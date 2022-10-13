Read full article on original website
27 First News
Jimmie L. Thomas, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Jimmie Lee Thomas will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC, 1825 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, Pennsylvania. Affectionately known to his family and friends as “Jim”, Mr. Thomas departed this earthly life...
27 First News
Mary C. (Conner) Sargent, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. Sargent, 92, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Waters of Wexford in Warrendale, Pennsylvania. Mary was born December 25, 1929, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Catherine (Haugh) and Altamont Conner. After graduating from high school, Mary...
27 First News
Bonita “Bonnie” (Osman) Coburn, Negley, Ohio
NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonita “Bonnie” Coburn, age 79, of Negley, died unexpectedly, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 23, 1943, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Albert Osman and the late Ruth Waite Fortune. Bonnie devoted...
27 First News
Samuel “Sam” DeMatteo, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel “Sam” DeMatteo, 97, Thornville, Ohio, formerly of Farrell, passed away peacefully Friday morning, October 14, 2022. Mr. DeMatteo was born August 28, 1925, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Nicola and Angeline (DiGiovanni) DiMattio. He was a 1943 graduate...
27 First News
Richard “Rick” Mayhugh, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Mayhugh, 66, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 13, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. Richard was born on April 8, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Antoinette Capito. He loved spending time outdoors, whether he was...
27 First News
Betty Jane Carano, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Carano died peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Ebeid Hospice, surrounded by her family. 27, 1925, to William Karelin and Kathryn Lowery in Youngstown. Betts and her mother moved in with her Uncle “Silly” and Aunt Mag when she was a young girl and they raised her alongside her cousin, Joanie — who became more like a sister than a cousin for the rest of their lives.
27 First News
Robert J. Lutsky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Lutsky was born in Niles on March 10, 1931 and at the age of 91, passed away peacefully following kidney failure, with his family by his side, on Monday, September 26, 2022. Robert was a graduate of Boston University in 1954, after which...
27 First News
Harry G. “Bud” McKelvey, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry G. “Bud” McKelvey, 80, of Hermitage, passed away with family at his side early Friday morning, October 14, 2022, in O’Brien Memorial Home, Masury, Ohio. Mr. McKelvey was born January 1, 1942, in Sharon, a son of the late Harry G....
27 First News
Eleanor Beca, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Beca, 95, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, at Assumption Village. She was born February 21, 1927, in Campbell, a daughter of the late Louis and Anna Zelenak Rayner. Eleanor attended Campbell Memorial High School and worked for McKelvey’s Department...
27 First News
Willis J. Roller, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willis J. Roller, age 90, of Leetonia, died on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem. He was born on June 28, 1932, in Washingtonville, a son of the late Roy and Louise Jenkins Roller. Willis was a veteran of...
27 First News
Tarus D. “Todd” Hill, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tarus D. “Todd” Hill, 44, Youngstown departed this life on Friday, October 7, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center main campus. Tarus was born on January 28, 1978, in Clay County, Alabama, a son to Ernest Tatum, Jr. and Frankie Adams, moving here to Youngstown, Ohio at the age of two years old.
27 First News
Robert Muszinski, Jr., Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Muszinski, Jr., 56, of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning ,October 7, 2022, at his home. Robert was born on April 22, 1966, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Robert Muszinski, Sr. and Cheryl (Sansone) Muszinski-Weiser. As Robert grew up...
27 First News
Jason M. Rosier, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Michael Rosier, age 27, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 4, 1995 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harold Rosier and Jackie Balch. Jason has lived in Brookpark, Ohio for the last...
27 First News
Nicholas Robert Martincic, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Robert Martincic, 87, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mr. Martincic was born on October 17, 1934, in Sharon, a son of the late Nick and Frances (Martinyak) Martincic. He was a graduate of Sharon High...
27 First News
Todd Gregory Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Gregory Allen, 67, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 12, 1955 in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Kenneth Allen and Jacqueline Sweet. He worked in maintenance at Kraft Maid...
27 First News
Oralia “Wia” Lemus Rodriguez, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oralia “Wia” Lemus Rodriguez passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday, October 15, 2022. Oralia was born in Potrerillos in the department of Cortés, Honduras on May 2, 1927, the daughter of Salomón Lemus Fernandez and Francisca Lopez de Lemus.
27 First News
Donavon D. “Danny” Brown, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donavon D. “Danny” Brown, age 76 of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at Greenbriar Health Care Center. Danny was born August 17, 1946 in Canton, Ohio a son of Donavon D., Jr. and Marcella Reckert Brown. In addition to his parents, he was also raised by his stepfather, Leo Bobby, who was very involved in his life.
27 First News
Nicholas Stoian, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Stoian, 71, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born December 1, 1950, a son of the late Nick Stoian and the late Elisabeth Hauke Stoian. Nick graduated from Warren G. Harding High School...
27 First News
Bradley T. Boerio, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley T. Boerio, 23, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Brad was born January 16, 1999, in Youngstown and was the son of Brian K. Boerio and Lisa L. Goist Boerio. He was a lifelong area resident and...
27 First News
Sandra R. Reed, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra R. Reed, 75, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic of an apparent heart attack. Sandra, the daughter of Joseph and Nita (Sturgill) Santillo, was born November 3, 1946 in Youngstown. She is a 1964 East High School graduate and served on the...
