Woman killed in St. Paul bicycle crash remembered as devoted single mother
Jennifer Lindstrom, pictured right. Courtesy of GoFundMe. A woman killed in a bicycle crash in St. Paul this month is remembered as a hardworking single mother-of-two. Jennifer Lindstrom, 54, died at the hospital following a crash last Saturday in the Highwood Hills neighborhood, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
Minnesota Police Honored A Man For Valor. He Later Spoke Up On Cops' Inaction.
Doctors said the man's aid to a shooting victim prevented him from dying, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
‘We Keep Us Safe…Riots Work’: Minnesota Man Used Police Award Ceremony To Speak Out Against Them
After the Saint Paul interim police chief gave remarks, Mingus took the opportunity to talk about the issues with policing. The post ‘We Keep Us Safe…Riots Work’: Minnesota Man Used Police Award Ceremony To Speak Out Against Them appeared first on NewsOne.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
nypressnews.com
Minnesota man accused of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend while out on bond: court documents
A Minnesota convicted felon is accused of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend while out on bond. Tylynne Lashawn Wilson, 40, allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend in Minneapolis and fired 12 shots at her on Monday in the presence of their son, according to FOX 9. Minneapolis police...
If You Watch One Thing Today, Make It This Video Of a Police Award Recipient Calling Out the Cops
The St. Paul Police Department held an award ceremony this week to honor Alex Mingus, a Minnesota resident who performed “an act of gallantry and valor” in response to a shooting. But upon accepting the award, Mingus called out the lack of police action on the scene. On...
Teenager charged with killing 16-year-old boy in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing another teenager on Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony. He is charged in Ramsey County, and prosecutors have moved to certify him as an adult.Witnesses near the alley behind the 1000 block of York Avenue said they heard two to five gunshots shortly after noon on Monday, charging documents say. Officers were called to the scene and found 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson lying on the ground with multiple gunshot...
MPD searching for 3 suspects caught on video leaving shooting victim's body in alley
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are in the middle of an active search for three people who are seen on video pulling a shooting victim out of a car and leaving him for dead. MPD identified the victim as 23-year-old Deljuan Pendleton. A Minneapolis investigator told KARE 11 that if...
Charges: Montana man fled Minnesota police in stolen semi-trailer on I-94
A Montana man has been charged with fleeing police in a stolen semi-truck that crashed off I-94 in Minnesota Thursday. Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail after a pursuit involving multiple agencies that ended when he crashed the semi-trailer into a ditch near the New Munich exit.
KARE
Montana man charged in stolen semi chase and crash on I-94 west of St. Cloud
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — Prosecutors say a Montana man stole a semi-truck in Fridley on Thursday and led police on a highway chase before crashing into a ditch. Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, of Garryowen, Montana, is charged with felony theft, fleeing police and drunk driving. Authorities say they...
WLNS
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
fox9.com
20-year-old who killed one while driving drunk on I-394 sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old who caused a deadly crash while driving drunk in February 2022 was sentenced in Hennepin County Court to 41 months in prison Thursday morning. Joseph Maness pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in February for driving the wrong way on I-394 and colliding head-on...
knsiradio.com
Three and a Half Year Prison Sentence for Driver in Fatal Crash That Killed Melrose Man
(KNSI) — The 20-year-old man accused of having ten drinks before getting behind the wheel and causing a crash that killed a Melrose man has been sentenced to prison. Joseph Paul Maness was given a sentence of 41 months in prison after he pled guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. The Minnesota State Patrol, who investigated the crash, said just before 4:00 a.m. February 18th, 20-year-old Joseph P. Maness, of St. Anthony, was driving his Jeep Wrangler west in the eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 394 from 6th Street in downtown Minneapolis when he crashed head-on into a car driven by 30-year-old Alan Alexander Caraveo from Melrose near the Plymouth Road exit in Minnetonka. Caraveo died in the crash. His 21-year-old passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
lptv.org
Public Warned About Burglaries, Thefts in SE Crow Wing County
Residents in southeastern Crow Wing County are being warned about a rash of burglaries and thefts in the area. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says that since July 2022, they have responded to several burglary and theft reports in the area south of Garrison. Residents are asked to make sure homes, outbuildings, and properties are secure.
Florida woman pleads guilty to $86M magazine scam that targeted Minnesota elderly
A Florida woman who is one of 60 people charged in a $300 million nationwide magazine fraud scheme has pleaded guilty to her role, accepting responsibility from defrauding thousands of Americans of $86 million of the total. Rhonda Jean Moulder, 62, of Cape Coral, was among those involved in a...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Fire Truck Involved in Downtown St. Paul (MN) Crash
A fire truck was involved in a crash late Monday night in downtown St. Paul, KSTP.com reported. The wreck between the fire truck and a car occurred at 12th Street and Cedar Avenue around 11 p.m., the report said. According to the St. Paul Police Department, the driver of the...
Search for Minnesota mother accused of abducting daughter to prevent vaccination
A search is underway for a New Hope mother who is accused of abducting her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from getting vaccinated. Deanna Konz, 47, has an active warrant issued for her arrest as of Wednesday on two parental rights charges. The whereabouts of Konz and her 9-year-old daughter are unknown at this time.
St. Paul police: Man dies after Frogtown shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood, marking the city's 29th homicide of the year.Police say it happened at about 6:35 p.m. near Thomas Avenue West and Grotto Street North. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds."The victim later died from his injuries at a local hospital.Police are still searching for the shooter, and ask for anyone with information to call SPPD's Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.
