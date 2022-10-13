ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ana Kimber

Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurants

Mexican DishPhoto by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash. Baldwin County Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find your fair share of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican cuisine is king. Because the county is so large, let's look at Central Baldwin County. This area includes Loxley, Robertsdale, Summerdale, Silverhill, and smaller outlying towns. If you enjoy a good taco or chimichanga, visit one of these establishments!
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Mobile AL You Must Try

If you are looking for the best restaurants in Mobile Alabama, then you have come to the right place! Mobile has so much more than the down home cooking that the South is known for. Delicious seafood, Italian food that makes you feel like you are in Italy, and Mexican food that you will tell your friends about.
MOBILE, AL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL)

The city of Milton is located in the west Florida panhandle just to the northeast of Pensacola. You are reading: Things to do in pace fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL) At the time of the last census, Milton was home to about 9,500 residents. Its proximity to the Gulf Coast, as well as a variety of historical and natural attractions, makes it the perfect place to hang your hat while visiting the area.
MILTON, FL
OBA

Orange Beach to consider amending Wharf plan to add a Culver's

Restaurant would be west of the new convenience store at Canal Road and Wharf Parkway East. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will conduct three meetings in council chambers on Oct. 18 with a Solid Waste Authority meeting at 4:45 p.m. followed by a regular session and a work session at 5 p.m.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
maritime-executive.com

Carnival Ecstasy Ends Career After 31 Years of Service

Carnival Cruise Line’s cruise ship Carnival Ecstasy docks on Saturday, October 15 in Mobile, Alabama ending its last cruise and bringing a 31-year career to a close. Earlier this year, the cruise line announced plans to retire the ship as it works to modernize its fleet. One of the most dominant brands in cruising, Carnival is working to regain its footing after the pandemic.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Perspectives: The I-10 Bridge Project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this week’s Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, we’re delving into the new I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson who is Chairman of the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization and Fairhope City Councilman Jack Burrell, Chairman of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization talk about what it took to get it approved and what will it take to get it built.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Alabama beach city to host first-ever food truck festival

An Alabama beach city will host its first-ever food truck festival next month. Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Food Truck Festivals of America will host the Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, at the Town Green area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores to discuss park plans on 127-acre parcel

Plans also include north-south connector road from Oak Road East up to Coastal Gateway Boulevard. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is making plans to develop a park on land it owns on Coastal Gateway Boulevard or the former County Road 8. During the Oct. 17 work session the city council will discuss awarding a bid for design of three projects for $10.9 million involving the parcel in the coming years.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Looking great for Sunday and then a big cooldown…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Sunday is starting in the low 60s and will warm up into the mid 80s again. It will be a bit more humid and there will be a few clouds around, but it remains dry. A cold front...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Atmore Police looking for man, allegedly robbed New York Fashions

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Atmore Police Department is searching for a man who they said robbed New York Fashions on North Main Street Saturday, according to a news release. It says police responded to the store Saturday, Oct.15 after a customer found the victim with a “head wound.” The customer called 911. According to […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

City plans to expand McGregor Avenue to help congested traffic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Drivers who regularly take McGregor Avenue to get on Airport Boulevard or Dauphin Street will be excited to learn the city’s plan to help relieve the congested traffic. In a plan prepared by the City’s Engineer Nick Amberger, McGregor Avenue will expand from two to three lanes, and a roundabout will […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bikers pay homage to fellow rider who died of cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fellow bikers went above and beyond to give one of their own a proper send-off Saturday. The ride honored Ralph Anderson, who passed away last month from cancer. Anderson, U.S. Navy veteran, had a passion for riding motorcycles with several groups, including the Mobtown Riders as...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mother charged in 2021 death of six-year-old son in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 45-year-old woman is behind bars charged with chemical endangerment of a child that led to his death. Kristina Rankins was booked into the Mobile Metro Jail just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. In December of last year, a 6-year-old boy was found dead at Oak Knoll Apartments. That investigation started […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Big cooldown expected next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The sweater and pumpkin spice weather returns to the Gulf Coast next week. The coolest air mass of the season is forecast to push into the News 5 area dropping our overnight low temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal. At the upper levels, a trough will build into region during […]
MOBILE, AL

