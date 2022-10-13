Read full article on original website
Related
cilfm.com
Marion woman’s murder trial postponed
The trial of a Marion woman accused of murder has been postponed until early next year. 29-year-old Julia Beverly is accused of stabbing 11-year-old Jade Beasley in December of 2020. Beverly was in court late last week for a pretrial hearing. Her trial was scheduled to begin next week. However,...
14news.com
Trial date set for murder suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for an Evansville man charged with murder. Michael Thomas was in court Monday. Court records show his trial is now set to start February 21. Police say he’s charged in the death of 57-year-old Patrick White. White was reported...
WANE-TV
Indiana parents arrested on drug charges: ISP
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two parents were arrested at their home Sunday afternoon on several drug charges, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Around 11:30 p.m., state police and Knox County sheriff’s deputies went to a house on SR 67 in Bruceville with a search warrant. Officers had received a citizen’s complaint earlier in the day reporting suspected drug activity at the house, according to the release.
Magic 95.1
Murbarger found guilty of 2044 murder
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) – A Fairfield man has been convicted of murder in the 2014 death of a 15-year-old. Brodey Murbarger, now 26, could face life in prison. A date for sentencing has not been set. The victim, Megan Nichols, was first considered a missing person when she disappeared...
WAND TV
U.S. Marshals investigating shots fired in rural Fayette county
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police confirmed that they were requested by the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force to investigate a call of shots-fired at a residence near Wright's Corner in rural Fayette County. Traffic is being diverted from the north/south portion of Fayette County E2855 Lane....
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman charged with two drug offenses involving Nitrous Oxide
A 50-year-old Salem woman has been charged in Marion County with two charges related to nitrous oxide. In the first charge, Sandra Bettger of Yards Road in Salem is accused of unlawful manufacture or delivery of nitrous oxide. The charge claims she intentionally possessed with intent to deliver to another person the drug with the intent to inhale for the purpose of causing intoxication. The charge is a Class III felony.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 16th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 60-year-old Salem man for aggravated domestic battery. Police were called to the home of Jeffrey Tate of West Warmouth Street where a female resident of the home had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation at the home. The alleged victim was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment. Tate was taken to the Marion County Jail pending further court action.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police say victim of minor stabbing declines pressing charges
Salem Police say the alleged victim of a minor stabbing incident late Friday night escaped injury and didn’t want to file charges. Police report both men reportedly involved in the altercation were gone by the time they arrived in the 500 block of West Schwartz Street. The alleged victim was located later in the 100 block of East Main. Police say he had a small cut on his face.
Fatal accident claims woman’s life in Union County
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash just south of Waverly. On Thursday at 3:25 p.m., agencies were dispatched to KY 141 S for the accident. Detectives believe a Chevy Impala veered off the right side of the toad and struck […]
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Authorities say two men are in jail following a long stand off in Owensboro. It happened Friday on Alexander Avenue near East 20th Avenue. A solemn ceremony for an Evansville native killed in the line of duty. Years later, his ultimate sacrifice is being remembered and recognized. In...
wrul.com
Investigation Leads To Large Drug Bust In Wayne County
Wayne County Sheriff Chris Otey announced on Thursday a large scale methamphetamine seizure and arrest of 59 year old Jesse L. Owen of rural Fairfield. On October 10, 2022 Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies obtained a search warrant after an investigation led to evidence of a major methamphetamine distribution operation in Wayne County. At approximately 11:30pm Sheriff’s Deputies executed the search warrant at a rural Fairfield residence with the assistance of the Fairfield Police Department and Wayne City Police Department. When Deputies arrived on scene they immediately detained Owen and secured the property. A search was conducted resulting in Sheriff’s Deputies seizing approximately 2.4 pounds (1088 grams) of suspected methamphetamine and over $12,000 in United States Currency. The suspected methamphetamine has an approximate street value of over $50,000.
Suspicious nature call leads to arrest of alleged felon after police shut down Highway 41
Eyewitness News was on the scene of a police presence at a liquor store off Highway 41 near St George on Thursday night.
WANE-TV
ISP: Impaired teen hits patrol car, police find Smirnoff in her Jeep
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An allegedly impaired driver was arrested Friday after crashing her Jeep into a trooper’s patrol car and causing a three-car crash, according to a release from Indiana State Police. The release said around 6:35 p.m., a state trooper had stopped the driver of...
wevv.com
Portion of US 41 shut down as police arrest wanted suspect
A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down. According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 15th, 2022
An 18-year-old Salem man was taken to the Marion County Jail after being arrested for aggravated battery in a public place and mob action. Carder Owens of North Broadway was allegedly involved in an incident at Salem Community High School on October 5th. No other details have yet been released.
14news.com
Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
k105.com
Western Ky. teen federally indicted for causing 2 fentanyl overdose deaths
A western Kentucky teenager is facing a federal indictment accusing him of causing two fentanyl overdose deaths. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky announced the indictment of 19-year-old Elijah Lovell, of Henderson. He was indicted for distribution of fentanyl between December 27, 2021, and January 31, 2022, causing an overdose death in Henderson. Additionally, on May 5, 2022, Lovell distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person.
wsiu.org
Large meth seizure and arrest in Wayne County
A Wayne County man has been arrested following a large scale methamphetamine seizure. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department reports it took 59-year-old Jesse Owen of rural Fairfield into custody. At around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Sheriff's Deputies along with Fairfield Police and Wayne City Police officers executed a search warrant...
14news.com
Garage and 3 vehicles destroyed in Ft. Branch fire
FT. BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they were called to help with a fire in Fort Branch. It happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Main Street. Officials say a garage and three vehicles were burning when they arrived. Crews worked to...
WTHI
New details on Richland County Elementary School teacher charged with Aggravated Battery
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is learning new details in a case involving a Richland County Elementary School Teacher charged with three counts of aggravated battery. 30 year old Kyle Shipman was charged with three county of Aggravated Battery in August. Shipman already pleaded not guilty to Count 1...
Comments / 0