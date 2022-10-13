Nature hike for homeschooled students in Huntington, WV

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Zoo and Aquarium and the Reptile House and Rescue hosted a guided nature hike for homeschooled students on Thursday at Ritter Park in Huntington.

The Huntington Zoo and the Reptile House have weekly events like this every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

The owner of the Huntington Zoo and the Reptile House and Rescue, Andy McKee, says the kids are able to have a different learning experience out in nature than if they were in the classroom.

The group will be going to the Huntington Museum of Art trail next week.

You can find more information on the Huntington Zoo and Aquarium’s Facebook page .

