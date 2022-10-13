At least three people wounded, neighborhood locked down as North Carolina police hunt for shooter

Read full article on original website
New COVID-19 booster: Why a UNC disease professor says it’s a game changer
RALEIGH, N.C. – New COVID-19 booster shots for kids ages 5 to 11 are rolling out across North Carolina, according to state health officials. Only 7% of people in North Carolina have received the new booster shot. Updated COVID-19 booster shots are now approved and available for kids ages...
New York GOP gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin talks crime, abortion and energy
With just 25 days to go until Election Day, GOP gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin told Capital Tonight that he is prepared to declare a crime state of emergency in New York to give him the power to suspend the recently passed bail reforms to force a conversation on overhauling the changes. While this sweeping state of emergency power would give him power to suspend certain laws, the Republican congressman from Long Island says he will not do the same on the issue of abortion.
1st day of early voting in Georgia as Kemp, Abrams to debate
ATLANTA (AP) — Early in-person voting began in Georgia on Monday, hours before the candidates for governor meet in the first of two scheduled debates. Democrats in particular are trying to push their supporters to cast ballots early in races that include a pivotal U.S. Senate seat. Republican incumbent...
AAA of Western and Central NY offers advice on preparing your vehicle for winter
It’s fall in Western New York and that means old man winter is right around the corner. Officials with AAA say this is the time to get your vehicle ready for the winter weather. “You want to be prepared. So being proactive will go a long way in making...
Salaries increased for New York state-employed nurses amid staffing crisis
Registered nurses employed by the state are getting a pay raise. Various nurse positions across 15 state agencies will have a starting annual salary of nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 for RNs and nurse practitioners working downstate. The series of pay increases, announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday, was...
