Motley, MN

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested

(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
BARNESVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager charged with killing 16-year-old boy in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing another teenager on Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony. He is charged in Ramsey County, and prosecutors have moved to certify him as an adult.Witnesses near the alley behind the 1000 block of York Avenue said they heard two to five gunshots shortly after noon on Monday, charging documents say. Officers were called to the scene and found 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson lying on the ground with multiple gunshot...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WLNS

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Three and a Half Year Prison Sentence for Driver in Fatal Crash That Killed Melrose Man

(KNSI) — The 20-year-old man accused of having ten drinks before getting behind the wheel and causing a crash that killed a Melrose man has been sentenced to prison. Joseph Paul Maness was given a sentence of 41 months in prison after he pled guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. The Minnesota State Patrol, who investigated the crash, said just before 4:00 a.m. February 18th, 20-year-old Joseph P. Maness, of St. Anthony, was driving his Jeep Wrangler west in the eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 394 from 6th Street in downtown Minneapolis when he crashed head-on into a car driven by 30-year-old Alan Alexander Caraveo from Melrose near the Plymouth Road exit in Minnetonka. Caraveo died in the crash. His 21-year-old passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
MELROSE, MN
lptv.org

Public Warned About Burglaries, Thefts in SE Crow Wing County

Residents in southeastern Crow Wing County are being warned about a rash of burglaries and thefts in the area. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says that since July 2022, they have responded to several burglary and theft reports in the area south of Garrison. Residents are asked to make sure homes, outbuildings, and properties are secure.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Fire Truck Involved in Downtown St. Paul (MN) Crash

A fire truck was involved in a crash late Monday night in downtown St. Paul, KSTP.com reported. The wreck between the fire truck and a car occurred at 12th Street and Cedar Avenue around 11 p.m., the report said. According to the St. Paul Police Department, the driver of the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police: Man dies after Frogtown shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood, marking the city's 29th homicide of the year.Police say it happened at about 6:35 p.m. near Thomas Avenue West and Grotto Street North. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds."The victim later died from his injuries at a local hospital.Police are still searching for the shooter, and ask for anyone with information to call SPPD's Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.
SAINT PAUL, MN

