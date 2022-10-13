The wait is finally over! Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, fiancée welcome birth of baby girl

Maxx Crosby and his fiancée, Rachel Washburn welcomed their baby girl on Thursday afternoon.

The couple’s first child, Ella Rose Crosby, arrived at 1:39 p.m. The baby weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

It was a much-anticipated moment for the Pro Bowler, who can also add the title “Girl Dad” to his resumé.

Crosby had talked in recent weeks about his excitement ahead of the big day.

“I’m just super excited,” Crosby had said. “Seeing a baby kick around in her stomach is like the craziest thing. But it’s incredible, it just gives me an extra bit of motivation, having a daughter on the way. We’ve been talking about it for so long and finally, it’s about to really happen. I can’t wait until she gets here.

“We’re going to have a blast, it’s going to be great.”