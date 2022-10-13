ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Cold front to bring temps in the 50s to the Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a weekend of raining touchdowns in many football games, widespread rain showers will move into the Valley over the next couple of days. There will be a major shift in the weather as a cold front passes by. This cold front is currently crossing...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Fall temperatures have moved in; North Texas is cooler and will get cold this week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dramatic changes in the weather are in progress. First off, it rained at DFW this morning. That's the first measurable rain at DFW since Sept. 2, 43 days ago. This has been the year of dry streaks; the 67-day streak this summer is the 2nd longest in the 123-year record. The one that ended this morning was the 12th longest streak. After some heavy rain in our northern counties this morning, we are expecting some heavy rain to fall in the Metroplex and in our southern half this afternoon. Several rounds are expected to move in from the west,...
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Coldest air since early spring arriving in Central Texas this week

It’s weather change day everyone! We had round #1 of rain move in late Sunday morning into the afternoon. This was all ahead of the cold front that is set to move into Central Texas during the afternoon and evening hours. As the front moves south that will be chance #2 of us seeing rain. Then a slow moving low-pressure system that’s out to our west will approach our area tonight.. Which will bring chance #3 of rain!
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Early week front sends rain chances, fall air into South Texas

San Antonio – Did you feel the humidity out there Saturday? Southeast winds quickly ushered in plenty of moisture for the weekend, accompanied by warmer-than-average highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday afternoon. Good news for those missing that fall feel: cooler and drier air arrives for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Time to find your umbrellas and jackets

To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store. We’re feeling more like summer across Central Texas Saturday afternoon. We have breezy south winds pumping in that humid air as well, so it’s not feeling very pleasant outside. Rain chances remain non-existent for the rest of the day, but we will see mid and high level clouds increasing from the west.
ENVIRONMENT
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources Ahead Of Potential Flash Flooding

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to preposition state resources in anticipation of flash flooding impacts in the western half of the state. According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

MAPS: These roads are the deadliest in Texas

(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Best places to raise a family in Texas

(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
TEXAS STATE
12newsnow.com

Missing Humble, Texas mother found dead in car trunk in Nebraska

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday identified a woman found dead in the trunk of a car that crashed out during a police chase as a missing Humble, Texas mother. The driver of the car was identified on Friday as the woman's 17-year-old son, Tyler...
HUMBLE, TX
The Associated Press

Dedication Celebrates First Major Texas Lake Constructed in 30 Years

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County, TX, today, celebrating the completion of the state’s newest major reservoir. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005478/en/ North Texas Municipal Water District Executive Director Jenna Covington speaks at the Bois D’Arc Lake Dedication (Photo: Business Wire)
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Race for Texas Governor: Full interview with candidate Beto O'Rourke

EL PASO, Texas — As Beto O’Rourke seeks to convince voters to send him to Austin as Governor, the Democrat is enjoying some momentum heading into the final weeks before the election, including record fundraising and single digit polls. The issues in the race for Governor are familiar,...
TEXAS STATE

