Experts say to book holiday travel earlier this year
Millions are preparing to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday but travel experts recommend making reservations early for end-of-the-year holidays. Experts say to book holiday travel earlier this year. Millions are preparing to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday but travel experts recommend making reservations early for end-of-the-year holidays. Denver area housing...
Watch: 'Stressed' bull elk charges at photographer in Estes Park, Colorado
ESTES PARK, Colo. - A stressed bull elk with large antlers was seen charging toward a man photographing the animal in Colorado. The event unfolded on September 24 during elk rutting season in Estes Park. Megan Foster recorded a video showing the elk walking toward a group of tourists before setting sights on a man who, she said, had been making a noise to get a response from the animal.
Sun, 60s before weekend snow
Monday starts off the workweek under a frost advisory before the sun comes out and heats temperatures up into the 60s in the Denver weather forecast. Chris Tomer forecasts. Monday starts off the workweek under a frost advisory before the sun comes out and heats temperatures up into the 60s in the Denver weather forecast. Chris Tomer forecasts.
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with tree on Colorado trail
According to Douglas County Search and Rescue, crews responded to the report of an injured motorcyclist over the weekend. An individual was driving their motorcycle in the area of Rampart Range when they collided with a tree and were thrown from the machine. The individual was located and transported to...
Missing New Mexico hiker spotted by a passenger on tourist train
AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – An injured hiker missing in the cold mountains for more than a day was rescued in an unusual way. She was spotted by a passenger on a very popular tourist train. The New Mexico woman was found near the tracks of the Durango-Silverton Narrow Guage Railway. “She (passenger) reported to him (conductor) that […]
Frost advisory in effect Monday
Grab those chains, a frost and freeze advisory is in effect across some parts of the state on Monday. Carly Cassady reports. Grab those chains, a frost and freeze advisory is in effect across some parts of the state on Monday. Carly Cassady reports. Denver area housing market cooling quickly.
Our first snow of the season could be on the way
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
Celebrating National Seafood Month with ‘The Water Grill’ in Denver
October is a month jam packed with fun things to celebrate, one being ‘National Seafood Month’! GDC Host Spencer Thomas, teamed up with Chef Jessica Biedermann from ‘The Water Grill’ in Denver to learn more about how they plan to celebrate with their prized California Spiny Lobster and King Crab! The Water Grill brought in a special guest, an 8-pound King Crab named Butterscotch who totally stole the show.
2-year anniversary of the East Troublesome Fire
One family tells their story of the years following the fire. Vicente Arenas reports. One family tells their story of the years following the fire. Vicente Arenas reports. Above-average temperatures in the Denver weather forecast will give way to a quick cooldown over the weekend as winds move through the area. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
Police searching for man who caused multiple collisions on Sheridan
Jim Hooley is on the scene of a chaotic incident after a man in a stolen truck caused multiple crashes along Sheridan Boulevard. Police searching for man who caused multiple collisions …. Jim Hooley is on the scene of a chaotic incident after a man in a stolen truck caused...
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here’s Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
400-pound bear found under deck of Colorado home
You don’t want a bear of this size in your yard. A 400-pound bear, to be exact.
Video shows police hog-tie man
Video shows Colorado police hog-tie a man, but is the dangerous maneuver even legal? Joshua Short reports. Video shows Colorado police hog-tie a man, but is the dangerous maneuver even legal? Joshua Short reports. 7 injured, 1 killed in Adams County house party shooting. That shooting happened on Dakin Street...
Denver weather: Sunshine to return along with above-normal temperatures
A cold front brought more clouds and cooler highs in the 60s on Saturday. But, sunny days ahead will allow temperatures to warm back into the pleasant 70s. Denver weather: Sunshine to return along with above-normal …. A cold front brought more clouds and cooler highs in the 60s on...
Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has continued how the past few days have been, with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s here in the Grand Valley. Other locations like Delta and Montrose also had temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. While we have had clear skies across the Western Slope, this has been the case across the state. The reasoning is due to a high-pressure system hovering over the state.
Denver weather: Cooler weekend ahead
Above-average temperatures in the Denver weather forecast will give way to a quick cooldown over the weekend as winds move through the area. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Above-average temperatures in the Denver weather forecast will give way to a quick cooldown over the weekend as winds move through the area. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver
Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
Family honors couple killed in East Troublesome fire
The East Troublesome Fire claimed the lives of two people, Lyle and Marylin Hileman, who tried to shelter in their basement. Evan Kruegel spoke with their family two years after the tragedy. Family honors couple killed in East Troublesome fire. The East Troublesome Fire claimed the lives of two people,...
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
