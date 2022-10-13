Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How small-school girls soccer standout put The Pilgrim Academy on the map
The pregame routine included a prayer, a blessing and a few bars of the Star-Spangled Banner from a member of the school choir who just happens to be the state’s leading goal scorer. There was also an announcement of the starting lineups that nearly ended without Addison Smith’s name...
Football: James Hill scores three times as Woodstown shuts down Haddonfield
James Hill had a trio of scores to lead Woodstown past Haddonfield 19-0 in Woodstown to move to 6-1. Hill got the scoring going in the first quarter with a 61-yard run before punching in another touchdown from four yards out to give his team a 13-0 advantage. Hill closed...
Absegami over Pleasantville - Football recap
Pedro Reyes scored on an 88-yard punt return to highlight Absegami’s 18-13 win over Pleasantville in Pleasantville. Zach Parmer and Nyjere Robinson caught touchdown passes to help Absegami earn its first win of the year and improve to 1-6. Dason Brown Jr. scored on a 55-yard run for Pleasantville...
Football: Elijah Jennings has big day as No. 19 Pennsauken defeats Camden Catholic
Elijah Jennings had a pair of touchdown runs as Pennsauken, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Camden Catholic 39-6 in Cherry Hill to move to 7-0. Ka’Ron Ali got the scoring going for Pennsauken with an 82-yard kickoff return in the first quarter before Jennings punched one in from one yard out.
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in the Burlington County Scholastic League?
Every season provides a new opportunity for a set of players to earn their time in the spotlight and prove to everyone in the area that they are the best of the best. NJ Advance Media breaks down the Burlington County Scholastic League here and highlights playmakers in the running for Player of the Year.
PhillyBite
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
Backup Eagles lineman helps keep Cowboys’ Micah Parsons sackless after Lane Johnson’s injury
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were coming out of the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night, preparing to face the Dallas Cowboys for the second half of the game, already seeing themselves up 20-3. As they made their way to the home sideline, they did so without starting right tackle Lane Johnson.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni trolls Cowboys after big Sunday Night Football win
That’s the new version of the famous “How ‘bout them Cowboys?” catchphrase that Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni chose to use Sunday night. He shouted it twice following his team’s 26-17 win over Dallas at a sold-out Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says
One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
Mega Millions ticket bought in Gloucester County worth $1M
The $1 million Mega Millions ticket bought in New Jersey for Friday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a convenience store in Gloucester County. The second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at One Stop Shoppe on Parksville Station Road in Mantua, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday.
ocnjdaily.com
Porsches on Parade on Ocean City Boardwalk
Hundreds of vintage and contemporary Porsches lined the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday to the delight of fans and collectors of the high-performance German sports cars. The third annual Porsche Boardwalk Reunion show was expected to feature nearly 400 models from 1954 to 2021. Some of the old-school Porsches on...
New restaurant replacing popular spot in Linwood
Their will be a new restaurant in Linwood, replacing Casaldis, who announced they were closing back on Oct. 5 in a social media post. Saturday, Oct. 15 will be their final night. I ate at Casaldis for the first time two weeks ago and had an terrific experience with some...
Police: Missing Franklinville Man Was Last Seen in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating Bernard Kanuck III of Franklinville. The Franklin Township Police Department says Kanuck was reported missing by a family member this past Tuesday, October 11th. He was last seen on August 5th in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard from...
Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0