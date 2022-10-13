Read full article on original website
Cemetery tours bringing history to life in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -An opportunity at one Rock County cemetery is giving a glimpse into the lives of residents from the past who impacted the community. The Rock County Historical Society is bringing history to life the last two weekends in October, providing new tours of the Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville.
Janesville community highlights acceptance during ‘Pride in the Park’
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The LGBTQ+ community and their allies are being welcomed to the Janesville Town Square Pavilion with open arms Sunday for ‘Pride in the Park.’. The festival features live performances, food vendors and organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers. Local queer owned businesses, performers and other organizations are also being showcased.
Design for a Difference free makeover revealed
We had some very special guests visit NBC15 today!. The 2022 Sled Hockey Festival is taking place in Madison this weekend. Virtual day or snow day? Wisconsin school leaders discuss plans for cold weather learning. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT. |. Are snow days a thing of...
Partnership releases limited-time ale, raises money for Clean Lakes Alliance
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In April, a partnership between two companies released a limited-edition blond ale to raise money for the Clean Lakes Alliance, and now they’re doing it again. This fall, the Hop Haus Brewing Company and Honeybee Cannabis Company are teaming up again to raise money for...
Meet the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Each year, Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin celebrates women who struggle with mobility. In 2023, Annie Heathcote of Mazomanie was awarded the title. Her platform is “Caregiving is Caring.”. Heathcote joined NBC15 on Thursday in the WMTV studio to talk about what she’ll be advocating for the...
Grieving family and friends ask for answers at candlelight vigil in Windsor
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the cold, wind, and rain, friends and family gathered in the parking lot of a Super 8 for a candlelight vigil, remembering Quantaze Campbell. “We love, we feel, we care for one another,” said executive director at Freedom Inc., Mahnker Dahnweih. “In memory and honor of his legacy and life.”
Donna Douglas serving as Monroe’s first female mayor in 140 years
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Since 1884, only men have served as mayor in the town of Monroe, Wisconsin, until this year. Mayor Donna Douglas was voted into office in April of this year. The Monroe native, who previously served two consecutive terms as Alderperson, was elected for a two-year term as Monroe’s first female mayor.
Hundreds participate in Gilda’s Run/Walk in support of area families facing cancer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members laced up their sneakers Sunday morning in support of cancer survivors and their families. Gilda’s Club Madison hosted their 15th Annual Run/Walk in Middleton. Participants could choose to partake in a 5K or walk a two-mile course before enjoying food and spending time with the community.
UW athletes honor Sarah Shulze at competition with green ribbons
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Participants and spectators at the 2022 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational wore green ribbons Friday to honor their former teammate. The ribbons are in remembrance of Sarah Shulze, a former UW-Madison track star who took her own life in April of 2022. Shulze, originally from Oak Park, California,...
Wisconsin nursing schools struggle to graduate enough students amid nurse shortage
As the demand for nurses grows across Wisconsin, nursing education programs are struggling to churn out enough graduates — but not for lack of applicants. Instead, schools are facing dwindling numbers of faculty and limited classroom space, forcing them to turn away prospective students. According to the 2022 Wisconsin...
Winning City of Madison trash compactor names to be announced Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The names of the Sycamore Avenue trash and recycling compactors are set to be announced on Friday, the City of Madison revealed. The city held an election in June and July for Madison residents to pick the names of new trash and electric compactors, which are used at the drop-off site 4602 Sycamore Avenue. Over 2,200 votes were received and counted.
Celebrating 50 years of the Sugar River State Trail
NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - The New Glarus community gathered to celebrate 50 years of the Sugar River State Trail Friday. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosted a celebration at the trailhead located at the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce. Trail partners and local officials spoke before participants set off in a bike ride along the year-round trail.
'There's snow place like home': Wisconsin wakes up to 1st snowflakes❄️
While the snow won't stay on the ground (as it is far too early in the season for that) it does mark a week full of wintry weather.
Friday football blitz
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 5 p.m. Sunday edition. After months of planning, and two weeks of renovations the volunteers and designers were able to unveil the finished makeover to staff at the Common Threads Family Resource Center School Program. Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland Council visit NBC15. Updated: Oct....
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI
Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning. 49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
Brisk start to the workweek!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Unfortunately, our temperatures will get even colder before they start to get warmer. We’ll dip into the mid and upper 20s tonight, with a Freeze Warning in place for Dane county and locations eastward. Waking up tomorrow morning will likely feel like the teens for many of us as windy conditions drop our windchill values. Many of us will see high temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s on Monday, with more cloudy skies.
3 more tornadoes confirmed in southeast Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed three more tornadoes touched down during Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak, bringing the total that day to four. All of the tornadoes confirmed by the agencies were rated as EF-0 with none of them exceeding an estimated wind speed of 75...
I-39/90 South back open south of Buckeye Road after camper rolled over
MADISON, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-39/90 are back open between Buckeye Road and the Beltline following a crash Saturday. The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Dane County dispatchers said an SUV pulling a camper rolled over. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash, with Dane County Sheriff’s deputies assisting. Madison Fire Department crews were also sent...
