Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
‘I never expected it’: Community gathers around family in need for collection drive
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Local communities are gathering together for a family in Neenah who recently lost everything in a fire, while at the same time their child is battling cancer. Organizers held a collection drive for the family on Saturday, with hopes of filling a 40-foot trailer with...
doorcountydailynews.com
Three Kewaunee County meat processors earn cut of state grant
Three local businesses with ties to the meat processing industry are getting assistance from a state grant. Salmon’s Meats, Otto’s Meats, and Paulie’s Chop Shop, all in Luxemburg, are among the 91 meat processors receiving up to $150,000 in matching funds from the Wisconsin Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program. The American Rescue Plan Act partly funded the $10 million program. This is the second state grant Paulie’s Chop Shop has received ahead of the opening of its new building this fall. It also received a $50,000 grant earlier this year to help fund its new butcher shop's development and construction and outfit it with new equipment.
WBAY Green Bay
Weekend event collects donations for fire victims dealing with son’s cancer
DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - A collection drive and fundraising is taking place this weekend to help a Neenah family who lost everything in a fire at the same time they’re dealing with their child’s cancer. There will be a 40-foot race trailer at Saturday’s Halloween in the Park...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH - Pulaski victims gofundme
They’ll occasionally gust around 40 mph, and could reach 50 mph in Door County. While a coating of slushy snow may occur across our part of Wisconsin, heavier amounts are more likely across northern Vilas & Forest Counties and in the U.P. of Michigan. Updated: 11 hours ago. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Family reflects on community support following bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pulaski community is healing after a bonfire explosion sent several young people to area hospitals with severe burns. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an accelerant was put on the fire, causing the explosion Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove. “What we...
WBAY Green Bay
WNCY
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
WBAY Green Bay
Reedsville FFA opens first corn maze
REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Students in Reedsville’s Future Farmers of America program are offering up a treat for the community two weekends in a row. The group’s first-ever corn maze will be a treat when it opens Saturday, Oct. 15, but a trick by some vandals led to more work to get the maze open.
WBAY Green Bay
Future rural medical doctors train for ‘unexpected’ emergencies in the wilderness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Preparing for the unexpected is part of the curriculum for future rural doctors in state. Medical students in Northeast Wisconsin took part in a 3-day course at Aurora BayCare Medical Center to learn how to use every-day items to treat medical emergencies in rural areas.
2traveldads.com
Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love
Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
WBAY Green Bay
Hispanic Heritage Month: Medical interpreters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday, Oct. 15, is the end of Hispanic Heritage Month. Action 2 News has been bringing you the stories of Latinos in our communities. Today we meet a Mexican immigrant who made a successful career in the health care field in Wisconsin. It can be...
WNCY
Investigation Into Bonfire Explosion Continues
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An investigation regarding a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove remains ongoing. The explosion, which happened Friday night, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano County Sherriff’s office couldn’t provide an exact number of people...
WLNS
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
WNCY
The Feds Are Now Involved In Menominee Warehouse Fire
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has provided updates regarding the paper pulp mill and warehouse fire in Menominee, Michigan. According to a release, measurements for air pollutants are being conducted at 30 locations surrounding the fire, including residences, schools, medical facilities and commercial properties. The...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Warn of Counterfeit Cash Circulating the City
Counterfeit cash is circulating in the City of Green Bay. The Green Bay Police Department has announced that they have seized over $1,000 in fake currency over the past six weeks in denominations ranging from $1 bills all the way up to $100 bills. The cash looks and feels real,...
Door County Pulse
Electrical Fire Forces Restaurant Evacuation
It was the height of the dinner hour at The English Inn in Fish Creek on Sunday, Oct. 9, when smoke pouring out of the attic caused the evacuation of all diners. “I had 30 tables with guests on the patio, another 40 tables inside,” said Randy Daubner, owner of the restaurant at 3813 Hwy 42.
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple law enforcement agencies at Green Bay home, road closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening. Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident. A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green...
whby.com
Potentially serious burns result from bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — An undisclosed number of people are injured in an bonfire explosion in Shawano County. The sheriff’s department will only say that blast took place at a celebration of Pulaski High School’s homecoming on Friday night. Someone in attendance reportedly rolled a...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Locate Missing Teen
Green Bay Police have located a girl that was reported missing over the weekend. The 15-year-old girl was reported missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue. She was seen getting into a white pickup truck and heading south on Ashland Avenue. The girl has since been located...
Comments / 0