Netflix Leads TV Nominations for Casting Society’s 2023 Artios Awards
The Casting Society of America (CSA) announced the television, theatre, short film and short form series nominees for the 38th Artios Awards, and everything’s coming up Netflix. The streaming service netted 10 nominations, the most of any network across the board, for the ceremony honoring the contribution of Casting Professionals in each category. Apple TV+, HBO, HBO Max, and Hulu all follow with 5 nominations each. The winners will not be revealed until March 9, 2023, as submissions for feature film nominees don’t open up until November 1. Those nominees will be announced on January 6, 2023. Honorees for the Hoyt Bowers Award...
Michigan Daily
Top five characters that should have stayed in the grave
Listen, character death is essential. I know you didn’t want Sirius Black to die in “Order of the Phoenix.” Neither did I, but he had to, okay? If he hadn’t fallen through the veil, Harry wouldn’t have sacrificed himself in “The Deathly Hallows” and defeated Voldemort, now would he? As a creative writing major, I’ve killed my fair share of darlings. Killing off characters in narratives can be part of creating pathos, advancing the story or, sometimes, getting rid of unnecessary weight. However, with the rise of fantasy and sci-fi media, fiction writers are increasingly able to do whatever the hell they want, which includes raising characters from the dead. Is this a good idea? On occasion but, in my opinion, mostly not. Since I’ve been studying creative writing for four years now, I am no longer able to simply consume a story. I have to tear apart every narrative choice — including resurrection. Here are my top five characters that died and should have stayed that way, but didn’t.
Michigan Daily
Matthew McConaughey’s memoir is more than just ‘alright, alright, alright’
Matthew McConaughey’s (“Sing 2”) memoir has no business being as good as it is. As I perused Audible for a nonfiction book, “Greenlights” caught my eye — not because I’m a diehard McConaughey fan, but because I had seen it circulating Bookstagram and BookTok and decided to give it a go. This was two years ago. I’ve read McConaughey’s memoir six times since.
Michigan Daily
Kat Stratford isn’t the feminist icon we all make her out to be
We’ve all wanted to be Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles, “Save the Last Dance”) from the 1999 blockbuster film “10 Things I Hate About You” at some point in our lives. Admit it. From her style, to her confidence, to the books she reads, to her “I don’t care” attitude, she is THAT girl. Her theme song is Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ “Bad Reputation.” Can she get any cooler than that? She seems to achieve the façade she effortlessly puts on, but while this “aesthetic” is appealing to modern audiences, myself included, we should walk on eggshells when idolizing characters like Kat. Thinking Kat is an icon is fine (and accurate), but I don’t think I’d call her a feminist. In her patronizing version of feminism, Kat is the epitome of a white feminist, and her idolization serves as a vehicle to silence minority experiences while giving white experiences most, if not all, of the attention.
