Minneapolis, MN

cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls 2022 Homecoming a hit

The 2022 Cannon Falls Homecoming has come and gone with great success. Bomber athletics had a great week, capped off by a dominant performance by the football team, and Friday was full of activities with the half day of school. Check out the photo gallery below for images from throughout...
CANNON FALLS, MN
fox9.com

Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon stepping down after 2022 season

MINNEAPOLIS - For the first time in 12 years, the University of Minnesota volleyball team will have a new head coach next season. Hugh McCutcheon announced Sunday that the 2022 season will be his last with the Gophers. Minnesota is currently 10-6 this season, including a 5-3 mark in Big Ten play. In 10-plus seasons with the Gophers, McCutcheon has a 265-71 record and has led Minnesota to three NCAA Final Four appearances. He led the Gophers to a Big Ten title in 2018.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls football dominates Pine Island on homecoming

The Cannon Falls Bomber football team dominated the Pine Island Panthers 80-13 Friday night to make the Bombers’ 2022 homecoming just a little more special. “It feels great. We’re looking to get better, to keep climbing that mountain and I think we got a lot better tonight,” said senior Jonthan Banks after the game. “It was a really good week of practice and it just carried right into the game. Just the energy, the environment, and beating a team 80-13 is always fun.”
CANNON FALLS, MN
gophersports.com

McCutcheon Announces that 2022 Season will be his Last Coaching Gophers

University of Minnesota volleyball Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon announced today that this will be his final season coaching the Gophers. A nationwide search will be conducted at the end of the season for Minnesota's next head coach. During that time, Associate Head Coach Matt Houk will serve as the interim head coach of the Gophers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Karen Wolter

Karen Lee Wolter, age 82 of Cannon Falls, died peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022 at The Terrace at Cannon Falls. Karen was born on December 6, 1939 in Fairmont, MN, the daughter of Glen and Gladys (Malo) Voyles. She graduated from Granada High School in 1957. She went on to St. John’s Hospital Nursing School in Mankato, where she received her LPN certificate. Her nursing career was spent providing care at a hospital, nursing home, and later as a hospice nurse. Karen’s kind and gentle soul brought comfort to those in need. Her passion for caring for others, and her interest in holistic healing, led her to a career in massage therapy. Her grandchildren especially enjoyed visiting her at McIntee Chiropractor for the “grandma’s special” massage.
CANNON FALLS, MN
boreal.org

Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host

WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
WORTHINGTON, MN
KFIL Radio

Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letter to the Editor: Positive statements of success

Lori Ann Clark is asking for our votes for school board. She has earned mine by her positive statements about the school's successes and her own experiences as a lifelong learner. She has an MBA from St. Thomas in venture management and recently was a member of the second Cannon...
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting

Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
KARE 11

Downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into winter

MINNEAPOLIS — By almost every metric, downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into the winter, although there's still a lot of progress left to be made. According to the latest statistics shared by the Minneapolis Downtown Council, building occupancy rates in downtown's largest buildings have climbed to nearly 59 percent -- a 20-percent increase compared to last year. Other encouraging signs this fall include higher levels of hotel occupancies (64.8 percent), seated diners at restaurants (54.9 percent) and light rail ridership (41.3 percent).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

