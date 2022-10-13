Read full article on original website
WSFA
Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
WSFA
Auburn University hosts interactive day to celebrate women in aviation
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn University School of Aviation and the War Eagle Chapter of Women in Aviation hosted “Girls in Aviation Day” Saturday. The event, sponsored by Delta Propel, allowed youth to play and explore different kinds of aircraft at Auburn Regional Airport. They were also able to learn about the aviation industry.
WSFA
Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the strike, which led to work stoppages across state facilities, has ended. The work stoppages were a part of a protest at the Criminal Justice...
altoday.com
Yolanda Flowers addresses prison protesters
On Friday, Democratic nominee for Governor Yolanda Flowers addressed the “Break These Chains” protest rally on the Capitol steps in Montgomery. The rally aimed to draw attention to conditions within the Alabama Department of Corrections. Alabama is one of seven states that do not pay its prisoners for their labor. There is reportedly still an ongoing work stoppage in some state prisons.
selmasun.com
Black Belt companies selected for Made in Alabama Showcase
Three Black Belt companies were among 14 to be selected for the 2022 Made in Alabama Showcase that took place at the state capitol today. The event recognizes businesses that have produced "exceptional goods" and are invited to show off their products and services in Montgomery, with Gov. Kay Ivey in attendance.
WSFA
New documentary to highlight untold stories, sacrifices of Rosa L. Parks
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ve often heard the story of Rosa L. Parks, who refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus to a white man. Her arrest helped spark the bus boycott that ultimately desegregated public transportation. But there’s more to Parks’ story, as will soon be told in a new documentary.
alabamanews.net
Inmate work stoppages end at ADOC prisons
The Alabama Department of Corrections says the inmate work stoppages at its facilities is now over. The work stoppages starting on Monday, September 26, as part of a protest at the Criminal Justice Center in Montgomery. ADOC officials say now that the stoppages are over, it will resume normal operations,...
WSFA
Montgomery panhandling campaign asking for donations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been three months since the capital city launched their new Give Smart Montgomery campaign aimed at tackling panhandlers. Thousands of dollars have been donated, but the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) says they need more nonprofits to apply for the grant money to help these individuals.
WSFA
New Montgomery gas station to hold fuel giveaway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As fuel prices creep back up, a new Montgomery gas station will provide customers with a bit of relief at the pump. MAPCO is holding a fuel giveaway on Sunday to celebrate the recent opening of its store located at 800 N. Eastern Blvd. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m., and motorists can begin lining up at 7 a.m.
WSFA
Search continues for Montgomery man missing since 2017
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue searching for Fredrick Lamont Edwards, who has been missing since 2017. According to Montgomery police, Edwards, 49, was last seen on Nov. 1 of that year at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards called his mother asking for a ride, but when his mother arrived, he was not at the home. He has not been heard from since.
Troy Messenger
Marjorie Lane honored at ASU
Marjorie Lane of Troy has been honored by Alabama State University as a recipient of a 50 Under 50 alumni award. The award is designed to engage, re-engage, educate, honor and develop the next generation of advocates, donors and ambassadors for ASU. The 50 under 50 class members were honored...
wbrc.com
Montgomery police locate missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
WSFA
Warming center to open as cold front moves across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has announced it will open a warming center as a cold front makes its way across Alabama. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, a warming center will open at 3446 LeBron Road if temperatures fall below freezing. Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone who needs shelter from freezing temperatures.
Troy Messenger
It’s Pike County Fair Time!
The nip in the air let’s us know that the Pike County fair is just around the corner. Actually, it’s even closer than that, said Kathy Sneed, publicity chair for the sponsoring Troy Shrine Club. The 2022 Pike County Fair gets underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 18...
WSFA
Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has levied fines against two central Alabama companies accused of illegally employing teenagers. Labor Department Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said SL Alabama LLC, based in Alexander City, and the JK USA branch in Opelika were each fined $17,800 for multiple violations of Alabama’s child labor law.
WSFA
Man injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard around 1:10 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s just off Atlanta Highway. There, officers found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
unionspringsherald.com
Help available at City Hall
U.S. Representative for the 2nd Congressional District of Alabama, Barry Moore, is lending Union Springs one of his team members, Ms. Elaina Strother, to help Union Springs and Bullock County citizens. Many citizens cannot travel to take care of any Federal needs they may have. Ms. Strother will be available...
Sylacauga High School student struck by car at crosswalk
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga High School band member was struck by a vehicle near the school’s campus Tuesday evening. According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, the student was walking on a crosswalk at the intersection of 6th & Norton when they were struck by a vehicle. The student was taken to the Coosa […]
Sidelined: A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
“They paid you too much,” Allison remembers the school system employee telling her.
elmoreautauganews.com
See Updated Gospel Calendar Events for Our Area
FRI – Oct 21 – 7 PM – The Hunting Ridge Church of God welcomes The Browders to the area. There will not be any admission charged and a love offering will be received. Call Brian Hooks at 334-799-3769 for information. FRI – Oct 21 8 AM...
