is going to be something super special, ' because you always seemed to know what you wanted."

The "Cranes in the Sky" singer was equally effusive about their lifelong bond. "You did a kickass job [as a big sister]," Solange said at the time. " You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever. In the 30 years that we’ve been together, I think we’ve only really, like, butted heads ... we can count on one hand."

The pair, who have worked together since they were teens — with Solange stepping in for Kelly Rowland on Destiny's Child's 2000 tour after the "Dilemma" singer was injured and later working as the band's backup dancer — have frequently shrugged off comparisons to one another . "We have the same mother and the same father. We grew up in the same household, and so we heard the same conversations," Solange told The Fader in October 2016. "It shouldn't be surprising that two people who grew up in the same household with the same parents who are very, very aware—just like everyone else is—of all of the inequalities and the pain and suffering of our people right now, would create art that reflects that."

The "Losing You" songstress gushed over Beyoncé's Grammy-winning album, Lemonade , explaining that she's "really proud" of her sister's accomplishments.

"I'm really proud of my sister and I'm really proud of her record and her work and I've always been ," Solange explained at the time. "As far as I'm concerned, she's always been an activist from the beginning of her career and she's always been very, very black. My sister has always been a voice for black people and black empowerment . And I give so much of that credit to my parents."

The Lion King star returned the favor in October 2022, when Solange became the first African American woman to compose a score for the New York City Ballet. "My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you. You are a visionary and one of one," Beyoncé gushed in a rare Instagram post , alongside photos of her grinning sibling. "The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep."

The "Break My Soul" musician added, "Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis."

Keep scrolling to relive all of the Knowles sisters' ups and downs over the years:

