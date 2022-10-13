Nancy Sinatra Was a Fan of the Beach Boys Before Even Meeting Brian Wilson

According to Brian Wilson , most musicians in the 1960s knew one another — including the “These Boots Are Made For Walking” singer Nancy Sinatra, who became a fan of the Beach Boys before even meeting Wilson. Here’s what she said about the “very outgoing” songwriter.

Has Nancy Sinatra met Brian Wilson and the other Beach Boys members

Nancy Sinatra recorded “Somethin’ Stupid” with her father, Frank Sinatra . She released solo songs “These Boots Are Made For Walking,” “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down),” and one version of “Tonight You Belong to Me.”

Meanwhile, Brian Wilson became one of the founding members of the Beach Boys, along with brothers Dennis and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine.

The band released “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Good Vibrations,” “God Only Knows,” and other hits. As well-known artists of the 1960s, Sinatra met Brian Wilson and other members of the surf rock group.

Nancy Sinatra was a fan of the Beach Boys — ‘the music was so refreshing’

Even before meeting the Beach Boys, Nancy Sinatra was a fan of their music. Nancy Sinatra saw Brian Wilson live when he started touring with the Wondermints. She later commented on the Beach Boys’ unique surfer sound.

“I was a big fan because the music was so refreshing,” Sinatra said in an interview with Brian Wilson’s website . “It came along at a really good time.”

The Beach Boys and Nancy Sinatra collaborated with other musicians. However, they never worked together on a song.

Nancy Sinatra said ‘there was nobody more generous than Brian [Wilson]’ of the Beach Boys

Aside from her live recording and performing music, Sinatra was asked if she often spent time with the Beach Boys — most notably Brian Wilson. The artists met in the past, and Sinatra mentioned that Wilson was “very outgoing.” However, the two didn’t socialize “too much.”

“I was very shy, and he was very shy,” Sinatra said during the same interview. “But I mean, there was nobody more generous than Brian. With Brian, if I need him, he’s there.”

“If it’s in my house or on stage or wherever he’s just a very giving kind,” she continued. “You probably hear this a lot, but he’s got, he’s got a huge heart you know, and he wears it on his sleeve. He loves with his whole heart. And he trusts people. I think that’s kind of dangerous because he’s so sensitive. And if it’s out in the open, it can be easily bruised and hurt.”

Wilson remained a fan of Frank Sinatra, even calling him “cool” in the memoir I Am Brian Wilson . The same autobiography revealed that Wilson wrote a song for the “My Way” singer — “Still I Dream Of It.” Frank Sinatra never used it, with his daughter claiming she never heard the original track.

