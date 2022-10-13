Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in FairhopeAna KimberFairhope, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
Related
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurants
Mexican DishPhoto by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash. Baldwin County Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find your fair share of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican cuisine is king. Because the county is so large, let's look at Central Baldwin County. This area includes Loxley, Robertsdale, Summerdale, Silverhill, and smaller outlying towns. If you enjoy a good taco or chimichanga, visit one of these establishments!
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Mobile AL You Must Try
If you are looking for the best restaurants in Mobile Alabama, then you have come to the right place! Mobile has so much more than the down home cooking that the South is known for. Delicious seafood, Italian food that makes you feel like you are in Italy, and Mexican food that you will tell your friends about.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL)
The city of Milton is located in the west Florida panhandle just to the northeast of Pensacola. You are reading: Things to do in pace fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL) At the time of the last census, Milton was home to about 9,500 residents. Its proximity to the Gulf Coast, as well as a variety of historical and natural attractions, makes it the perfect place to hang your hat while visiting the area.
Orange Beach to consider amending Wharf plan to add a Culver's
Restaurant would be west of the new convenience store at Canal Road and Wharf Parkway East. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will conduct three meetings in council chambers on Oct. 18 with a Solid Waste Authority meeting at 4:45 p.m. followed by a regular session and a work session at 5 p.m.
maritime-executive.com
Carnival Ecstasy Ends Career After 31 Years of Service
Carnival Cruise Line’s cruise ship Carnival Ecstasy docks on Saturday, October 15 in Mobile, Alabama ending its last cruise and bringing a 31-year career to a close. Earlier this year, the cruise line announced plans to retire the ship as it works to modernize its fleet. One of the most dominant brands in cruising, Carnival is working to regain its footing after the pandemic.
WALA-TV FOX10
Perspectives: The I-10 Bridge Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this week’s Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, we’re delving into the new I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson who is Chairman of the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization and Fairhope City Councilman Jack Burrell, Chairman of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization talk about what it took to get it approved and what will it take to get it built.
Alabama beach city to host first-ever food truck festival
An Alabama beach city will host its first-ever food truck festival next month. Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Food Truck Festivals of America will host the Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, at the Town Green area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.
New haunted house terrifies guests in downtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, there's a new Haunted House in Downtown Mobile that is the stuff of nightmares.
Gulf Shores to discuss park plans on 127-acre parcel
Plans also include north-south connector road from Oak Road East up to Coastal Gateway Boulevard. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is making plans to develop a park on land it owns on Coastal Gateway Boulevard or the former County Road 8. During the Oct. 17 work session the city council will discuss awarding a bid for design of three projects for $10.9 million involving the parcel in the coming years.
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking great for Sunday and then a big cooldown…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Sunday is starting in the low 60s and will warm up into the mid 80s again. It will be a bit more humid and there will be a few clouds around, but it remains dry. A cold front...
Fishermen ‘lost at sea’ in life raft rescued from Gulf of Mexico off Dauphin Island
Two fishermen “lost at sea” in a raft for nearly three days were down to their last flare when a passing vessel saw the fading signal in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The “distressed” boaters were rescued 63 miles off Alabama’s Dauphin Island,...
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
‘The race of the state’: A rare competitive battle for an Alabama senate seat
Few Alabama legislative districts are viewed as competitive on November 8. There are even fewer opportunities for Republicans to flip a Democratic district given the GOP’s supermajority status in the Legislature. Read more on Election 2022 in Alabama:. Alabama election 2022: What’s the earliest you can vote?. But...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Bay Minette identified
UPDATE (3:24 p.m.): Officers have identified the man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Bay Minette Saturday. William Thomas Wright, 83, was killed Saturday after being hit near the Circle K Gas Station on D’Olive Street in Bay Minette. A Bay Minette officer noticed an elderly man lying near the entrance of […]
Atmore Police looking for man, allegedly robbed New York Fashions
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Atmore Police Department is searching for a man who they said robbed New York Fashions on North Main Street Saturday, according to a news release. It says police responded to the store Saturday, Oct.15 after a customer found the victim with a “head wound.” The customer called 911. According to […]
City plans to expand McGregor Avenue to help congested traffic
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Drivers who regularly take McGregor Avenue to get on Airport Boulevard or Dauphin Street will be excited to learn the city’s plan to help relieve the congested traffic. In a plan prepared by the City’s Engineer Nick Amberger, McGregor Avenue will expand from two to three lanes, and a roundabout will […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Bikers pay homage to fellow rider who died of cancer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fellow bikers went above and beyond to give one of their own a proper send-off Saturday. The ride honored Ralph Anderson, who passed away last month from cancer. Anderson, U.S. Navy veteran, had a passion for riding motorcycles with several groups, including the Mobtown Riders as...
Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene at 2-story, wood apartment building fire
UPDATE (1:00 p.m.): The “first floor search is all clear,” according to a tweet from MFRD. Crews are still battling a fire on the second floor. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on scene at Peach Place Inn Apartments on Leroy Stevens Road for a “heavy fire,” according to a tweet from […]
Mother charged in 2021 death of six-year-old son in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 45-year-old woman is behind bars charged with chemical endangerment of a child that led to his death. Kristina Rankins was booked into the Mobile Metro Jail just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. In December of last year, a 6-year-old boy was found dead at Oak Knoll Apartments. That investigation started […]
Big cooldown expected next week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The sweater and pumpkin spice weather returns to the Gulf Coast next week. The coolest air mass of the season is forecast to push into the News 5 area dropping our overnight low temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal. At the upper levels, a trough will build into region during […]
Comments / 0