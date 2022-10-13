ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ukraine war: Kyiv attacked by 'kamikaze drones', say officials

Russia has hit Ukraine with a wave of attacks, including Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones on the capital, Kyiv. The strikes hit critical infrastructure in three regions, cutting off electricity in hundreds of villages across the country, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmygal. At least seven people have died so far -...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy