ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Woman shot by girlfriend’s son, EBRSO says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting early on Monday, October 17. “While enroute, EBRSO Communications advised that a female victim was shot by her girlfriend’s 17-year-old son,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man allegedly ran into LPSO deputy during pursuit arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is in custody after allegedly running his vehicle into a deputy’s car. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says an LPSO unit was damaged after Scott McGowan, 52, ran into it during a pursuit on Sunday. McGowan tried to run on foot but was apprehended by a K-9 unit.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Three overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating three early morning shootings that took place on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to police, they responded to the first shooting around 1:10 a.m. on Plank Road. The second shooting happened less than an hour later around 2 a.m. on North Foster Drive. Gunfire also broke out on North 38th Street more than one hour later around 3:45 a.m., police said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Child sent to hospital after being shot in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A child is currently in the hospital after being shot on Monday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 1700 block of North 49th Street after a shooting was reported in the area. The police later learned a child was sent to the emergency room with apparent gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman accused of neglecting her disabled father; police found him living in horrific conditions

BATON ROUGE - A woman is accused of neglecting her disabled father and leaving him in horrific conditions in the home where she was meant to be taking care of him. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alysia Francingues was arrested Thursday shortly after officers received a complaint and responded to the home. Investigators later said this is the third case involving Francingues they've had to look into.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police investigating 3 overnight shootings; at least one child injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating three overnight shootings. The police say the first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Plank Road. The second shooting happened on North Foster Drive around 2 a.m. The third shooting was reported at 3:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of 38th Street, where a child was struck in the foot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Rapper Mystikal asking judge to reconsider bond in Ascension rape case

PRAIRIEVILLE - Louisiana-based rapper Mystikal is asking a judge to allow him to bond out of jail while he awaits trial for an alleged rape at his Ascension Parish home. Attorney's representing the musician, whose real name is Michael Tyler, presented several motions Monday, including a request to reinstate bond. Tyler, who has a previous conviction for sexual assault, has been jailed without bond since July, when he was first accused of the attack.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy