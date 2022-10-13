ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Are ‘At a Standstill,’ Says Celebrity Psychic

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen , recently hired divorce lawyers following the NFL star’s announcement he was coming out of retirement. Here’s what a celebrity psychic said is going on with the famous couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mPaM_0iY9R94S00
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have been married for over a decade, but according to Page Six , they have both retained divorce lawyers. The couple has reportedly been living apart for the past few months after a fight, possibly related to Brady’s March announcement that he was coming out of retirement. The NFL star had retired in February, just 40 days before reversing the decision.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” an inside source told the publication. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

The 45-year-old Super Bowl champion and the 42-year-old supermodel have been married since 2009. They share two children, 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan .

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are ‘at a standstill’ amid divorce rumors, according to a celebrity psychic

Celebrity psychic Mystic Michaela has over 68,000 followers on Instagram and has read auras on an episode of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County . On her podcast, Know Your Aura with Mystic Michaela , she explains how understanding aura colors can lead to a more authentic and fulfilling life. She has read the auras of many celebrity guests on her show, including Meghan King Edmonds , Hannah Berner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and more.

On Oct. 10, Mystic Michaela read Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s auras and shared what the colors revealed about their compatibility and rumored divorce.

“What does a standstill look like in aura color?” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “Tom has a green and blue aura, his blue needs people to be pleased with him. Pleased that he tries, pleased that he’s his best version, pleased he keeps going. And for a long time, thats what happened. His green focus created an enigma of an athlete, a machine of a person inspiring a generation of athletes to reach for their highest potential.”

The celebrity psychic continued, “Giselle has a purple and blue aura. And she could be pleased… for a while. But there comes a point, when supporting someone isn’t about supporting what they THINK they want. Its about supporting what’s best for them. And I feel that Giselle has reached that point. And perhaps, Tom who feels others as a blue so strongly, interprets that not as love… but as rejection.”

Mystic Michaela said the NFL star is ‘less authentic’ now

The celebrity psychic not only gave insights into Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s relationship but also how the NFL star’s work.

“Tom has had an inauthentic red aura on him this season… when someone wears an inauthentic color, it says they aren’t comfortable doing life as they authentically are,” Mystic Michael explained. “I feel like when Tom played this game…he played it with his soul. But this season, we see him playing it with a different part of him, a less authentic part… his ego.”

She continued, “And when we operate from there it shows. It shows in our relationships, our health and how we feel about ourselves. And above all, wearing an inauthentic aura color makes everything look and feel not so much fun anymore. It feels like exhausting work. The energy around us is a beautiful thing, for it carries with it our essence, our life path and our soul’s plan… but when we get stuck inside of it, without understanding how others may see us, we can reach a standstill.”

RELATED: What Tom Brady’s Zodiac Sign Says About His Marriage to Gisele Bündchen and His Future

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Will Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Be Hollywood's New Power Couple? Here Are The Odds For Who The Athlete Could Date Next

After weeks of breakup rumors, insiders revealed both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, and though neither of them have spoken out about their crumbling marriage, fans are already making predictions as to who the superstars will date next.Online sportsbook Bovada put together a list of the top dozen contenders for each, and there are more than a few surprises.According to the website, newly single Kim Kardashian has a good chance at catching the NFL star's eye, with her odds at +1600, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner comes in with +1000. Bovada believes there's even better...
NFL
RadarOnline

Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors

Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet Patriots Owner Robert Kraft's New Wife

81-year-old New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft proved age is just a number this weekend by marrying his 47-year-old fiancee, Dana Blumberg. According to a report from Page Six, the billionaire and his 47-year-old doctor wife invited guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan.
SOCIETY
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RadarOnline

'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
TAMPA, FL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Left Wife Gisele Bündchen Behind During 11-Day Break From Football Training, Visited Eldest Son In The Hamptons

Tom Brady was missing from football training in August, and now new details have come to light about where he went. The athlete left his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and jetted off to see his eldest son, John "Jack" Edward, and celebrate his birthday in the Hamptons. The model did not join Brady, but their children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, were there, in addition to Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, who is Jack's mother. At the time, the football star wrote a sweet note on Instagram about his child. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Bill Belichick News

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night. Kraft, the longtime owner of the Patriots, married his girlfriend, doctor Dana Blumberg, in a surprise wedding in Manhattan on Friday night. A lot of NFL stars were in attendance, from Robert Kraft...
NFL
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
People

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Marries Dana Blumberg During Surprise N.Y.C. Wedding

Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg reportedly began dating in 2019, before getting engaged in March 2022 Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg are married, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The New England Patriots owner, 81, and his doctor bride, 47, wed in front of over 200 guests during a surprise wedding ceremony on Friday night at the Hall des Lumières in New York City. According to Page Six, Kraft invited a slew of star-studded guests to a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" party, though he did not reveal he and Blumberg would be tying the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy