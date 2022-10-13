ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Absegami over Pleasantville - Football recap

Pedro Reyes scored on an 88-yard punt return to highlight Absegami’s 18-13 win over Pleasantville in Pleasantville. Zach Parmer and Nyjere Robinson caught touchdown passes to help Absegami earn its first win of the year and improve to 1-6. Dason Brown Jr. scored on a 55-yard run for Pleasantville...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro

Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
PAULSBORO, NJ
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says

One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
CAMDEN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Mega Millions ticket bought in Gloucester County worth $1M

The $1 million Mega Millions ticket bought in New Jersey for Friday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a convenience store in Gloucester County. The second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at One Stop Shoppe on Parksville Station Road in Mantua, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Porsches on Parade on Ocean City Boardwalk

Hundreds of vintage and contemporary Porsches lined the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday to the delight of fans and collectors of the high-performance German sports cars. The third annual Porsche Boardwalk Reunion show was expected to feature nearly 400 models from 1954 to 2021. Some of the old-school Porsches on...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

New restaurant replacing popular spot in Linwood

Their will be a new restaurant in Linwood, replacing Casaldis, who announced they were closing back on Oct. 5 in a social media post. Saturday, Oct. 15 will be their final night. I ate at Casaldis for the first time two weeks ago and had an terrific experience with some...
LINWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
VINELAND, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy