Police: Car crashes into Monarch Avenue home after passenger is shot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say one person sustained injuries in a Sunday (October 16) evening shooting and car crash that occurred just north of Glen Oaks, in the Zion City area. According to Baton Rouge Police (BRPD), a driver and at least one passenger were traveling in the area when someone fired a […]
brproud.com
Woman shot by girlfriend’s son, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting early on Monday, October 17. “While enroute, EBRSO Communications advised that a female victim was shot by her girlfriend’s 17-year-old son,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
EBRSO: Female allegedly shot by girlfriend’s 17-year-old son
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person badly injured on Monday, Oct. 17, just before 12:30 a.m. The shooting happened at an apartment complex just off Greenwell Springs Road near the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ecstasy, marijuana and more uncovered during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Around 2 a.m., a member of law enforcement initiated a traffic stop early Saturday morning after seeing a Honda Accord with no working headlights or tail lights. Jermiah Jones, 25, of Baton Rouge, was a passenger in the vehicle when the traffic stop took...
wbrz.com
Man left his truck behind after crashing into apartment building, tried to say it was stolen
BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a man tried to lie about crashing his truck into a building, even though his shoes were found at the scene and he was still covered in blood and debris when investigators went to talk to him. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported that...
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
Louisiana Man Charged with Rape and Indecent Behavior with A Juvenile After an October 12 Investigation
Louisiana Man Charged with Rape and Indecent Behavior with A Juvenile After an October 12 Investigation. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported the arrest of a Cut Off man for alleged child rape on October 14, 2022. Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, was taken into custody on Thursday.
wbrz.com
Man allegedly rammed his vehicle into patrol unit twice while fleeing Livingston deputies
WATSON - A man was arrested after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a sheriff's office patrol unit twice while fleeing from Livingston deputies overnight. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Scott McGowan, 52, fled from deputies in his vehicle while they were approaching him on Old Live Oak Drive in Watson.
brproud.com
Man allegedly ran into LPSO deputy during pursuit arrested
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is in custody after allegedly running his vehicle into a deputy’s car. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says an LPSO unit was damaged after Scott McGowan, 52, ran into it during a pursuit on Sunday. McGowan tried to run on foot but was apprehended by a K-9 unit.
Person slams car into house after being shot in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6 p.m., Sunday. According to police, they say shots were being fired at the vehicle, and as a result, the car crashed into the home. The victim...
brproud.com
Duo arrested after crack cocaine seized during traffic stop in Louisiana
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a suspicious person on Friday, October 14. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Tremaine C. Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge and Crystal LeBlanc, 42, of Plattenville. It all started when deputies arrived at...
Three overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating three early morning shootings that took place on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to police, they responded to the first shooting around 1:10 a.m. on Plank Road. The second shooting happened less than an hour later around 2 a.m. on North Foster Drive. Gunfire also broke out on North 38th Street more than one hour later around 3:45 a.m., police said.
brproud.com
Child sent to hospital after being shot in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A child is currently in the hospital after being shot on Monday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 1700 block of North 49th Street after a shooting was reported in the area. The police later learned a child was sent to the emergency room with apparent gunshot wounds.
wbrz.com
Woman accused of neglecting her disabled father; police found him living in horrific conditions
BATON ROUGE - A woman is accused of neglecting her disabled father and leaving him in horrific conditions in the home where she was meant to be taking care of him. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alysia Francingues was arrested Thursday shortly after officers received a complaint and responded to the home. Investigators later said this is the third case involving Francingues they've had to look into.
theadvocate.com
Donaldsonville man who shot, dragged another to his death accepts plea deal, faces up to 15 years
An Ascension Parish man faces up to 15 years in state prison after admitting before a state district judge that he shot a man, ran over him and dragged his body 100 yards through the streets of Donaldsonville, a plea deal says. An Ascension grand jury had accused Deontre Powe,...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police investigating 3 overnight shootings; at least one child injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating three overnight shootings. The police say the first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Plank Road. The second shooting happened on North Foster Drive around 2 a.m. The third shooting was reported at 3:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of 38th Street, where a child was struck in the foot.
wbrz.com
Woman shot by girlfriend's teenage son early Monday morning off Greenwell Springs Rd.
BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a shooting early Monday morning at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road. Sources say the shooting happened near 11300 Greenwell Springs Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday, at the Mallard Crossing apartment complex. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim was shot by her girlfriend's 17-year-old son.
wbrz.com
Police identify man stabbed to death on Airline Highway early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a stabbing early Monday morning along Airline Highway. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. Officers said 39-year-old Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia was found dead with...
Louisiana State Police seeking public’s help in deadly hit-and-run investigation
Assumption Parish, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigators are asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run investigation. According to investigators, the crash happened in the Bell Rose area just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. They said David Gilbert, 54, was killed while walking in the middle of LA 998.
wbrz.com
Rapper Mystikal asking judge to reconsider bond in Ascension rape case
PRAIRIEVILLE - Louisiana-based rapper Mystikal is asking a judge to allow him to bond out of jail while he awaits trial for an alleged rape at his Ascension Parish home. Attorney's representing the musician, whose real name is Michael Tyler, presented several motions Monday, including a request to reinstate bond. Tyler, who has a previous conviction for sexual assault, has been jailed without bond since July, when he was first accused of the attack.
