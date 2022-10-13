MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Unfortunately, our temperatures will get even colder before they start to get warmer. We’ll dip into the mid and upper 20s tonight, with a Freeze Warning in place for Dane county and locations eastward. Waking up tomorrow morning will likely feel like the teens for many of us as windy conditions drop our windchill values. Many of us will see high temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s on Monday, with more cloudy skies.

