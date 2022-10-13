Read full article on original website
Related
Iranian Kamikaze Drones Shot Down by Ukraine Air Defense Systems: Officials
The intercepted attacks follow drone strikes early Monday and as Ukraine demands Iran stop providing military support to Russia.
BBC
Ukraine war: Kyiv attacked by 'kamikaze drones', say officials
Russia has hit Ukraine with a wave of attacks, including Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones on the capital, Kyiv. The strikes hit critical infrastructure in three regions, cutting off electricity in hundreds of villages across the country, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmygal. At least seven people have died so far -...
Comments / 0