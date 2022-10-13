The MTV EMA are only a month away, and the show promises to be a big night featuring your favorite international artists around the world hitting the stage. Harry Styles leads the nominations field with a total of seven, including Best Artist, Best Song, and Best Video. Taylor Swift follows behind with six nods, and she also earned a nom for Best Longform Video, a brand new category for the event. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj and Rosalía each earned five noms, with both competing for Best Song and Best Artist.

