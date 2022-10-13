ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Report: Off-duty cop dead, more shot in North Carolina

By Lauren Barry
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

Residents in the area of Hedingham neighborhood of Raleigh, N.C. were advised by police to remain indoors Thursday evening following a shooting incident.

According to local news outlet WRAL , a high-level Raleigh official confirmed that an off-duty police officer was killed. Other sources cited by WRAL said multiple people were shot dead and that WakeMed hospital confirmed it had three patients in its care related to the shooting.

By 8:30 p.m., authorities said the investigation was still open and that no suspect was in custody.

Police vehicles and an ambulance were near the scene on Osprey Cove Drive around 5:30 p.m. Officers were seen walking through the neighborhood, “behind homes, in what was a chaotic scene,” according to WRAL.

As of 6:45 p.m., multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation, said the Raleigh Police Department.

“We are advising residents in the area of Hedingham neighborhood to remain indoors,” authorities said.

Earlier, the department reported that officers were at the scene of an “active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.”

RarityStation51
3d ago

I'm flipped out... I'm hearing police and helicopters 3 miles from my home.... This is angering and has my heart in my stomach..... Wishing everyone Love&Prayers, especially to the victims and their families...

WWJ News Radio

