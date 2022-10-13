ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

KDVR.com

Experts say to book holiday travel earlier this year

Millions are preparing to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday but travel experts recommend making reservations early for end-of-the-year holidays. Experts say to book holiday travel earlier this year. Millions are preparing to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday but travel experts recommend making reservations early for end-of-the-year holidays. Denver area housing...
DENVER, CO
fox29.com

Watch: 'Stressed' bull elk charges at photographer in Estes Park, Colorado

ESTES PARK, Colo. - A stressed bull elk with large antlers was seen charging toward a man photographing the animal in Colorado. The event unfolded on September 24 during elk rutting season in Estes Park. Megan Foster recorded a video showing the elk walking toward a group of tourists before setting sights on a man who, she said, had been making a noise to get a response from the animal.
ESTES PARK, CO
KDVR.com

Sun, 60s before weekend snow

Monday starts off the workweek under a frost advisory before the sun comes out and heats temperatures up into the 60s in the Denver weather forecast. Chris Tomer forecasts. Monday starts off the workweek under a frost advisory before the sun comes out and heats temperatures up into the 60s in the Denver weather forecast. Chris Tomer forecasts.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Missing New Mexico hiker spotted by a passenger on tourist train

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – An injured hiker missing in the cold mountains for more than a day was rescued in an unusual way. She was spotted by a passenger on a very popular tourist train. The New Mexico woman was found near the tracks of the Durango-Silverton Narrow Guage Railway.  “She (passenger) reported to him (conductor) that […]
AZTEC, NM
KDVR.com

Frost advisory in effect Monday

Grab those chains, a frost and freeze advisory is in effect across some parts of the state on Monday. Carly Cassady reports. Grab those chains, a frost and freeze advisory is in effect across some parts of the state on Monday. Carly Cassady reports. Denver area housing market cooling quickly.
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

Our first snow of the season could be on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KDVR.com

Celebrating National Seafood Month with ‘The Water Grill’ in Denver

October is a month jam packed with fun things to celebrate, one being ‘National Seafood Month’! GDC Host Spencer Thomas, teamed up with Chef Jessica Biedermann from ‘The Water Grill’ in Denver to learn more about how they plan to celebrate with their prized California Spiny Lobster and King Crab! The Water Grill brought in a special guest, an 8-pound King Crab named Butterscotch who totally stole the show.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

2-year anniversary of the East Troublesome Fire

One family tells their story of the years following the fire. Vicente Arenas reports. One family tells their story of the years following the fire. Vicente Arenas reports. Above-average temperatures in the Denver weather forecast will give way to a quick cooldown over the weekend as winds move through the area. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Police searching for man who caused multiple collisions on Sheridan

Jim Hooley is on the scene of a chaotic incident after a man in a stolen truck caused multiple crashes along Sheridan Boulevard. Police searching for man who caused multiple collisions …. Jim Hooley is on the scene of a chaotic incident after a man in a stolen truck caused...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Video shows police hog-tie man

Video shows Colorado police hog-tie a man, but is the dangerous maneuver even legal? Joshua Short reports. Video shows Colorado police hog-tie a man, but is the dangerous maneuver even legal? Joshua Short reports. 7 injured, 1 killed in Adams County house party shooting. That shooting happened on Dakin Street...
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has continued how the past few days have been, with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s here in the Grand Valley. Other locations like Delta and Montrose also had temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. While we have had clear skies across the Western Slope, this has been the case across the state. The reasoning is due to a high-pressure system hovering over the state.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Cooler weekend ahead

Above-average temperatures in the Denver weather forecast will give way to a quick cooldown over the weekend as winds move through the area. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Above-average temperatures in the Denver weather forecast will give way to a quick cooldown over the weekend as winds move through the area. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide

According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Family honors couple killed in East Troublesome fire

The East Troublesome Fire claimed the lives of two people, Lyle and Marylin Hileman, who tried to shelter in their basement. Evan Kruegel spoke with their family two years after the tragedy. Family honors couple killed in East Troublesome fire. The East Troublesome Fire claimed the lives of two people,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado

1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
COLORADO STATE

