Tarrant County, TX

CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Plano to Open Early Next Month

H-E-B says they'll open their second location in Collin County on Nov. 2. The Plano location at 6001 Preston Road will open at 6 a.m. Curbside orders can be placed two days before the store opens for pickup on opening day or up to seven days in advance. "At 118,000...
PLANO, TX
LoneStar 92

3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales

Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Responders, Healthcare Hiring Events Held as Demand Increases

Numerous job fairs were held in North Texas this weekend to help fill vacant spots in schools, as well as emergency services. At the Care2Fight Health & Wellness Fair, Fort Worth ISD held a job fair to hire school nurses and other school positions. Sonya Williams, a registered nurse of 36 years, was hired on the spot.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Dallas to Provide Update on Coyote Management Plan

On Monday staff members from the city of Dallas, including Dallas Animal Services will give an update on the recently created Coyote Management Plan. It was unveiled in June as part of the response to upset and concerned neighbors after a coyote severely attacked a two-year-old boy in May who was sitting on his front porch in the White Rock Valley area in Lake Highlands.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Feast of Sharing Returns To DFW

After a two-year hiatus, Feast of Sharing will once again gather the community to break bread and celebrate the season. “In the past two years, we’ve been able to host modified Feast of Sharing events by distributing meals to those in need, but what we have really missed is the interaction and celebration that these two events are known for here in the Metroplex,” said Mabrie Jackson, senior director of public affairs, H-E-B/Central Market.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

False Claims of Gunfire Scares Crowd at the State Fair of Texas Friday

Despite rumors, Dallas police found that there were no shots fired at The State Fair of Texas after receiving information about a shooting. According to the department, officers responded after receiving information regarding a shooting at Fair Park Friday night. After investigation, it was found that no shots were fired....
DALLAS, TX
wildcattales.com

Fall Activities in DFW

Here at Plano Senior, the end of the first grading period, the PSAT for juniors, and the looming threat of early college application deadlines for seniors can only mean one thing- fall is in the air. But despite the academic pressures that students may face this time of year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area offers a variety of fall festivities that can help students unwind and get into the spirit for all things Autumn.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on S. Buckner Blvd

On October 16, 2022, at around 4:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined Eddi Lopez, 20, was shot while driving in the 4800 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took Lopez to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dead Woman Discovered in Arlington Dumpster

A woman was found dead in a dumpster behind a business place in Arlington. The incident occurred on October 4 in the 2500 block of Avenue J. Arlington. Police had received a call just before 8 p.m. informing them of the discovery of a body. Upon arrival at the scene,...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lori Williams provides resources for anything senior related

Contrary to some peoples’ beliefs, Lori Williams helps seniors with more than just their future housing needs. “We are a resource to answer any questions for them for anything senior-related,” said the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services. After starting by herself early in 2018, she now has an eight-person team covering all of Dallas/Fort Worth. “Our sole mission is to have you thriving wherever you are.”
DALLAS, TX

