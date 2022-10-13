ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
BUSINESS
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
INTERNET
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
CELL PHONES
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
BUSINESS
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
INTERNET
