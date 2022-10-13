Read full article on original website
Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Plano to Open Early Next Month
H-E-B says they'll open their second location in Collin County on Nov. 2. The Plano location at 6001 Preston Road will open at 6 a.m. Curbside orders can be placed two days before the store opens for pickup on opening day or up to seven days in advance. "At 118,000...
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Responders, Healthcare Hiring Events Held as Demand Increases
Numerous job fairs were held in North Texas this weekend to help fill vacant spots in schools, as well as emergency services. At the Care2Fight Health & Wellness Fair, Fort Worth ISD held a job fair to hire school nurses and other school positions. Sonya Williams, a registered nurse of 36 years, was hired on the spot.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
City of Dallas to Provide Update on Coyote Management Plan
On Monday staff members from the city of Dallas, including Dallas Animal Services will give an update on the recently created Coyote Management Plan. It was unveiled in June as part of the response to upset and concerned neighbors after a coyote severely attacked a two-year-old boy in May who was sitting on his front porch in the White Rock Valley area in Lake Highlands.
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
Feast of Sharing Returns To DFW
After a two-year hiatus, Feast of Sharing will once again gather the community to break bread and celebrate the season. “In the past two years, we’ve been able to host modified Feast of Sharing events by distributing meals to those in need, but what we have really missed is the interaction and celebration that these two events are known for here in the Metroplex,” said Mabrie Jackson, senior director of public affairs, H-E-B/Central Market.
blackchronicle.com
Another Texas, Oklahoma Cold Snap Has Arrived, But It Won’t Be As Awful As Last February’s Record-Smasher
A spherical of snow, sleet, freezing rain and chilly will affect the Southern Plains. Cold climate after the storm will linger into a minimum of early subsequent week. This wintry siege will not be near the magnitude of the historic chilly wave final February. Snow, ice, and a blast of...
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
False Claims of Gunfire Scares Crowd at the State Fair of Texas Friday
Despite rumors, Dallas police found that there were no shots fired at The State Fair of Texas after receiving information about a shooting. According to the department, officers responded after receiving information regarding a shooting at Fair Park Friday night. After investigation, it was found that no shots were fired....
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
wildcattales.com
Fall Activities in DFW
Here at Plano Senior, the end of the first grading period, the PSAT for juniors, and the looming threat of early college application deadlines for seniors can only mean one thing- fall is in the air. But despite the academic pressures that students may face this time of year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area offers a variety of fall festivities that can help students unwind and get into the spirit for all things Autumn.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Buckner Blvd
On October 16, 2022, at around 4:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined Eddi Lopez, 20, was shot while driving in the 4800 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took Lopez to a local hospital where he died.
dallasexpress.com
Dead Woman Discovered in Arlington Dumpster
A woman was found dead in a dumpster behind a business place in Arlington. The incident occurred on October 4 in the 2500 block of Avenue J. Arlington. Police had received a call just before 8 p.m. informing them of the discovery of a body. Upon arrival at the scene,...
fox7austin.com
Texas woman who failed to leave U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 found guilty
WASHINGTON - A Texas woman and North Carolina man were found guilty for resisting efforts by law enforcement officers to clear the U.S. Capitol grounds after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to the Department of Justice, Kristina Malimon, 30, of Carrollton, Texas, and Earl Glosser, 42, of Matthews,...
Dallas Observer
In Effort to Curb Panhandling, Dallas Could Make it Illegal to Simply Stand on Medians
The city is working on an ordinance that would make it a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 to stand on medians that are 6 feet wide or narrower. It’s primarily being billed as a public safety measure to protect people from getting hit by cars, and you better believe that applies to panhandlers.
5,000+ Carved Pumpkins Light Up The Night at This TX Experience
What started as a place to celebrate Halloween without the 'gore and scares' in 2016 has evolved into a magical must-visit experience that has swept across various states, and now Texas is one of them!. THE PUMPKIN NIGHTS EXPERIENCE. Pumpkin Nights was started six years ago at the Minnesota State...
keranews.org
Smaller communities in Denton County are feeling the pressure from large population growth
Smaller towns in Denton County have seen some of the most dramatic growth. The population in Prosper, for example, increased by almost 163% from 2010 to 2020, according to data from the Texas Demographic Center. Celina’s population increased by almost 139%, and Aubrey’s population increased by 118%. Earlier...
KHOU
Dallas man attacked by dogs in Galveston
A Dallas man is healing after his vacation to Galveston ended when he was attacked by two dogs. The incident happened outside his home on the island.
Lori Williams provides resources for anything senior related
Contrary to some peoples’ beliefs, Lori Williams helps seniors with more than just their future housing needs. “We are a resource to answer any questions for them for anything senior-related,” said the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services. After starting by herself early in 2018, she now has an eight-person team covering all of Dallas/Fort Worth. “Our sole mission is to have you thriving wherever you are.”
