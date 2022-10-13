ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

HipHopDX.com

Rihanna Reportedly Plotting New Album & Arena Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna‘s forthcoming Super Bowl performance has reportedly put her on track to release new music, with talks of a tour also being a possibility. The singer has not released any new music as a solo artist since her multi-platinum 2016 album Anti, sparking an ongoing outcry for new material by fans on social media. Even as a featured artist, RiRi’s last appearance was on PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It” in 2020.
Hypebae

Raf Simons Makes His UK Debut at London Fashion Week

Raf Simons has finally made his U.K. debut, and it was a show to remember. As part of the rescheduled series of LFW events that came after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, Simons’ Spring/Summer 2023 showcase was one of the most highly-anticipated, for good reason. Blurring the...
shefinds

Country Fans Go Wild After Seeing Kelsea Ballerini, Ciara And More In These Revealing Red Carpet Looks At CMT's Artists Of The Year

We rounded up standout, fan-favorite looks from CMT’s Artists Of The Year Awards in Nashville this week, including three unforgettable, stylish and sultry outfits from Kelsea Ballerini, Ciara and Carly Pearce! At the star-studded event, both upcoming and beloved music artists graced the red carpet at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in the country music capital city.
Variety

MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes. It will follow that with an appearance at the American Film Market in Santa Monica in early November. Organic was co-founded in 2019 by veteran sales and production executive Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and now has operations in Taipei, Los Angeles, London, Riga and Brisbane. The operation, now...
NME

Central Cee drops surprise EP ‘No More Leaks’, shares video for ‘One Up’

Central Cee has dropped a surprise EP called ‘No More Leaks’. Check out the music video for his new track, ‘One Up’ below. The West London rapper’s new EP is made up of four tracks, opening with freestyle track, ‘Chapters’ and ‘One Up’ which he teased back in September, saying “[I’m] only dropping this cos they leaked it” at the time. In ‘Chapters’, Cee raps, “They think that I came up quick, they don’t know ‘bout the rest of the chapters”, reflecting on his career thus far.
MTV

Your 2022 EMA Nominations Are Here: Harry Styles And Taylor Swift Lead The Pack

The MTV EMA are only a month away, and the show promises to be a big night featuring your favorite international artists around the world hitting the stage. Harry Styles leads the nominations field with a total of seven, including Best Artist, Best Song, and Best Video. Taylor Swift follows behind with six nods, and she also earned a nom for Best Longform Video, a brand new category for the event. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj and Rosalía each earned five noms, with both competing for Best Song and Best Artist.
Variety

BTS Concert in Busan Viewed by 50 Million Worldwide

The free concert by K-pop sensation BTS in Busan, Korea, was viewed by upwards of 49 million people on Saturday. The free-of-charge “BTS ‘Yet to Come’ in Busan” concert was held in support of Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo and represented an attempt to introduce the city and Korean culture to global audience. After a change of venue, the physical component was held at the city’s Asiad Main Stadium and attracted some 50,000 in-person guests. An additional 10,000 people in the city watched a live retransmission at the Busan Port, and a further 2,000 gathered in Haeundae, the tourist...
Variety

BTF Media, American Cinema Kick off Shoot of ‘Finding Love in Sisters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Location shooting is underway for “Finding Love in Sisters,” which features a cast with about one million followers apiece on social media: Puerto Rican-born Laura Carmine, Miami-based Marielena Dávila and U.K. model-actor Nick Hounslow. “Finding Love in Sisters” follows drama “Finding Love in San Antonio,” co-produced by leading indie production shingle BTF Media and  L.A.-based American Cinema Inspires (ACI), which teamed up last year to develop and produce films with predominantly U.S. Latino talent. Written by D.F.W. Buckingham (“Finding Love in San Antonio”) and helmed by Jeff Day (“Midway Love”), the romantic drama centers on Esperanza (Carmine), a successful lawyer whose dream life is showing some cracks. Her...
BBC

Queen premiere previously unheard Freddie Mercury song Face It Alone

Queen have revealed a previously unheard, deeply emotional song they recorded with Freddie Mercury in 1988. Face It Alone, which the late singer recorded during sessions for 1989 album The Miracle, was given its premiere by BBC Radio 2's Ken Bruce on Thursday. "We did find a little gem from...
