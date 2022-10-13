At least three people wounded, neighborhood locked down as North Carolina police hunt for shooter

With just 25 days to go until Election Day, GOP gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin told Capital Tonight that he is prepared to declare a crime state of emergency in New York to give him the power to suspend the recently passed bail reforms to force a conversation on overhauling the changes. While this sweeping state of emergency power would give him power to suspend certain laws, the Republican congressman from Long Island says he will not do the same on the issue of abortion.

