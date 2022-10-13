Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Here's why Gov. Spencer Cox wants Utah classrooms to be cellphone-free
HOLLADAY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Monday said that he believes social media is negatively impacting the mental health, social connection and emotional well-being of Utah teens. "Increasingly, kids and adults are turning to social media for connections. We don't spend as much time with our families and...
ksl.com
6 additional cases of avian flu confirmed at Utah turkey farms
TAYLORSVILLE — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food says it has confirmed six new cases of avian influenza on turkey farms in Sanpete County and one backyard flock in Cache County. Sixteen turkey farms and two backyard flocks have now been infected by the highly pathogenic avian influenza...
ksl.com
State playoffs: Here are the brackets for the 2022 high school football postseason
SALT LAKE CITY — The regular season has wrapped up, with several region titles being decide on the final week and rivalries cooled after a 10-week slate. Now it's time to hand out the important trophies. The Utah High School Activities Association released the brackets for the state football...
Comments / 0