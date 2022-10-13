ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Nature hike for homeschooled students in Huntington, WV

By Chloe Snodgrass
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTpIe_0iY9Oxvm00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Zoo and Aquarium and the Reptile House and Rescue hosted a guided nature hike for homeschooled students on Thursday at Ritter Park in Huntington.

The Huntington Zoo and the Reptile House have weekly events like this every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

Black Walnut Festival kicks off in Roane County

The owner of the Huntington Zoo and the Reptile House and Rescue, Andy McKee, says the kids are able to have a different learning experience out in nature than if they were in the classroom.

The group will be going to the Huntington Museum of Art trail next week.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

You can find more information on the Huntington Zoo and Aquarium’s Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia’s Episcopal Church Bishop has retired

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One of the leading religious figures in the State of West Virginia has officially retired. Today services were held at Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Charleston, for retiring West Virginia Episcopal Bishop Michie Klusmeyer. Bishop Klusmeyer has held the statewide post for 21 years and has been an Episcopal priest for […]
CHARLESTON, WV
spectrumnews1.com

Portsmouth neighborhood groups take park development into their own hands

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — For Saturday’s lunchtime rush Mary Sanford and her family kept the tickets moving and the food coming at their stand outside Bannon Park. She credits her nephew for the fundraising idea. He brought his business, CJ’s Fish and Chicken, to the park and greeted guests as they dropped by.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

School bus goes off road in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in an accident in South Charleston on Monday morning. According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner, a school bus went off the road and “skimmed” a tree on Smith Creek Rd. in South Charleston. Warner said that students were on the bus, but nobody was […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Black Walnut Festival kicks off in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The 68th annual Black Walnut Festival kicked off this week in Roane County. The annual fall fest has a little bit of everything for everyone – from food vendors to craft shows and even rock climbing.  13 News talked with local residents to find out their favorite part of the […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia State University offering free 24-hour student pantry

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State University TRIO Student Support Services are making it a little easier for college students to feel clean, fed and taken care of. “Anything a college student could possibly need from detergent, to chargers, to food, to meat,” said Rosalyn Cary with TRIO. “Anything to assist them in their journey through college and make it easier.”
WOWK 13 News

Man indicted for malicious assault following Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man charged with malicious assault after a Huntington shooting was indicted in Cabell County. Dustin Heck was arrested in July of 2021 and charged after a shooting that happened near 9th St. West and Monroe Ave. in Huntington. A victim was taken to the hospital after the shooting, and their injuries were […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Man convicted in 2017 Huntington murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Cabell County criminal jury deliberated for just more than an hour Friday evening before convicting a Huntington man for killing a woman and dismembering her body. The 12-member panel convicted Argie Jeffers on two criminal counts including first degree murder. Jeffers took the stand in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

KCS emphasizing patience during National School Bus Safety Week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools Transportation officials kicked off National School Bus Safety Week by highlighting the different safety features their fleet has. School bus drivers today tell us the toughest part about their job is getting children both on and off the bus safely. More than 25 million children nationwide each day […]
CHARLESTON, WV
12tomatoes.com

Man Decorates “Pumpkin House” With 3,000 Jack-O-Lanterns Every Year

This small town in West Virginia is home to one of the coolest things that we have ever seen. Can you believe that this Victorian home has 3,000 carved pumpkins placed on display every time spooky season rolls around?. According to a mini-documentary by Long Creative, Ric Griffith, the former...
KENOVA, WV
Outsider.com

West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer

West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy