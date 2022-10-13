ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Here's why Gov. Spencer Cox wants Utah classrooms to be cellphone-free

HOLLADAY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Monday said that he believes social media is negatively impacting the mental health, social connection and emotional well-being of Utah teens. "Increasingly, kids and adults are turning to social media for connections. We don't spend as much time with our families and...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

6 additional cases of avian flu confirmed at Utah turkey farms

TAYLORSVILLE — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food says it has confirmed six new cases of avian influenza on turkey farms in Sanpete County and one backyard flock in Cache County. Sixteen turkey farms and two backyard flocks have now been infected by the highly pathogenic avian influenza...
SANPETE COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy