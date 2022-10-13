Read full article on original website
Related
Husband of Maryland woman who died inside Jasper's Restaurant restroom speaks out: report
Craig Winn, the husband of Maryland woman Verna Winn, is speaking out after his wife reportedly died of a heart attack in the restroom of Jasper's Restaurant.
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers
There were two winners in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing worth $494 million with a cash option value of $248.7 million.
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone
When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
Pay down your debt with no late fees ever on the Citi Simplicity credit card
The Citi Simplicity credit card doesn't earn any rewards, but it does come with a lengthy 21-month introductory interest rate on balance transfers, along with no late fees and no annual fee.
Walmart hit with massive backlash after leaked memo revealed why customers will soon be paying more for products
WALMART has plans to start charging shoppers for substitutions they receive when an item in an online pickup or delivery order contains an out-of-stock item and customers are not happy. Originally, customers have been charged the same price for the item they initially ordered, even if the substituted item was...
Phone Arena
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords
Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now
We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes a Jab at Mark Zuckerberg's Big Idea
Metaverse is the future, said billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, who went so far as to rename his social media empire Meta Platforms (META) . Zuckerberg has put all his weight behind this metaverse, perceived as an immersive virtual world in which we will be able to lead a parallel life. Thanks...
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Fox Business
New York, NY
5K+
Followers
411
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0