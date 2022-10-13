ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque woman wins U.S. Army Drill Sgt. of the Year

By Stephanie Chavez
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTJFg_0iY9NY5w00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who joined the army to stay out of trouble is accomplishing big things. In less than a decade of service, Sgt. Krista Osbourne has already earned a title only four other women have won before her.

Eight years ago, she joined the army trying to decide on her next step in life. “I really didn’t have a plan,” said Sgt. Osbourne. “College was kind of an option,” she explained.

Story continues below:

The Sandia High School graduate lost her dad in a car crash during her junior year of high school. Her grief consumed her. “I wasn’t really motivated to do anything after his death,” said Sgt. Osbourne. “I started to go down the wrong path,” she explained. “That’s when I decided the military would be the best option for me,” she told KRQE during an interview.

She was stationed in Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, where she would eventually meet her wife, who coincidentally is also from New Mexico. This year, Sgt. Osbourne competed against more than 4,000 drill sergeants for the title of Drill Sergeant of the Year.

“Competing as a female is a really big statement in the army,” she said. The Army describes the competition as one of the most physically demanding, and mentally tough challenges any soldier can face. She says at 5’4, 130 pounds, the odds were stacked against her, and she was under a lot of pressure.

“I knew a lot of people were watching me,” she said. “I knew I was very capable of doing it,” she told KRQE.

She was right. After a few days of competing, her determination and hard work paid off, earning her that prestigious title. “This competition has been going on since 1969, there’s only been four other females that have won it,” Sgt. Osbourne explained.

She says she couldn’t have done it without her family’s undying support. She will always miss her dad, but she knows he’s proud of her. She’s hopeful she can inspire other women to chase their dreams no matter how challenging they are.

Sgt. Osbourne says she will spend the next year working for TRADOC, recruiting and training soldiers. She says her ultimate goal is to retire after 20 years, buy a home in Rio Rancho and move back to the Land of Enchantment with her wife, and stepdaughter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 12

Related
KRQE News 13

Judge grants motion against New Mexico Civil Guard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted the District Attorney’s motion in the aftermath of the tearing down of the Juan De Onate statue in Albuquerque in 2020. District Attorney Raul Torrez says with this motion being granted, the ‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia group cannot act as a form of military in the public […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Ride hosts ‘Rider Appreciation Day’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is spreading the love for Rider Appreciation Day. They are partnering with Papa Murphy’s to give their customers something special. ABQ Ride and Papa Murphy’s will be around Albuquerque for the 2022 Rider Appreciation Day. This Wednesday, October 19, ABQ Ride staff will be riding various routes throughout the day to hand out coupons for a free pizza, which can be used at four participating Papa Murphy’s locations in Albuquerque. For more information visit their website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Academy Cross Country Extravaganza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Academy Cross Country Extravaganza wrapped up on Saturday, and it was a successful meet that housed a lot of teams. Volcano Vista won the team title in the 5A Boys race and Cleveland won the 5A title in the girls race. To see a full look at at all the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect arrested in California serial killings

Police in California announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton over the past several months. Police in California announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton over the past several months.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Firefighters set to host a fundraiser event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Fire Area Firefighters, IAFF Local 244 will be hosting their Muster event to benefit their IAFF Survivor’s Fund on October 29. IAFF Survivors Fund is a fund that helps local firefighters & their immediate family members who are stricken with life-altering illnesses or injuries and is only funded through donations.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque, volunteers team up to help seniors prepare homes for winter

“This project has become more than a volunteer service day for the Local 412, this day is seen as us taking care of our own, that is how invested we have become in servicing our community,” said Union 412 Business Manager Courtenay Eichhorst, “We are proud of the partnership for the past three decades and grateful to continue this work with Mayor Tim Keller and the City of Albuquerque Senior Affairs.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque City Council to vote about role in housing regulation

Albuquerque City Council to vote about role in housing regulation. Albuquerque City Council to vote about role in housing …. Albuquerque City Council to vote about role in housing regulation. Officials, residents meeting in Mora to talk wildfire …. Officials, residents meeting in Mora to talk wildfire assistance. Judge grants...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Stella Sun Leaving KOAT-TV: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

The people of Albuquerque absolutely love Stella Sun of KOAT-TV. This ray of sunshine joined KOAT Action 7 News as a weekend weather anchor and reporter in 2020, right when the pandemic was at its peak. Her viewers started their weekend by tuning in to morning newscasts. Many thought she would spend more time in New Mexico, but she had other plans. Stella Sun is leaving KOAT-TV in October 2022 for an incredible career opportunity. When Albuquerque residents got this bittersweet news, they had many questions. They especially want to know where Stella Sun is going next and if she will have to leave Albuquerque, too. Here is what the reporter said about her departure from KOAT-TV.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
corralescomment.com

Sandoval Signpost gets new owner

The Sandoval Signpost, the local paper of record for Placitas and southern Sandoval County, has been sold to the CTRL+P Publishing Group, a publishing company owned by Pat Davis. The publishing group also owns The Corrales Comment and The Paper. The Sandoval Signpost was published by Barb and Ty Belknap...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 14 – Oct. 20￼

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 14-20 around New Mexico. Oct. 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Joy Junction: Employee Journey

Levine Rascon quietly stocks the shelves of Joy Junction’s thrift store in midtown Albuquerque. The job may seem like an ordinary gig for a young, twenty-something. However, for Rascon, it represents a victory in the battle against homelessness. Having spent a month on the streets of Albuquerque after being...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark cautions against feeding Tingley Beach birds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is asking people to reconsider tossing out bread for the birds at Tingley Beach. They say it has been an active avian flu season. Because of that, they are asking people to refrain from feeding the birds at Tingley. The BioPark says this encourages them to gather and could cause […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy