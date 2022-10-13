Read full article on original website
What BTS’ Announcement Following Their ‘Yet to Come’ Busan Concert Could Be
After the members of BTS hinted an announcement could come during or after their 'Yet to Come' Busan concert, here are possible updates the band could give.
How to Watch BTS’ ‘Yet to Come’ Busan Concert
This article explains how BTS fans can watch a live stream of the band's free 'Yet to Come' Busan concert on Weverse on Oct. 15.
SFGate
Blackpink’s Born Pink Tour Opens in Seoul With Surprise Performances, Unreleased Track
Global superstars Blackpink kicked off the Born Pink World Tour Saturday in the group’s home ground of Seoul, South Korea. The girls returned to the KSPO Dome, the same venue where they opened their first-ever tour “In Your Area.”. That was four years ago, when the venue was...
AMAs creates the first K-Pop category in a major U.S. music award show
Nominees for Favorite K-pop Artist are BLACKPINK, BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and TWICE. The AMAs have been dubbed the world's largest fan-voted awards show.
Listen to 'lost' Queen song recorded more than 30 years ago: Band releases new single 'Face it Alone' that features vocals of frontman Freddie Mercury
Queen fans can listen to a new song featuring singer Freddie Mercury after a 'lost' recording from 34 years ago was unearthed. Face It Alone was originally recorded during the British rock band's 1988 sessions for their album The Miracle, but remained among those that did not make the final cut.
HipHopDX.com
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars’ ‘Silk Sonic’ LP Won’t Be Repeating 2022 Grammys Success
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak won’t be dominating the 2023 Grammy Awards, as they’ve announced in a statement they won’t be submitting Silk Sonic’s album for consideration. On Thursday (October 13), Mars shared a statement with Rolling Stone explaining he and Anderson .Paak will “bow out...
HipHopDX.com
Rihanna Reportedly Plotting New Album & Arena Tour Following Super Bowl Performance
Rihanna‘s forthcoming Super Bowl performance has reportedly put her on track to release new music, with talks of a tour also being a possibility. The singer has not released any new music as a solo artist since her multi-platinum 2016 album Anti, sparking an ongoing outcry for new material by fans on social media. Even as a featured artist, RiRi’s last appearance was on PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It” in 2020.
Jin Announced He Will Release A Single Album During BTS’ ‘Yet to Come’ Busan Concert
At BTS' 'Yet to Come' Busan concert on Oct. 15, Jin of BTS announced his plans to release a single album sometime in the near future.
Hypebae
Raf Simons Makes His UK Debut at London Fashion Week
Raf Simons has finally made his U.K. debut, and it was a show to remember. As part of the rescheduled series of LFW events that came after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, Simons’ Spring/Summer 2023 showcase was one of the most highly-anticipated, for good reason. Blurring the...
TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Country Fans Go Wild After Seeing Kelsea Ballerini, Ciara And More In These Revealing Red Carpet Looks At CMT's Artists Of The Year
We rounded up standout, fan-favorite looks from CMT’s Artists Of The Year Awards in Nashville this week, including three unforgettable, stylish and sultry outfits from Kelsea Ballerini, Ciara and Carly Pearce! At the star-studded event, both upcoming and beloved music artists graced the red carpet at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in the country music capital city.
MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)
Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes. It will follow that with an appearance at the American Film Market in Santa Monica in early November. Organic was co-founded in 2019 by veteran sales and production executive Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and now has operations in Taipei, Los Angeles, London, Riga and Brisbane. The operation, now...
NME
Central Cee drops surprise EP ‘No More Leaks’, shares video for ‘One Up’
Central Cee has dropped a surprise EP called ‘No More Leaks’. Check out the music video for his new track, ‘One Up’ below. The West London rapper’s new EP is made up of four tracks, opening with freestyle track, ‘Chapters’ and ‘One Up’ which he teased back in September, saying “[I’m] only dropping this cos they leaked it” at the time. In ‘Chapters’, Cee raps, “They think that I came up quick, they don’t know ‘bout the rest of the chapters”, reflecting on his career thus far.
MTV
Your 2022 EMA Nominations Are Here: Harry Styles And Taylor Swift Lead The Pack
The MTV EMA are only a month away, and the show promises to be a big night featuring your favorite international artists around the world hitting the stage. Harry Styles leads the nominations field with a total of seven, including Best Artist, Best Song, and Best Video. Taylor Swift follows behind with six nods, and she also earned a nom for Best Longform Video, a brand new category for the event. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj and Rosalía each earned five noms, with both competing for Best Song and Best Artist.
BTS Concert in Busan Viewed by 50 Million Worldwide
The free concert by K-pop sensation BTS in Busan, Korea, was viewed by upwards of 49 million people on Saturday. The free-of-charge “BTS ‘Yet to Come’ in Busan” concert was held in support of Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo and represented an attempt to introduce the city and Korean culture to global audience. After a change of venue, the physical component was held at the city’s Asiad Main Stadium and attracted some 50,000 in-person guests. An additional 10,000 people in the city watched a live retransmission at the Busan Port, and a further 2,000 gathered in Haeundae, the tourist...
Look: Wonho releases new single album, 'Don't Regret' music video
K-pop star Wonho, a former member of Monsta X, released the single album "Bittersweet" and a video for "Don't Regret."
BTF Media, American Cinema Kick off Shoot of ‘Finding Love in Sisters’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Location shooting is underway for “Finding Love in Sisters,” which features a cast with about one million followers apiece on social media: Puerto Rican-born Laura Carmine, Miami-based Marielena Dávila and U.K. model-actor Nick Hounslow. “Finding Love in Sisters” follows drama “Finding Love in San Antonio,” co-produced by leading indie production shingle BTF Media and L.A.-based American Cinema Inspires (ACI), which teamed up last year to develop and produce films with predominantly U.S. Latino talent. Written by D.F.W. Buckingham (“Finding Love in San Antonio”) and helmed by Jeff Day (“Midway Love”), the romantic drama centers on Esperanza (Carmine), a successful lawyer whose dream life is showing some cracks. Her...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Singer Sara James Covers Billie Eilish, Releases New Version of “My Wave”
America’s Got Talent standout Sara James has made her way to Spotify’s studio to re-record one of her original songs. Spicing up this collaboration even more, the Polish singer also covered her favorite Billie Eilish track. Sara James Drops Two Spotify Singles. The 14-year-old songstress didn’t waste the...
Listen: Louis Tomlinson releases 'Out of My System' ahead of new album
Louis Tomlinson released "Out of My System," a new song from his album "Faith in the Future," and announced a new tour.
BBC
Queen premiere previously unheard Freddie Mercury song Face It Alone
Queen have revealed a previously unheard, deeply emotional song they recorded with Freddie Mercury in 1988. Face It Alone, which the late singer recorded during sessions for 1989 album The Miracle, was given its premiere by BBC Radio 2's Ken Bruce on Thursday. "We did find a little gem from...
