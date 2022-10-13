Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Replaced By Dominik At Advertised Appearance, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Smackdown In Three Minutes
– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio has been pulled from an advertised appearance at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday. He was replaced by his son Dominik. This is due to Rey being moved to the Smackdown roster. Dominik bragged about it on Twitter. – Here are...
411mania.com
WWE Day 1 Reportedly Cancelled, Won’t Be Rescheduled
WWE Day 1 won’t be taking place in 2023, according to a new report. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that according to multiple sources, the January 1st PPV has been cancelled and won’t be rescheduled. If the report is accurate, that means that there would be no Premium Live Event set to take place between Survivor Series in November and the Royal Rumble in late January.
411mania.com
Willie Mack Explains Why He Opted to Leave Impact Wrestling
– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at AAA Triplemania 30 in Mexico, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack discussed his exit from Impact Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights:. Willie Mack on why decided to step away from Impact: “Well, first and foremost, it was a money thing...
411mania.com
Melina on How Women in WWE Would Be Punished With Gimmick Matches
– During a recent interview with Wrestle Purists, former WWE Superstar Melina discussed how demeaning gimmick matches used to be used as a punishment against women in WWE during the Divas Era. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Melina on how things have changed in WWE: “We’re blessed to have...
411mania.com
Sasha Banks Comments On Possible Match With KAIRI
Sasha Banks got the internet speculating a bit this weekend about a possible match with WWE alumna KAIRI. Banks posted to her Instagram stories last night to share a mockup graphic of Banks vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship. Banks posted the image with the caption “It’s so very interesting.”
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
411mania.com
Saraya On Being Nervous In Her First AEW Promo, Criticism Of Her Reference To WWE
Saraya’s first promo in AEW didn’t go off the way she wanted, and she recently discussed the promo and the online reaction to her WWE reference in the promo. The AEW star appeared on Talk is Jericho and discussed the promo, which was criticized by fans for her delivery as well as what was perceived as a shot against WWE when she said she now had “a boss that listens to me.” You can check out the highlights from the discussion below:
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
411mania.com
AEW News: Jeff Hardy Hearing Set For This Week, Penta El Zero M Says This Is Just The Beginning, Tickets For Holiday Bash On Sale This Week
– PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy is set for his pre-trial hearing this week for DUI charges in Florida. The hearing is set for Wednesday. Hardy’s legal team previously waived a right to a speedy trial and wanted the hearing pushed pushed back sixty days after it was set for July. Hardy will be required to appear before the court.
411mania.com
DDP & John Hennigan To Guest Star On YouTube Series Power Up With Tony Horton
DDP & John Hennigan have landed guest starring appearances on Tony Horton’s new YouTube series. Horton announced on Friday that his new series Power Up With Tony Horton is launching on YouTUbe and that Diamond Dallas Page and John Hennigan will be among the guest stars. ALso set to guest star are travel blogger Drew Binsky, comedian and actress Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, illusionist Zach King and stuntwoman Jessie Graff.
NFL・
411mania.com
Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Triple H with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier at Extreme Rules, Carmella showing off a tight leopard-print dress, Bianca Belair wearing her own self-made gear, Braun Strowman showing off his gym gains, Raquel Rodriguez going on a hiking adventure, Zelina Vega, Maryse backstage at Raw, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
411mania.com
Note on Who Is In Charge of Tonight’s WWE RAW
As noted earlier today, Triple H tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s WWE RAW in Oklahoma City. PWInsider reports that Road Dogg will be in charge of tonight’s show in Triple H’s absence. He previously worked with him this past Friday at Smackdown. Road Dogg...
411mania.com
WWE News: Note on Busy Travel Schedule, Last Night’s SmackDown in Three Minutes, Luke & PJ Hawx at SmackDown
– PWInsider reports that a number of WWE SmackDown talents have a tough travel schedule ahead this weekend. Multiple workers had to take two connecting flights from New Orleans to Phoenix, Arizona for tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. After that, they...
411mania.com
Taylor Wilde On Being Nervous Before Impact Wrestling Return
In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful, Taylor Wilde spoke about her self-doubt before her Impact Wrestling return at Rebellion 2021. She had been away from the business for a decade at that point. She said: “There was a moment when I was standing in gorilla before I re-debuted...
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Talks “Bad Taste” Of WWE Storylines Involving Himself And Jeff Hardy
Busted Open Radio‘s recent conversation with Matt Hardy allowed for the wrestler to weigh in on a few WWE angles that came over poorly (h/t to Wrestling Inc). The Hardy brothers’ tag team were involved with a variety of notable WWE elements, but other storylines landed badly for one or both performers at times. You can find a few highlights from Hardy and listen to the complete episode below.
411mania.com
AEW Hosting Meet and Greet With Tony Khan This Thursday
All Elite Wrestling has announced that there will be a meet and greet with AEW CEO Tony Khan this Thursday at 4:30 PM ET in Jacksonville. The meet and greet will be free for everyone who holds a ticket to Friday’s AEW Rampage taping. AEW did something similar with Wednesday’s Dynamite taping, as those who attend that can meet Jon Moxley later today.
411mania.com
Tay Melo Reflects On Career So Far, Thanks WWE and AEW
In a post on Twitter, Tay Melo reflected on her career so far and thanked both WWE and AEW for what they’ve done for her. She wrote: “I’m grateful for every opportunity I had in life. Thank you WWE to find me in 🇧🇷 and offer me a future that I could never imagine I would have. Thank you AEW for giving me a second chance, to show me that things were not done & I was just in the beginning. Thank you PRO WRESTLING.”
411mania.com
WWE News: JBL Reportedly Set For RAW Tapings, Ron Simmons At WWE HQ, Note On Talent Missing Live Events
– PWInsider reports that there was talk at Smackdown last Friday, and over the weekend, that JBL will be at the next several episodes of RAW. It’s unknown what he will be used for. – GUNTHER, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet were set for Friday night’s WWE event in Phoenix...
411mania.com
Renee Paquette On the Possibility of Doing Segments With Jon Moxley In AEW
Renee Paquette is part of AEW now, and she recently weighed in on potentially doing a segment with her husband Jon Moxley. Paquette, who signed with AEW this week, spoke about working with Moxley and more on her latest podcast. You can check out the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Comments on Her WWE In-Ring Return
– As noted, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was in action at last night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Sioux City, Iowa. Ripley teamed with Damian Priest against Dolph Ziggler and Nikki ASH in a losing effort. This was Ripley’s first match since June. While Ripley has remained active on WWE TV as part of The Judgment Day, she had taken time off from in-ring competition after dealing with brain and teeth injuries.
Comments / 0