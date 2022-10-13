Read full article on original website
Former Astros pitcher Zack Greinke was unrecognizable at Houston's ALDS clincher, his wife says
Mariners fans never got to see a win against the Astros this postseason, and they also didn't get to see a superstar pitcher in the stands with them either.
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
A-struck out for Hedges in the 7th. E_Bader (1), Rosario (1). LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 4. 2B_Rizzo (1). HR_Bader (3), off Quantrill; J.Naylor (1), off Cole. RBIs_Rizzo (3), Bader 2 (4), Stanton (3), Ramírez (1), J.Naylor (3). SB_Torres (1), Kwan (1). CS_Rizzo (1). SF_Stanton. Runners left in scoring position_New...
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLB・
Yankees host the Guardians in ALDS Game 5
Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
NBA Expanded Glance
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte...
NBA・
Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26
Cincinnati7779—30 New Orleans71333—26 NO_T.Smith 18 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:33. Cin_Mixon 9 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :45. NO_Shaheed 44 run (Lutz kick), 13:39. NO_FG Lutz 35, 10:28. Cin_Burrow 19 run (McPherson kick), 5:44. NO_FG Lutz 30, :01. Third Quarter. NO_FG Lutz 37, 7:12. Cin_Chase 15 pass...
Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20
Buffalo01077—24 Kansas City01073—20 KC_Smith-Schuster 42 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:31. Buf_Davis 34 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :16. Buf_Diggs 17 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 7:02. KC_Hardman 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:44. Fourth Quarter. KC_FG Butker 44, 9:49. Buf_Knox 14 pass from Allen (Bass kick),...
Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14
Atl_Pruitt 2 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:46. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: A.Williams kick return to Atlanta 26; Mariota 37 pass to Zaccheaus on 3rd-and-2; Mariota 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Huntley 2 run on 3rd-and-2. Atlanta 7, San Francisco 0. Atl_J.Hawkins 0 run (Koo kick), 1:26....
Celtics, Grant Williams unable to reach deal before extension deadline, forward to become free agent
The Celtics and forward Grant Williams were unable to come to terms on a contact before the rookie scale extension deadline Monday evening, according to reports. Williams will now become a restricted free agent this summer. Monday was the last day team and player could agree to an extension before...
Sacramento hosts Portland to start season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener. Sacramento went 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.
Today in Sports History-Cordero Jr., 3rd jockey to win 7,000
1948 — The Green Bay Packers intercept seven passes off Bob Waterfield in a 16-0 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. 1954 — Adrian Burk of the Philadelphia Eagles passes for seven touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over the Washington Redskins. Burk completes 19 of 27 passes for 232 yards and his longest touchdown pass is 26 yards.
New England 38, Cleveland 15
NE_FG Folk 19, 7:31. Drive: 12 plays, 63 yards, 6:50. Key Plays: Dugger 0 interception return to New England 36; Zappe 17 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-7; Zappe 29 pass to Parker on 3rd-and-9. New England 3, Cleveland 0. Cle_FG York 39, 3:00. Drive: 10 plays, 54 yards, 4:31. Key...
Hawks begin season at home against the Rockets
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -9.5; over/under is 233.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets for the season opener. Atlanta went 43-39 overall last season while going 27-14 at home. The Hawks averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second chance points and 35.6 bench points last season.
Koepka overcomes Uihlein on 3rd playoff hole for LIV win
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Brooks Koepka holed his birdie putt on the third playoff hole to win the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah on Sunday and claim his first victory on the breakaway tour. Little could separate Koepka from close friend and American compatriot Peter Uihlein all...
GOLF・
San Antonio begins season at home against Charlotte
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -2.5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs host the Charlotte Hornets for the season opener. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game last season, 15.4 from the free throw line and 33.9 from deep.
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 16, 2022. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received. 1....
Comments / 0