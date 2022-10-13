Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Are ‘At a Standstill,’ Says Celebrity Psychic

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen , recently hired divorce lawyers following the NFL star’s announcement he was coming out of retirement. Here’s what a celebrity psychic said is going on with the famous couple.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have been married for over a decade, but according to Page Six , they have both retained divorce lawyers. The couple has reportedly been living apart for the past few months after a fight, possibly related to Brady’s March announcement that he was coming out of retirement. The NFL star had retired in February, just 40 days before reversing the decision.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” an inside source told the publication. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

The 45-year-old Super Bowl champion and the 42-year-old supermodel have been married since 2009. They share two children, 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan .

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are ‘at a standstill’ amid divorce rumors, according to a celebrity psychic

Celebrity psychic Mystic Michaela has over 68,000 followers on Instagram and has read auras on an episode of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County . On her podcast, Know Your Aura with Mystic Michaela , she explains how understanding aura colors can lead to a more authentic and fulfilling life. She has read the auras of many celebrity guests on her show, including Meghan King Edmonds , Hannah Berner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and more.

On Oct. 10, Mystic Michaela read Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s auras and shared what the colors revealed about their compatibility and rumored divorce.

“What does a standstill look like in aura color?” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “Tom has a green and blue aura, his blue needs people to be pleased with him. Pleased that he tries, pleased that he’s his best version, pleased he keeps going. And for a long time, thats what happened. His green focus created an enigma of an athlete, a machine of a person inspiring a generation of athletes to reach for their highest potential.”

The celebrity psychic continued, “Giselle has a purple and blue aura. And she could be pleased… for a while. But there comes a point, when supporting someone isn’t about supporting what they THINK they want. Its about supporting what’s best for them. And I feel that Giselle has reached that point. And perhaps, Tom who feels others as a blue so strongly, interprets that not as love… but as rejection.”

Mystic Michaela said the NFL star is ‘less authentic’ now

The celebrity psychic not only gave insights into Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s relationship but also how the NFL star’s work.

“Tom has had an inauthentic red aura on him this season… when someone wears an inauthentic color, it says they aren’t comfortable doing life as they authentically are,” Mystic Michael explained. “I feel like when Tom played this game…he played it with his soul. But this season, we see him playing it with a different part of him, a less authentic part… his ego.”

She continued, “And when we operate from there it shows. It shows in our relationships, our health and how we feel about ourselves. And above all, wearing an inauthentic aura color makes everything look and feel not so much fun anymore. It feels like exhausting work. The energy around us is a beautiful thing, for it carries with it our essence, our life path and our soul’s plan… but when we get stuck inside of it, without understanding how others may see us, we can reach a standstill.”

